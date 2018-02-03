Father pardons man he saw rape his 17-year-old hearing-impaired daughter
A 17-year-old hearing impaired girl's father on Thursday pardoned her rapist in a Gujjar Khan sessions court.
According to the police, Munir Ahmed had filed a complaint in police station (PS) Gujar Khan, against a man on February 6, 2016.
In his complaint, Ahmed said that while he originally belonged to Khairpur Tehsil, District Muzaffargarh, he and his family were presently residing at the mansion of Chaudhry Fida Hussain of Gujar Khan. His duty was to take care of Chaudhry’s cattle.
According to the complaint, Ahmed along with his brother, nephews and daughter, was returning from the fields when he heard his daughter scream.
As the Ahmed and the other men rushed back, they saw that the accused was sexually assaulting the girl. Once he saw the men the suspect ran off, the initial police report said.
According to the police, the girl was then taken to District Headquarters Hospital in Gujjar Khan for a medical exam, and while the exam proved that there was rape, no DNA samples were taken to identify the suspect.
Sub-inspector Police Nadeem Ahmed, who was initially in charge of the case, told DawnNews that they did everything possible to search for the suspect but he was never found at the time.
The police even widened its search to Kallar Syedan and Jehlum but were unsuccessful in capturing the accused, the sub-inspector said.
Once Nadeem Ahmed was transferred, Sub-inspector Arif was made in charge of the case.
Speaking to DawnNews on the matter Arif said that he had continued looking for the suspect but he had remained an absconder for the past two years until he came to the sessions court one day to procure interim bail.
During the same hearing, the girl's father took the stand and said that he had pardoned the suspect. Ahmad also said that he had registered the complaint against the suspect by mistake and now wanted to withdraw it.
According to eyewitnesses at the court, the 17-year-old hearing impaired girl was crying in court while her father pardoned the suspect.
Talking to DawnNews, Ahmad said that he was made to sign the affidavit by "influential elders" of the area and did not even know what was written in it.
He also said that he belonged to a poor family, while the suspect was a relative of the family he worked for.
According to the police, they will call the suspect a convict in their final report and then leave him to the court's mercy.
Makes complete sense. Not that father has pardoned the rapist, no one should say anything
The poor continues to be expoited. This pardon mechanism is regularly bein misused by rich & powerful.
Can a rapist be pardoned. How on earth father of a 17 years old girl can pardon the accused. No one can heal the wounds of the girl that will remain with her till she dies. This is criminal on part of father if he pardons the rapist.
Arrest those influential elders and punish them so severely that no one in Pakistan for st least 10 years try to do such heinous crime.
End this stupid pardoning system. Especially when on one side is a poor family and on other side are influential people.
How can a criminal in such a case be pardoned? It is a crime to be decided by the courts alone and no person including the victim is permitted to pardon the accused.
Shame on such corrupt system and police.
Shame on Pakistan
Pardon by force should not be accepted.
This is what happens when a country is governed by Sharia. Rapists will roam free
How can someone pardon a rapist?
These tribal areas become nuisance for the country
NotAllMen
There has been too much pardoning. Now there must be some action against such criminals who move around freely ruining innocent peoples lives. It will take a gargantuan effort to reform the police. Salams
@Adnan Mazher Khan you never know what were the circumstances under which he pardoned him. They must have been threatened for dire consequences.
@sana yeah right
did father raped that he is pardoning the rapist ?? Is it the 17 years old girl who has the authority to do so. Further isn't it the state responsibility to punish the rapist ?
The whole story sums up the law and order situation in the country and misuse of islamic laws.
Shameful incident and shame on us for supporting such abysmal system..no wonder this is a failed state
travesty of justice continues - very sad indeed
Pardon?? for what?? How that man as a father would face her daughter, deep wounds on her mind would remain fresh till her last moments. Lawlessness is at peak, Poor has no way to go in this society. I see her father part of this crime now.
We need to make exemplary punishments to get rid of this heinous crime..
Pakistan is an ideal country for criminals.
What kind of minds are we developing with depressing news like this every other day?
It is zina bil jabar, no one can pardon him not even girl, even if they want to.
Another proud moment for concept of justice in. Pakistan. It is definitely the land of the pure'
Humanity at its lowest in our country. No morals, no sympathies, no feelings. Whoever is powerful and influential can do anything they want in this country. Shame!!!!!
"He also said that he belonged to a poor family, while the suspect was a relative of the family he worked for."
That says it all.
What a country.
What's wrong with pakistan
Cannot blame the poor father. He needs to save the remaining family. Our system offers no protection to the poor. We expect too much from them. My vote will be for the party that abolished the pardon rule.
Doesnt matter what the father says.A crime has been committed and it is the responsibility of the state to provide justice and protection to the victim.
@Raj This has nothing to do with Sharia.
Family members should not have right to pardon the offenders. This right should be with the abused person.
Make it a crime against the state and make the state take it up, regardless of what the parents say.
Court should any way take suo moto cognizance of the matter and annul the pardon given by father under pressure. A rapist has to be punished as per law. No pardon business here.
rubbish..state shoud prosecute and punish ..
Need to end pardons, there are being used. How did the police not arrest a rapist for 2 years......shame on the police and the entire system if this man gets away with tjis.
There is a higher court that one has to face at the end of their life. There are no pardons in that court.
This silly pardoning must stop and punish the suspects.
