US general rules out military operations inside Pakistan

Anwar IqbalFebruary 03, 2018

WASHINGTON: A senior US general has assured Islamabad that the United States is not planning to conduct military operations inside Pakistan.

Another general said that despite differences Pakistan remains “absolutely critical” to America’s success in Afghanistan, while the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson urged Islamabad to join US efforts to defeat terrorists in the South Asian region.

“We actually don’t contemplate military operations inside Pakistan,” US Joint Staff Director Lt Gen Kenneth McKenzie said at a Pentagon news briefing on Thursday afternoon.

“On the other hand, we recognise — because the strategy is inherently regional and Pakistan is geographically located at a critical nexus of a lot of different things — Pakistan is a fundamental part of the strategy,” he added.

The assurances followed a White House statement on Tuesday, saying that the US military had been given authority to eliminate militant safe havens in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The statement alarmed Islamabad and Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan told the Urdu service of Voice of America (VOA), that he took the statement “very seriously”.

“We want to make it clear to the US that Pakistan is a sovereign country and its sovereignty must be respected,” he said. “Instead of using these words, which can be interpreted in any way, Pakistan should be consulted.”

The defence minister also said that statements like this were “taking us away from peace in Afghanistan”.

At the Pentagon news briefing, a journalist asked Lt Gen Kenneth McKenzie to explain the White House statement, which he said was interpreted in the Pakistani media as saying that the US could possibly strike inside of Pakistan.

“Through a variety of measures, we look to gain Pakistani cooperation and assistance as we pursue operations in Afghanistan,” said the general while explaining how the US strategy for South Asia plans to deal with Pakistan. “But no, we’re not planning to conduct military operations inside Pakistan.”

Pentagon chief spokesperson Dana W. White said the strategy had created an opportunity for Pakistan to cooperate with the US in defeating the terrorists operating in the region.

“We’ve said many times that — that Pakistan has an opportunity. It has been a victim of terrorism, and it has supported terrorism. And we are looking for Pakistan to actively join — it can do the things we need them to do to confront terrorism,” she said. “So, it’s an inflection point, it’s an opportunity, and we hope Pakistan will take it.”

Ms White, however, said that she did not agree with the assessment of some Pakistani officials that the US had failed in Afghanistan and that’s why it was blaming Pakistan. “We haven’t failed,” she said.

Asked if she saw a link between the rise of terrorist attacks in Kabul and the US decision to suspend military aid to Pakistan, Ms White said: “The Taliban is desperate. They’re murderous and they attack innocent civilians.”

At a separate briefing arranged by the US State Department’s Dubai Regional Media Hub, US Central Command chief Gen Joseph Votel said on Wednesday that Pakistan remained “absolutely critical” to the success of America’s South Asia security strategy. The Arab News reported that Gen Votel said the new South Asia strategy required the partnership of not just Afghanistan, but of all countries in the region, and Pakistan was a key part of that region.

“We have had our differences with Pakistan over the years on this, but Pakistan remains absolutely critical to the solution of the problem in Afghanistan,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2018

Comments (16)

1000 characters
El Cid
Feb 03, 2018 07:41am

Matters not what the general said. Pakistan should now begin to disengage from the US.

Jamil Soomro, New York City
Feb 03, 2018 08:02am

So gratifying to read US General's adoption of positive gesture toward Pakistan taking Pakistan's self respect and sovereignty into consideration.

zubaida khan
Feb 03, 2018 08:03am

Do not believe him even for a second.

Concerned
Feb 03, 2018 08:17am

Pakistan is not going to take threats from amnyone

Ãñgry ¶ïtbull
Feb 03, 2018 08:44am

Lots of flip flop comments from US everyday

My Advice
Feb 03, 2018 09:18am

Pakistan is an independent and sovereign country. Its better to respect, admire and reward people of Pakistan to seek their continued cooperation in the region.

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 03, 2018 09:39am

The Americans are not to be trusted any more and it would be hazardous to take their words seriously. They always say different things to confuse the issues raised in a conflict meaning opposite views at the same time. Either option is always open to them and they can justify their actions either way after actions that they carry out. Pakistan be warned and stop believing in what they say to appease you.

Fareed
Feb 03, 2018 10:01am

Proud to be a Pakistani

Ash2000
Feb 03, 2018 10:03am

If there is a critical target with clear target without loss of too many innocent people then it will be targeted. No question about it.

SyedChaudhryGangaDinKhan
Feb 03, 2018 10:26am

Nothing is ruled out. Trump administration has already given a free hand to the commanders on the ground. You can pacify yourself as much as you like but the US is not in Afghanistan for health reasons.

Sympathiser
Feb 03, 2018 11:06am

But what is Pakistan's plan of action to eliminate terrorism ??

haider
Feb 03, 2018 11:13am

USA has lost the war. Its over for them.

HWH
Feb 03, 2018 11:33am

Got some breathing space.

Salahuddin
Feb 03, 2018 12:02pm

"united States draws balance for herself through imbalance in other regions of the world" says George Friedman in his book Next Hundred Years

Fredy
Feb 03, 2018 01:22pm

Don’t trust them .

Justice NARADA MUNI
Feb 03, 2018 02:27pm

US is playing on the see saw everyday

