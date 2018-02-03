DAWN.COM

India win Under-19 Cricket World Cup for the fourth time

APUpdated February 03, 2018

Kalra celebrates reaching his half-century — AFP
Kalra celebrates reaching his half-century — AFP

Opening batsman Manjot Kalra scored an unbeaten 101 and India won the Under-19 Cricket World Cup for the fourth time with an eight-wicket victory Saturday over Australia.

Australia, choosing to bat after winning the toss, was all out for 216 in 47.2 overs at Bay Oval, Tauranga.

Jonathan Merlo top-scored for Australia with 76 while four Indian bowlers took two wickets each.

India, which lost the 2014 final to the West Indies, cruised in reply to 220-2 and never looked threatened in surpassing Australia's total in the 39th over. Lefthander Kalra's 101 came from 102 balls.

India beat Australia by 100 runs in the tournament opener and was undefeated the rest of the way.

It was India's sixth appearance in the under-19 final. Australia had made the final five times, winning the tournament three times.

Kumar
Feb 03, 2018 01:36pm

Very well done ..future is bright

Human first
Feb 03, 2018 01:40pm

Fantastic perfromance in all departments of the game..well deserved victory..hearty congrats..

prince
Feb 03, 2018 01:41pm

Congratulations.............Wonderful performance

Mike
Feb 03, 2018 01:43pm

Cricket Cricket Cricket..Promote other games too

Alwin
Feb 03, 2018 01:45pm

Congarts brothers... Hope our future is bright with these stars.

Fried Chillies
Feb 03, 2018 01:45pm

When it's 4th.......it's just a number

PD.
Feb 03, 2018 01:46pm

well done boys in blue....

Prabhakar
Feb 03, 2018 01:47pm

Credit goes to dravid.

raja
Feb 03, 2018 01:48pm

World's best team. In all reputed formats.

Altaf bhai, london
Feb 03, 2018 01:49pm

Test cricket, Odi &world cup (senior and u19) are the proof of talent and energetic blood.T20, bilateral, Champions trophy can't produce real talent.

A shah
Feb 03, 2018 01:51pm

Australia totally outclassed

Surya kant
Feb 03, 2018 01:55pm

Fabulous. Totally one way. Aussie simply caved in.

Jitendra Prasad
Feb 03, 2018 01:57pm

Congratulations! Total dominance

S Ravindran
Feb 03, 2018 01:57pm

Well done Boys... Congrats... Special thanks to our coach Rakul Dravid.. what a man he is?.. Awe some job done... Try to concentrate your game in the coming years... Don't let your minds outside.....You people should keep your self fit and the nation....

Neo
Feb 03, 2018 02:09pm

@raja check again.

Pat
Feb 03, 2018 02:12pm

Who cares!! Pakistan won Champions Trophy 2017

dr salaria
Feb 03, 2018 02:14pm

no one can deny the fact that green shirts are the CT17 champions and the no 1 team in T20. under swinging conditions, rains, hot weather and poor lights the australian bowling was not able to do as well as they liked but they will come back strongly as it is a much better side. go green shirts. well done australia under 19

Ravindra
Feb 03, 2018 02:14pm

@Neo Raja said reputed You check again

chander
Feb 03, 2018 02:18pm

@Neo What to check? You check yourself.You think only T20 is real cricket.

Gabbar
Feb 03, 2018 02:28pm

@dr salaria well done pakistan for (CT17)^infinite. Best of luck for your previous win in CT17.

Mak
Feb 03, 2018 02:30pm

Best wishes from Pakistan . Wonderful cricket you played .

arun
Feb 03, 2018 02:33pm

congrats dravid..

Kranti Madineni
Feb 03, 2018 02:40pm

@Mike We are world champions in Rapid Chess, Runner up in world Badminton Championship, Reigning world champions in both Snooker and Billiards for quite some time,World Champions in Kabaddi, Lot of Boxers have got silver and Bronze in Boxing, Bronze in Hockey World Championships, Lot of Gold Medals in Shooting...You don't know about them because, Pakistani newspapers don't print any of them...

Raghavasinhan
Feb 03, 2018 02:41pm

@dr salaria not sure about under 19 wc - to me there are only two cups played at international level - one is World Cup 92 and another is ct 17 - I don’t think any other event took place in this planet

