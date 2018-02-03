DAWN.COM

FIFA World Cup trophy unveiled in Lahore

Abu Bakar BilalUpdated February 03, 2018

— DawnNews
— DawnNews

The iconic FIFA World Cup trophy on Saturday went on display in Lahore after arriving in Pakistan for the first time in a chartered plane from Bangkok, Thailand.

France's World Cup-winning former footballer Christian Karembeu accompanied the trophy on the Pakistan leg of its World Tour.

"Assalam-o-Alaikum!" Karembeu, who played for France and Real Madrid in a glittering playing career greeted the gathered audience with. "I am extremely happy to be here in Lahore. Pakistan also has football-loving folks.

Karembeu, Kaleemullah and Hajra pose with the trophy
Karembeu, Kaleemullah and Hajra pose with the trophy

"It is a great honour for Pakistan that the FIFA trophy is here for the first time.

"We can make our future better through football."

Cricket legend Younis Khan, national men's football team captain Kaleemullah Khan and women's football team skipper Hajra and several showbiz personalities were also present at the trophy's unveiling ceremony in Lahore.

"For me, football is one of the most popular sports in the world," said Younis. "It is a really big deal that the FIFA trophy is here."

An ecstatic Kaleemullah said: "I had never even imagined that the FIFA trophy would come to Pakistan. It is encouraging for footballers to have the FIFA trophy come to Pakistan. I feel that one day Pakistan would also do well in football."

The trophy will be returned back to Bangkok tonight at 12pm.

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Kunal, Gurgaon
Feb 03, 2018 03:38pm

Pakistan recognises only one trophy - the Champions Trophy.

Ahmad
Feb 03, 2018 04:12pm

Nice. Welcome to Pakistan.

Amer Rao
Feb 03, 2018 04:27pm

Nice to see this trophy in Pakistan, FIFA please show this to our kids, I am very positive once genuine fans will watch this, they get inspiration.

tQ
Feb 03, 2018 05:20pm

Somehow all international commitments are being restricted to Lahore, it is a complete injustice to Karachi in particular and rest of Pakistan in general. PML-N government as expected keeps showing it's true regional colour and narrow vision.

dost
Feb 03, 2018 05:22pm

let's pledge to bring it back after winning it with pride and for ever.

Syed
Feb 03, 2018 09:58pm

Lyari town people and football players there deserve to see this cup not lahore.

