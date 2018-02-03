Nehal Hashmi does not have any heart ailment at the moment, say PIMS doctors
A two-member medical team from Islamabad's Pims hospital on Saturday found no evidence of any heart problems in imprisoned former senator Nehal Hashmi, DawnNews reported quoting sources.
Hashmi, a PML-N politician, was on Thursday sentenced to a month in prison and barred from holding public office for the next five years by the Supreme Court as punishment for a contemptuous speech he made.
The now incarcerated lawmaker was formally denotified from his Senate seat on Friday by the Election Commission of Pakistan.
As soon as he was sent to Adiala Jail, the lawmaker had complained of chest pains, after which some of his fellow party workers had pushed for his transfer to Pims.
A Pims medical team visited the jail on Saturday and, after a checkup, found that Hashmi only had cold, flu and seemed to be suffering from stress.
The doctors said they had found nothing out of the ordinary with Hashmi's heart, also noting that his blood pressure was normal.
Comments (52)
Send him to jail.... he will be a lesson for other who think they are king and can do any thing in Pakistan.
Yes, Nehal Hashmi have rare ailment at the moment.
Nehal have no constituency similar to Mushaudallah family they drumbeater and propaganda for HIS MASTER VOICE, nehal grow up in Nazimabad, self made, he did wrong, he suffered and paid.
Face the sentence gracefully if you believed in what you said in your speech.
How come these healthy politicians all of a sudden become ill when faced with jail?
It was unbelievable to hear and see him on TV so aggressively threatening like a mafia thug. Fully deserved snd there are a fe
He tried the ruse that stood the test of times but failed - poor thing.
He is just copying what his leaders have been doing. No brain, no manners and no dignity. He should be sent to jail ASAP.
Good try
They are all fraudsters but this time they will face real music
It is just a matter of time he will get used to it. Change falls heavy on some more than others.
must be punished for contempt of court.
SC should also take notice of 70 or more elite prisoners in Karachi who are enjoying.the comfort of hospitals on false pretext of illness. This was reported by IG jails Sind to authorities few months back.
Although he might be malingering, it should still be assessed properly. Reasons are below:-
In Pakistan cold and flu are considered similar ailments while they are not. Cold is common cold while flu is influenza, a devastating illness that kills.
Recent studies have revealed that flu increases the incidence of death secondary to heart attacks as well as complicated pneumonias in elderly and the young alike, especially if the immune system goes into hyper drive.
I am pretty sure our physicians' using of cold and flu in one sentence here is confusing and not much is wrong with Mr. Hashmi, but our medical personnel need to understand the stark difference in both illnesses and promote awareness. Furthermore, a proper evaluation needs to be conducted by competent physicians since flu can be easily labeled as cold by Pakistani doctors predisposing a sufferer to complications owing to his age and other pre-existing age related conditions. Moreover, true anxiety can present similarly!!!!
Every politician claiming illness is as fit as a butcher’s dog! Their illness is nothing but a drama to fool the public and waste taxpayers money on treatment abroad.
All elites in jail and now in hospitals for any reason must be again medically examined by an independent doctors team whether they really need medical attention or they be shifted to Jail barracks.
We all know this . Pakistani politicians are the biggest actors too ! Like Dr Asim , Sherjeel Memon , Asif Zardari and Husain Haqqani , all have madd mockery of the laws !
Great. They always do this when in trouble..!
Seems fake illness drama like Dar. After this checkup he should be sent to jail.
He is just copying what his leaders like Ishaq Dar and others have been doing. No brain and no dignity. After the medical checkup he should be sent to jail ASAP.
These criminal MPs don't hv any heart problem while vomiting poison against the judges.But then suddenly get heart problem to get medical aid abroad when cought disgusting the rule of nature laws.So was dr asim ppp looter of the country. Water board these wilds their heart problem will recover to youth, again!!
All politicians of Pakistan becomes heart patients when the court takes notice of them. Strange
the courts need to put a halt to these, i need medical care excuses every politician seems to abuse. put them in jail for perjury
All of them develope heart conditions when they are caught.I am sure he regrets if only he was related to Nawaz Shareef he will be enjoying breakfast at Harrods with Dar Sahib.These corruptomaniacs deserve no sympathy.Wait when Nawaz and Mariam fake heart condition on the doors of Adiala.
This shows lack of character lying and running away from his conviction as a leader. In real sense him and others around NS are subservient for self profiteering. Don't know why public still support these cheaters, money launderer and dishonest people was politicians. He must serve his full jail term . Watch when he comes out from jail, he is going to act like a Hero.
His heart was perfectly normal when he was shouting at the top of his lungs and threatening those investigating the Panama Leaks case and their families. He should be given one more month's punishment in prison for falsely playing the poor health card!
Typical. All these politicians whenever they are sent to jail immediately create an excuse of some health problem for which they request transfer out of jail to a hospital. Its very interesting that all their medical problems begin after they are convicted and not a minute before.
In my view, Nehal Hashmi is following the foot steps of Isaq Dar and Dr Asim, etc. They are all fake and cowards to face prisons and real life within. No sympathies and mercy for such cronies of corrupt mafia, and they must serve their sentences.
Good for him
It should be made a general practice that all elites and political workers should declare with an affidavit about their heart problems..it has been noted lately anyone who has been prosecuted are winding up in having a heart disease...he who excuses will always accuses.
@Dr. Doctor : I am sure Pakistani doctors are well qualified to make the said statement.
Last minute Lame excuses? With the mafia gang like mentality, this man does not fit in politics.
Could not care less whether he has cold or a heart issue. A completely useless politician who is a burden on the tax payer
He should be chrged for these services too. Do ordinary prisoners are entitled to be seen by PIMS specialist?
The man for whom Mr. Hashmi did the bidding for, still enjoying Jalsa and Julloos despite of being declared Non-Sadiq and Non-Ameen. You sold your soul Mr. Hashmi; now pay the price. Sorry, you are a good man but not wise enough to choose the right sides.
@John
Beg to differ. Go and ask and majority will label cold and flu with similar symptoms and will not be pay heed to the seriousness of the latter.
That's the reason why the adoption of flu vaccine was slow and still not well known.
Additionally, they usually show their utter surprise if they learn that someone died because of flu, since obviously to many of them, it is utterly unbelievable that someone could die of complications of "cold" which they use interchangeably.
I am happy that you read my post and our exchange of comments will highlight this dilemma.
They are liar's and should also be punished for lying.
Today real profissional doctors of Pakistan winning hearts and minds of Pakistani people .
This was expected, I knew that he is trying to swindle people, police and judiciary by falsely claiming his ailment.
Everybody get heart problem after SC verdicts
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani --As well as his boss N.S. who had quadruple by-pass heart surgery and is now shouting at the top of his lungs.
@Dr. Doctor - Pims medical team would certainly know the difference between flu and common cold!
It the hallmark of PML-N leaders, to escape accountability, they suddenly develop heart problems! Shame on crooks!
Common factor among PML (N) leaders - Laying attitude
They should increase his sentence by another month for time wasting
as crook as the leader is. He is following the foot print of Ishaq Dar and NS
Send this faker back to jail.
SHAME, utter shame is your name for playing fraud and cheating game. I wish SC must add one week if not a fortnight jail for staging chest pain and heart ailment drama. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
They only get sick after or during court hearings, shameless politicians.
He was acting very high and mighty on TV! What happened to his bravery and the big words now that he is facing jail time? All of a sudden he has a heart condition!
Following the footsteps of his master Nawaz Sharif to fool the public.
His drama did not work. Nawaz Sharif will compensate his losses.