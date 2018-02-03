DAWN.COM

Father pardons man he saw rape his 17-year-old hearing-impaired daughter

Tahir NaseerUpdated February 03, 2018

A 17-year-old hearing impaired girl's father on Thursday pardoned her rapist in a Gujjar Khan sessions court.

According to the police, Munir Ahmed had filed a complaint in police station (PS) Gujar Khan, against a man on February 6, 2016.

In his complaint, Ahmed said that while he originally belonged to Khairpur Tehsil, District Muzaffargarh, he and his family were presently residing at the mansion of Chaudhry Fida Hussain of Gujar Khan. His duty was to take care of Chaudhry’s cattle.

According to the complaint, Ahmed along with his brother, nephews and daughter, was returning from the fields when he heard his daughter scream.

As the Ahmed and the other men rushed back, they saw that the accused was sexually assaulting the girl. Once he saw the men the suspect ran off, the initial police report said.

According to the police, the girl was then taken to District Headquarters Hospital in Gujjar Khan for a medical exam, and while the exam proved that there was rape, no DNA samples were taken to identify the suspect.

Sub-inspector Police Nadeem Ahmed, who was initially in charge of the case, told DawnNews that they did everything possible to search for the suspect but he was never found at the time.

The police even widened its search to Kallar Syedan and Jehlum but were unsuccessful in capturing the accused, the sub-inspector said.

Once Nadeem Ahmed was transferred, Sub-inspector Arif was made in charge of the case.

Speaking to DawnNews on the matter Arif said that he had continued looking for the suspect but he had remained an absconder for the past two years until he came to the sessions court one day to procure interim bail.

During the same hearing, the girl's father took the stand and said that he had pardoned the suspect. Ahmad also said that he had registered the complaint against the suspect by mistake and now wanted to withdraw it.

According to eyewitnesses at the court, the 17-year-old hearing impaired girl was crying in court while her father pardoned the suspect.

Talking to DawnNews, Ahmad said that he was made to sign the affidavit by "influential elders" of the area and did not even know what was written in it.

He also said that he belonged to a poor family, while the suspect was a relative of the family he worked for.

According to the police, they will call the suspect a convict in their final report and then leave him to the court's mercy.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN Pakistan

Aaftab
Feb 03, 2018 11:20am

Makes complete sense. Not that father has pardoned the rapist, no one should say anything

Rehan
Feb 03, 2018 11:23am

The poor continues to be expoited. This pardon mechanism is regularly bein misused by rich & powerful.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Feb 03, 2018 11:25am

Can a rapist be pardoned. How on earth father of a 17 years old girl can pardon the accused. No one can heal the wounds of the girl that will remain with her till she dies. This is criminal on part of father if he pardons the rapist.

Ahmad
Feb 03, 2018 11:25am

Arrest those influential elders and punish them so severely that no one in Pakistan for st least 10 years try to do such heinous crime.

Faisal
Feb 03, 2018 11:31am

End this stupid pardoning system. Especially when on one side is a poor family and on other side are influential people.

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 03, 2018 11:33am

How can a criminal in such a case be pardoned? It is a crime to be decided by the courts alone and no person including the victim is permitted to pardon the accused.

asad
Feb 03, 2018 11:35am

Shame on such corrupt system and police.

amna
Feb 03, 2018 11:47am

Shame on Pakistan

ARIF
Feb 03, 2018 11:49am

Pardon by force should not be accepted.

Raj
Feb 03, 2018 11:50am

This is what happens when a country is governed by Sharia. Rapists will roam free

Shaukat Ali Khan
Feb 03, 2018 11:51am

How can someone pardon a rapist?

