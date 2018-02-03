DAWN.COM

Police arrest man for allegedly raping 11-year-old stepdaughter

Raza JafferiUpdated February 03, 2018

Police on Saturday arrested a man from the Manzoor Colony area of Karachi for allegedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter, DawnNews reported.

The allegations of rape against the man were levelled by the victim's biological father, who had divorced the victim's mother in 2009.

The girl and her brother had been living with their mother and stepfather when the rape — the biological father claims — took place.

The main accused maintains his innocence, claiming that his wife's former husband is levelling false accusations against him.

"This is a baseless allegation," the stepfather told DawnNews. "I married the girl's mother, for which her ex-husband is accusing me [of this crime]."

The girl's mother sided with her current husband, saying: "My ex is falsely accusing my husband. He was also falsely accused of murder in the past. I want justice. Police didn't give me any justice and registered a fake FIR against my husband."

She continued: "My daughter has been forced to tell a lie by my ex, who also used to beat me up. He took my daughter with him and then left her at our doorsteps."

A first-information report (FIR) under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against the accused.

The police conducted medico-legal examinations of both the victim and the accused, and now await the reports. The DNA samples of the accused have also been sent for analysis.

Comments (3)

Adil Jadoon
Feb 03, 2018 01:24pm

Lets see what the results of the tests are!

saqib ghumman
Feb 03, 2018 02:12pm

No real father will dare to lie on rtis issue ..

Sajjad memon
Feb 03, 2018 02:19pm

@saqib ghumman - Manzoor colony is economically and educationally challenged neighborhood, i have lived there during foundation career years and have seen worst there so I would wait for results before concluding.

