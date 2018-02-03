DAWN.COM

Teenager arrested in Karachi for allegedly raping, murdering brother

Asim KhanFebruary 03, 2018

Police on Saturday arrested a teenager accused of raping and murdering his seven-year-old brother inside a coaching center in Karachi.

The body of the slain child was found from the building of a coaching centre near National Stadium on Thursday.

After investigating the matter, police today arrested the victim's brother, claiming that he had murdered his sibling after their father had beaten him up.

Police say the accused, who is also a drug addict, had himself informed the family of finding his brother's dead body.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN Pakistan

Comments

Rehan
Feb 03, 2018 03:18pm

Wth is going on in Pakistan now!?!....just after Zainabs murder, some dozen of rape cases are being read in news.

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Feb 03, 2018 03:20pm

astaghfirullah

Wahab
Feb 03, 2018 03:29pm

What is happening to this country? Capital of child abuse

M.Saeed
Feb 03, 2018 03:30pm

This is horrible. What is happening to our people?

Akaram Khalikd
Feb 03, 2018 03:41pm

Criminals involved in disgusting and heinous crime of children abuse must be bring to justice. People at all the levels of civil society shall raise loud voice about this issue. No more taboo topic, no more silence. We must have to protect our future generation.

ME
Feb 03, 2018 04:07pm

@M.Saeed

These things are a not new; happening for long time. Now these are reported to police and in the media often.

Akram
Feb 03, 2018 04:09pm

@Wahab these things have always been there in the background and silenced, due to culture and society. It is better now that this is coming out in the open, that is the only way to get justice and end this type of barbarity.

Expect more of this coming into the light.

Waqas
Feb 03, 2018 05:01pm

This happens every where in the world, it is a mental illness called paedophila but our news media is blowing it out of proportion as to make the foreign Ngos happy that want to salander the image of our beloved country.

Khalid
Feb 03, 2018 05:05pm

We are the most corrupt, most unreliable, the most unethical, the most backward and a nation without any morals. Let us admit it and only when we admit it; we will do something about it. Then why do we all have a chip on our sholder?. We should be ashamed of ourselves.

Raja farhast Abbas
Feb 03, 2018 05:42pm

@Khalid ...Don't generalise because of a few bad ones among us.!!!!

Zahid Sharfi
Feb 03, 2018 06:35pm

Nothing surprising. All these utterly horrendous things have been happening all along, the difference is that bcs of increase in population the number has increased and the discovery and reporting has increased. However, this said, we must step down from our perception and glory of being the best in all respects. We are very low in many respects. Lot of this can go away with building a welfare state where the father is not being beaten around to arrange two meals for the family or the females of the family are forced sell themselves (my mistake), even the educated find it hard to get gainful employment. Strict population planning. Thanks.

Keenobserver
Feb 03, 2018 06:46pm

Moral deficiency. Lack of education. And education dies not mean masters and PhD, but education if right vs wrong. Our society have abused women and disregarded their education. An educated mother will raise a child with morals and ethics. Pay attention around each of us and see if we are raising kids with education in morality, or too focused in materialistic education.

Be good
Feb 03, 2018 07:06pm

@Zahid Sharfi , Best comments from you. Country needs people like you.

saqib ghumman
Feb 03, 2018 07:09pm

Tip of iceburg as only reported are worst cases, what about day to day abuses in every corner ... lot of work and education needed before this can be tackled

Asad
Feb 03, 2018 07:53pm

Drug addict!

Naveed
Feb 03, 2018 08:04pm

@Khalid you might be having these qualities not us, generalizing everything shows your immaturity.

Bipul
Feb 03, 2018 09:15pm

@Waqas Amazing assessment, since it happens everywhere in the world, problem solved, media can ignore all. See, child abuse with such impunity doesn’t happen anywhere else in the civilized world. World is much safer place for children. Please work towards improving the society rather than defending heinous crime.

Taimur
Feb 03, 2018 09:23pm

@Khalid enough of lectures Please do some action now

Kamran
Feb 03, 2018 09:32pm

Such events are not new and have been happening for long time. Just media is spreading awareness and panic to extent in the society.

Gul Hasan
Feb 03, 2018 10:05pm

What is going on in Pakistan? Is there any city in Pakistan that can claim it is peaceful, there is turmoil and chaos all over. Muslims although gained independence from the colonial rulers more than fifty years ago, yet we are unable to run and govern our countries, the current crises indicate that we are paying a heavy price for not having "rule of law" govern us. Our dysfunctional institutions, crimes, and corruption have lead us to decay and our enemies are taking full advantage of our follies.

Miqbal rangoonwala
Feb 03, 2018 10:30pm

Pakistan and pakistani are going in the wrong direction way to hell one way

Farhan
Feb 03, 2018 10:33pm

I see this is a conspiracy to malign Pakistan image. Some hidden external hand is behind this.

Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Feb 03, 2018 11:25pm

Rape season has very well set in, I very strongly believe. Today it happened in Karachi, yesterday the news came from Lahore and day before yesterday we heard of it in Peshawar. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Asif Raza
Feb 03, 2018 11:41pm

@Zahid Sharfi good observation and suggestion