Irfan
Feb 03, 2018 11:52am

These tribal areas become nuisance for the country

sana
Feb 03, 2018 12:01pm

NotAllMen

NKAli
Feb 03, 2018 12:01pm

There has been too much pardoning. Now there must be some action against such criminals who move around freely ruining innocent peoples lives. It will take a gargantuan effort to reform the police. Salams

Faraz
Feb 03, 2018 12:09pm

@Adnan Mazher Khan you never know what were the circumstances under which he pardoned him. They must have been threatened for dire consequences.

aleem
Feb 03, 2018 12:14pm

@sana yeah right

Jawad
Feb 03, 2018 12:14pm

did father raped that he is pardoning the rapist ?? Is it the 17 years old girl who has the authority to do so. Further isn't it the state responsibility to punish the rapist ?

The whole story sums up the law and order situation in the country and misuse of islamic laws.

Halfis
Feb 03, 2018 12:15pm

Shameful incident and shame on us for supporting such abysmal system..no wonder this is a failed state

AW
Feb 03, 2018 12:16pm

travesty of justice continues - very sad indeed

Pakistani
Feb 03, 2018 12:17pm

Pardon?? for what?? How that man as a father would face her daughter, deep wounds on her mind would remain fresh till her last moments. Lawlessness is at peak, Poor has no way to go in this society. I see her father part of this crime now.

Hawris Ahmad
Feb 03, 2018 12:18pm

We need to make exemplary punishments to get rid of this heinous crime..

aleem
Feb 03, 2018 12:19pm

Pakistan is an ideal country for criminals.

Mustafa
Feb 03, 2018 12:34pm

What kind of minds are we developing with depressing news like this every other day?

Naveed
Feb 03, 2018 12:40pm

It is zina bil jabar, no one can pardon him not even girl, even if they want to.

Pragmatic
Feb 03, 2018 12:50pm

Another proud moment for concept of justice in. Pakistan. It is definitely the land of the pure'

Concerned
Feb 03, 2018 12:51pm

Humanity at its lowest in our country. No morals, no sympathies, no feelings. Whoever is powerful and influential can do anything they want in this country. Shame!!!!!

ExPat
Feb 03, 2018 12:53pm

"He also said that he belonged to a poor family, while the suspect was a relative of the family he worked for."

That says it all.

A.malik
Feb 03, 2018 12:56pm

What a country.

Sanity
Feb 03, 2018 12:57pm

What's wrong with pakistan

Nasir A.
Feb 03, 2018 01:02pm

Cannot blame the poor father. He needs to save the remaining family. Our system offers no protection to the poor. We expect too much from them. My vote will be for the party that abolished the pardon rule.

Adil
Feb 03, 2018 01:05pm

Doesnt matter what the father says.A crime has been committed and it is the responsibility of the state to provide justice and protection to the victim.

Juwad
Feb 03, 2018 01:11pm

@Raj This has nothing to do with Sharia.

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 03, 2018 01:18pm

Family members should not have right to pardon the offenders. This right should be with the abused person.

Salman
Feb 03, 2018 01:20pm

Make it a crime against the state and make the state take it up, regardless of what the parents say.

Babu,
Feb 03, 2018 01:22pm

Court should any way take suo moto cognizance of the matter and annul the pardon given by father under pressure. A rapist has to be punished as per law. No pardon business here.

dr zahid
Feb 03, 2018 01:29pm

rubbish..state shoud prosecute and punish ..

Adil Jadoon
Feb 03, 2018 01:29pm

Need to end pardons, there are being used. How did the police not arrest a rapist for 2 years......shame on the police and the entire system if this man gets away with tjis.

karr
Feb 03, 2018 01:31pm

There is a higher court that one has to face at the end of their life. There are no pardons in that court.

Changez Khan
Feb 03, 2018 01:32pm

This silly pardoning must stop and punish the suspects.

SM
Feb 03, 2018 01:41pm

@Adnan Mazher Khan Father was forced to pardon & forced to signe paper which he did not read ,either was not allowed to read Or war not literate

OB
Feb 03, 2018 01:45pm

This pardoning system needs to be abolished. Besides the fact that the father is doing a great injustice to the daughter by pardoning the suspect, the suspect will remain a threat to society and probably repeat such incidences in future. Instead of our general reactive approach to everything maybe we need to be proactive and put away these useless good-for-nothing menaces to society for life!

