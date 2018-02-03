DAWN.COM

11 soldiers martyred in suicide attack on army unit in Swat: ISPR

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated February 03, 2018

At least 11 security officials were martyred when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a Pakistan Army camp in Kabal area of Swat on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Thirteen other soldiers were injured in the bombing that was carried out at the sports area of an army unit, the military's media wing said in a statement.

What we know so far

  • At least 11 soldiers, including an officer, lost their lives in the attack

  • The attack was a suicide bombing, says ISPR

  • The suicide bomber targeted recreational area of an army unit in Swat

  • 13 officials were injured in the attack

The attack was claimed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an email to journalists, AFP reported.

ISPR had earlier said three soldiers were martyred in the attack. The death toll rose after seven critically injured soldiers succumbed to their injuries. An officer is among those martyred in the attack, ISPR said.

Initial reports suggested that the bomber blew himself up in a ground where soldiers were playing volleyball.

According to some sources, as many as 16 people were injured in the blast. All the injured were shifted to Combined Military Hospital Saidu Sharif.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and are searching for possible accomplices of the bomber.

The picturesque Swat Valley was under the de facto control of TTP in 2007-2009. They imposed their harsh brand of sharia law, and carried out public floggings and executions until a military operation drove them out.

The area has seen sporadic militant attacks since, including assassinations of local leaders who cooperate with the government. Today's bombing is the first major attack in over three years in the valley.

Although peace had returned to Swat after the 2009 army operation, security has been a primary concern in the region. Police and armed forces personnel jointly man several checkpoints. There are approximately 6,000 policemen in Swat and most of them are deployed on checkpoints.

A few days ago, Swat police claimed to have arrested two militants, in the same area, allegedly involved in anti-state activities during spillover of militancy to the Swat valley.

According to Kabal police, following a tipoff, they along with the CTD police raided a house in Kabal where they found a wanted militant, Siraj Khan, and arrested him. In the meantime, the CTD police carried out another raid at Shawar area in Matta tehsil and arrested a militant commander, Mohammad Ali Shah, who was allegedly involved in attacks on security forces.

Uzair
Feb 03, 2018 08:12pm

Very sad news, may our soldiers rest in peace. Please cross into Afghanistan and take them out!

Fast
Feb 03, 2018 08:44pm

RIP brave soldiers!

Aman
Feb 03, 2018 09:30pm

inna lilla he wa inna elihe rajoon. Your blood will never go in waste, inshallah.

tipu sultan
Feb 03, 2018 10:04pm

send our air force to destroy ttp camps in Afghanistan.

Zia
Feb 03, 2018 10:05pm

Inna Lillahe wa Inna Elaihe Rajeoun

Attack on Pakistan by terrorists supported by Afghanistan and its allies. This is going on for a long time and these terrorists are funded and supported by Pakistan's neighbours and friends.

GayAllah
Feb 03, 2018 10:07pm

R. I.P

Silent eagle
Feb 03, 2018 10:25pm

RIP fallen sols

Bakhtawer Bilal
Feb 03, 2018 10:25pm

May their souls rest in Peace It shows over and over again, we need multi prong strategy to wipe out this curse. We need to implement the Action Plan we made when our children payed the price. We need to eliminate the forces of evil, forces of hatred among us.

Ali
Feb 03, 2018 10:29pm

Last week Sofi Mohmaad was released

Winter
Feb 03, 2018 10:30pm

Why is Pakistani govt. not acting against the afghanis...? they never let go a chance to blame us for their failures. now is the time to target the terrorists backed by our enemies inside Afghanistan.

Syed Badshah
Feb 03, 2018 10:34pm

Very sad

Uday Kulkarni
Feb 03, 2018 10:34pm

Very sad to hear the news. RIP to Pakistan soldiers.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 03, 2018 10:36pm

A coward suicide attack planned and executed by our enemies, not knowing that such acts make us more resolute, strong, united and determine to defeat our internal and and external enemies. Our soldier's blood will bring a long lasting peace in the region and they will be remembered for their sacrifices.

Imtiaz Ahmad
Feb 03, 2018 10:53pm

I m feeling pained by heart when a Soldier dies, coz a nation loses an asset and a family a brave heart..RIP

Parvez
Feb 03, 2018 11:14pm

This is what we get for releasing Sufi Mohmmad.

Inam Ulhaq
Feb 03, 2018 11:15pm

Ssg need to be sent into Afghanistan to take out ttp

Omar
Feb 03, 2018 11:23pm

Extremely sad event. Our people have witnessed lots of bloodshed, this menace of terrorism have ruined lives of thousands of families. Pak should seal its border with Afghanistan !

Siri
Feb 03, 2018 11:47pm

Inna lilla he wa inna elihe rajoon. Enough is enough. New elections should be called ASAP and put this country in order!

Amer Rao
Feb 03, 2018 11:50pm

We have to be very careful, enemies are living with us. We must have to develop safe neighbourhood eye watch system.

jay
Feb 04, 2018 01:04am

Very sad. Condolences to all families. Need to root out this evil from the society!

