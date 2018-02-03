Teenager arrested in Karachi for allegedly raping, murdering brother

Police on Saturday arrested a teenager accused of raping and murdering his seven-year-old brother inside a coaching center in Karachi.

The body of the slain child was found from the building of a coaching centre near National Stadium on Thursday.

After investigating the matter, police today arrested the victim's brother, claiming that he had murdered his sibling after their father had beaten him up.

Police say the accused, who is also a drug addict, had himself informed the family of finding his brother's dead body.