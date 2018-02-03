DAWN.COM

Suspect who 'helped the main accused flee' arrested in Asma murder case, say Kohat police

Hassan FarhanUpdated February 03, 2018

A suspect in the Asma murder case, who allegedly aided the prime suspect in fleeing the country, was arrested on Saturday, the Kohat police said.

Asma, a third-year student at a medical college in Abbottabad, was murdered last week after she refused to marry Mujahid, police said. She was rushed to the hospital after being shot three times, where she identified Mujahid and Sadiqullah as her assailants in a statement given to police.

Soon after the murder, police claimed that Mujahid had escaped to Saudi Arabia. His accomplice Sadiqullah, however, was arrested.

The suspect, who is a taxi driver, allegedly helped Mujahid, the prime suspect in the case, flee from the country after Asma's murder, police claimed. The suspect was produced in court later and was handed over to the police on a one-day remand.

The suspect Shahzeb was arrested from the Kohat Development Authority (KDA) area, District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Abbas Majeed said.

The police had started searching for him after Sadiqullah, another suspect in the case who was arrested earlier this week, told the police that he had aided prime suspect Mujahid in escaping after Asma's murder.

He had not been nominated in the first information report (FIR) that was lodged earlier. The DPO said his name will be added to the FIR under Section 109, for aiding and abetting the accused.

Soon after Shahzeb's arrest, police produced both suspects in court. Shahzeb was remanded to the police for one day while Sadiqullah's remand was extended for four more days.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan also took suo motu notice of the case earlier this week and expressed dissatisfaction at the way the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has conducted the investigation.

Faisal
Feb 03, 2018 11:39am

Punish him instead

Silent observer
Feb 03, 2018 03:37pm

Only death penalty can deter and stop these savage killers of innocent Pakistani women.