@Adnan Mazher Khan Father was forced to pardon & forced to signe paper which he did not read ,either was not allowed to read Or war not literate
This pardoning system needs to be abolished. Besides the fact that the father is doing a great injustice to the daughter by pardoning the suspect, the suspect will remain a threat to society and probably repeat such incidences in future. Instead of our general reactive approach to everything maybe we need to be proactive and put away these useless good-for-nothing menaces to society for life!
Rape of a minor is a matter of State not an individual. Father probably dont have a right to forgive.
This agreement between the parties is a sort of a confessional statement. the authorities should take note of that and. and rape is not pardonable as per Pakistani Laws
@Raj Pardoning is not allowed in rape and zinah cases as per shariah, Shariah is not implemented in pakistan
This pardon law is to ensure rich and influential can do anything with other people’s life. Poor people have similar rights as cattles do.
@Aaftab
What r u trying to say....
Would you say if this happens to your near and dear ones.... crime is a crime... no one is above the law... please come out of such ghetto mentality...
All crimes should be against state and society and no one should have right to pardon.
Pardoning?! Only courts should have that power
Never heard a rich has ever pardoned a poor specially for a heinous crime like rape..it is not the father but the girl who has been the victim..what right the society or father has to pardon anyone...Violators cannot live with the truth: survivors cannot live without it. There are those who still, once again, are poised to invalidate and deny us. If we don't assert our truth, it may again be relegated to fantasy. But the truth won't go away. It will keep surfacing until it is recognized. Truth will outlast any campaigns mounted against it, no matter how mighty, clever, or long. It is invincible. It's only a matter of which generation is willing to face it and, in so doing, protect future generations from this heinous abuse....let us make poverty and helpless as being used for curse...
@Adnan Mazher Khan Father is not the victim; it's the girl. Father's pardon has no value ...
@Adnan Mazher Khan
Great sir , this was not a crime against father , this was crime against a girl , the father has no right of pardoning
Obscene & unacceptable, how could you pardon such monstrosity. Wrong, state should step in and get everybody back in court who made the father sign the pardon.
why pardon on such crimes , if the victim, pardon the accuser it is his personal wish , bu the state must award him punishment.
Pathetic !!!
And there are talks going on to implement Sharia ... all the best pakistan
@Faraz so what is ur police and judiciary doing? Where are ur islamic scholars who want sharia law in ur country.
Good.
Safe heaven for all **ists. Read rapists, terrorists, jihadists, extremists....
Thank you DAWN for giving this attention!!!
@Aaftab Do you ave a daughter?
@SHAHID SATTAR Agreed
Certain crime like rape, killing, terrorism etc should be declared crimes against state and individuals and families should not have powers to Pardoned the culprits. There is need of change in law. It's the role of lawmakers.
Father has no right to pardon the rapist-
He can rape anyone or even kill anyone as long as he can pay the blood money ? WHAT A SYSTEM!
@Khanm "Never heard a rich has ever pardoned a poor specially for a heinous crime like rape." That says it all. These pardons are obtained under duress of threats and/or with monetary incentives,
@Aaftab you are crazy. Do you have any feelings for the victim . She must get justice The father was forced to pardon the assailant by influential people . The one that suffered and will suffer all her life is the poor girl .
Punjab government should immediately take stern action against the perpetrators who involved in this gruesome incident rather than apex court take suo motu .
When the Government cannot provide protection to innocent people , when the government cannot protect the children and women of its society . It does not deserve to be a government . We will have to impose penalties like the Saudis. To get rid of this terrorism against the innocent children .
This pardon calls for another suo moto of the CJP.
as long as these feudal 'lords' are there, the exploiting of the poor at the hands of the former will remain undeterred.....
How can he or anyone else, especially on behalf of someone else, forgive someone for rape?
Thanks Jinnah for diving country and taking people with ston age along..
@Juwad “Nothing to do with Shariah” is too broad a statement. Please read Diyyat under Qisas. Qisas is crime against an individual/family. Family can ask for equal punishment or compensation. This also means family can ask for zero compensation and no punishment which is nothing but pardon. Pakistan doesn’t follow Shariah but this law closely matches provisions within Shariah.
This pardoning law needs to change
Money talks.
What a pity !!.
State has to take its responsibility to deliver complete justice to this innocent special 17 years old daughter is a poor man coerced into 'pardon'.
Whats Happing In Our Country.Its To Much Now
Truly Banana Islamic state We are . Why should father has to pardon the rapist? it is victims has to say
Firstly the concept of pardon doesn’t make sense, if a rapist is proven guilty he should be punished no matter whosoever pardons. The father has no right to pardon on behalf of his daughter, it’s just stupid Only the person who is raped has the right to pardon if you really want to ask someone if they want to pardon or not.
@svc Shariah is the only solution for hereafter.
Glad that I left Pakistan. It is a hell on earth for women and children.
@Adnan Mazher Khan Please read the complete news. It states he was made to sign the document by the influential people of area.
Finish this pardon game and punish the culprit. Justice delayed is Justice denied
This poor man cannot fight influential, the courts should go all out to help these helpless
Sir
Perfect example of miscarriage of justice!!
Where is justice in this matter?
Nobody should have rights to pardon a rapist and a murderer ! This is insane and a mockery of Islamic laws !
The father and the rapist both should be arrested and punished -