Iffti
Feb 03, 2018 01:47pm

Rape of a minor is a matter of State not an individual. Father probably dont have a right to forgive.

abbottonian 43
Feb 03, 2018 01:48pm

This agreement between the parties is a sort of a confessional statement. the authorities should take note of that and. and rape is not pardonable as per Pakistani Laws

asad
Feb 03, 2018 01:51pm

@Raj Pardoning is not allowed in rape and zinah cases as per shariah, Shariah is not implemented in pakistan

Khurram
Feb 03, 2018 01:52pm

This pardon law is to ensure rich and influential can do anything with other people’s life. Poor people have similar rights as cattles do.

Kill rapists
Feb 03, 2018 01:54pm

@Aaftab

What r u trying to say....

Would you say if this happens to your near and dear ones.... crime is a crime... no one is above the law... please come out of such ghetto mentality...

Farooq
Feb 03, 2018 01:56pm

All crimes should be against state and society and no one should have right to pardon.

Haroon
Feb 03, 2018 01:59pm

Pardoning?! Only courts should have that power

Khanm
Feb 03, 2018 02:01pm

Never heard a rich has ever pardoned a poor specially for a heinous crime like rape..it is not the father but the girl who has been the victim..what right the society or father has to pardon anyone...Violators cannot live with the truth: survivors cannot live without it. There are those who still, once again, are poised to invalidate and deny us. If we don't assert our truth, it may again be relegated to fantasy. But the truth won't go away. It will keep surfacing until it is recognized. Truth will outlast any campaigns mounted against it, no matter how mighty, clever, or long. It is invincible. It's only a matter of which generation is willing to face it and, in so doing, protect future generations from this heinous abuse....let us make poverty and helpless as being used for curse...

M. A. Siddique
Feb 03, 2018 02:08pm

@Adnan Mazher Khan Father is not the victim; it's the girl. Father's pardon has no value ...

Anwer
Feb 03, 2018 02:17pm

@Adnan Mazher Khan
Great sir , this was not a crime against father , this was crime against a girl , the father has no right of pardoning

AMH
Feb 03, 2018 02:17pm

Obscene & unacceptable, how could you pardon such monstrosity. Wrong, state should step in and get everybody back in court who made the father sign the pardon.

Kamran
Feb 03, 2018 02:27pm

why pardon on such crimes , if the victim, pardon the accuser it is his personal wish , bu the state must award him punishment.

Asad S
Feb 03, 2018 02:33pm

Pathetic !!!

svc
Feb 03, 2018 02:40pm

And there are talks going on to implement Sharia ... all the best pakistan

Jjacky
Feb 03, 2018 02:45pm

@Faraz so what is ur police and judiciary doing? Where are ur islamic scholars who want sharia law in ur country.

M. Emad
Feb 03, 2018 02:47pm

Good.

MeToo
Feb 03, 2018 02:48pm

Safe heaven for all **ists. Read rapists, terrorists, jihadists, extremists....

Hamza
Feb 03, 2018 02:50pm

Thank you DAWN for giving this attention!!!

TrollMeNot
Feb 03, 2018 02:52pm

@Aaftab Do you ave a daughter?

Munda
Feb 03, 2018 02:52pm

@SHAHID SATTAR Agreed

Roghani
Feb 03, 2018 02:58pm

Certain crime like rape, killing, terrorism etc should be declared crimes against state and individuals and families should not have powers to Pardoned the culprits. There is need of change in law. It's the role of lawmakers.

Yameen
Feb 03, 2018 03:03pm

Father has no right to pardon the rapist-

neal kluge
Feb 03, 2018 03:03pm

He can rape anyone or even kill anyone as long as he can pay the blood money ? WHAT A SYSTEM!

