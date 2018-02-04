DAWN.COM

Toba village mourns Fariha Razzaq’s death

Tariq SaeedFebruary 04, 2018

TOBA TEK SINGH: Former PPP Sindh MPA Fariha Razzaq Haroon, who was found shot dead on Thursday at her Karachi residence along her husband Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, belonged to Toba Tek Singh.

She was the daughter of Muhammad Abdul Razzaq, of Chak 391-JB, Kainthan. Razzaq had settled in Islamabad for business many years ago, and later moved on to Karachi with his family. Fariha’s mother late Begum Nishat Afza had also remained a PPP MPA on a reserved seat from 2002 to 2007 when Fariha was also the Sindh MPA on PPP ticket.

The Razzaq family has also been running their FM 95 Radio in Toba Tek Singh since 2007 which broadcasts transmission from a station in family’s native village Chak 391-JB, Kainthan.

The radio station is looked after by her brother Umer Razzaq while their father runs a security company in Karachi which provides security guards to different business companies and institutions.

After the tragic death of Fariha, FM 95 radio station closed its regular transmission.

Radio Station Manager Chaudhry Hamid Ali Gill told Dawn only Naats and Quran recitation were broadcast on Thursday and Friday. Regular transmissions were restored on Saturday.

Fariha’s father Abdul Razzaq told this correspondent by phone from Karachi that soon a date would be announced to hold Quran Khwani and chehlum in their village.

Village lumberdar Chaudhry Muhammad Akmal Mukhtar told Dawn the village people would remain grateful to Fariha’s late mother Begum Nishat Afza who had provided gas supply to her village 11 years ago with a Rs10 million grant from her MPA budget.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2018

Comments (2)

1000 characters
asuf
Feb 04, 2018 03:05pm

Yeah, village people will remain grateful for gas, as this was not their job. FM channels are so easy to start here? Who is the concerned authority to authorize?

M.M Amin( Old ravian )
Feb 04, 2018 04:27pm

Two lives lost . RIP