Vijay B.
Feb 03, 2018 03:08pm

@Khanm "Never heard a rich has ever pardoned a poor specially for a heinous crime like rape." That says it all. These pardons are obtained under duress of threats and/or with monetary incentives,

Khakan Babar
Feb 03, 2018 03:09pm

@Aaftab you are crazy. Do you have any feelings for the victim . She must get justice The father was forced to pardon the assailant by influential people . The one that suffered and will suffer all her life is the poor girl .

Wildguy99
Feb 03, 2018 03:10pm

Punjab government should immediately take stern action against the perpetrators who involved in this gruesome incident rather than apex court take suo motu .

Khakan Babar
Feb 03, 2018 03:12pm

When the Government cannot provide protection to innocent people , when the government cannot protect the children and women of its society . It does not deserve to be a government . We will have to impose penalties like the Saudis. To get rid of this terrorism against the innocent children .

M.Saeed
Feb 03, 2018 03:14pm

This pardon calls for another suo moto of the CJP.

haider hassan
Feb 03, 2018 03:18pm

as long as these feudal 'lords' are there, the exploiting of the poor at the hands of the former will remain undeterred.....

Hasaan
Feb 03, 2018 03:19pm

How can he or anyone else, especially on behalf of someone else, forgive someone for rape?

Hemant
Feb 03, 2018 03:21pm

Thanks Jinnah for diving country and taking people with ston age along..

Bipul
Feb 03, 2018 03:26pm

@Juwad “Nothing to do with Shariah” is too broad a statement. Please read Diyyat under Qisas. Qisas is crime against an individual/family. Family can ask for equal punishment or compensation. This also means family can ask for zero compensation and no punishment which is nothing but pardon. Pakistan doesn’t follow Shariah but this law closely matches provisions within Shariah.

Farhan
Feb 03, 2018 03:29pm

This pardoning law needs to change

Atif
Feb 03, 2018 03:29pm

Money talks.

Sooraj
Feb 03, 2018 03:33pm

What a pity !!.

Shahid
Feb 03, 2018 03:34pm

State has to take its responsibility to deliver complete justice to this innocent special 17 years old daughter is a poor man coerced into 'pardon'.

Sami Khan
Feb 03, 2018 03:36pm

Whats Happing In Our Country.Its To Much Now

Mansoor
Feb 03, 2018 03:39pm

Truly Banana Islamic state We are . Why should father has to pardon the rapist? it is victims has to say

Faisal
Feb 03, 2018 03:40pm

Firstly the concept of pardon doesn’t make sense, if a rapist is proven guilty he should be punished no matter whosoever pardons. The father has no right to pardon on behalf of his daughter, it’s just stupid Only the person who is raped has the right to pardon if you really want to ask someone if they want to pardon or not.

asad
Feb 03, 2018 03:41pm

@svc Shariah is the only solution for hereafter.

Sania
Feb 03, 2018 03:41pm

Glad that I left Pakistan. It is a hell on earth for women and children.

Baba
Feb 03, 2018 03:45pm

@Adnan Mazher Khan Please read the complete news. It states he was made to sign the document by the influential people of area.

Silent observer
Feb 03, 2018 03:46pm

Finish this pardon game and punish the culprit. Justice delayed is Justice denied

khalid mian
Feb 03, 2018 04:06pm

This poor man cannot fight influential, the courts should go all out to help these helpless

Hyder
Feb 03, 2018 04:19pm

Sir

Perfect example of miscarriage of justice!!

Shahid
Feb 03, 2018 04:26pm

Where is justice in this matter?

Khan USA
Feb 03, 2018 04:27pm

Nobody should have rights to pardon a rapist and a murderer ! This is insane and a mockery of Islamic laws !

technokraft
Feb 03, 2018 04:28pm

The father and the rapist both should be arrested and punished -

