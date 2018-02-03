Baloch militants no longer a threat to CPEC, says Chinese envoy
KARACHI: The Baloch militant organisations are no longer a threat to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, adding that members of banned outfits were “not true Pakistanis”.
In an interview to BBC Urdu, he sounded confident that Gwadar port would soon become one of the world’s trading hubs as the security situation in Pakistan had improved to a large extent in the last few years. “If they [Baloch militants] are true Pakistanis, they should work in the interest of Pakistan,” he said brushing aside their capacity of becoming a threat to China, Pakistan and their CPEC project.
Mr Yao said he was satisfied with the security provided to about 10,000 Chinese nationals working on different CPEC projects in Pakistan which also has some 60,000 local people on different jobs.
Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2018
Comments (15)
They were just waiting for such statement, you will see some action soon.
Mr. Yao has been living in Balochistan for quite some time. This means a lot coming from him.
I agree with this statement.
Pak China friendship is time tested.
What is the need of 'if and but !!
100% correct. We will succeed and keep working hard, obstacles are no hindrance for us. Those who want to join in our progress and work for prosperity are welcome with open arms, and those elements who only want to contribute evil on a neighboring country's payroll will be dispatched to their eternal abode. Cheerio
This statement was not required at this moment.
They are not true Pakistanis! In fact they do not consider themselves to be Pakistanis at all !!
As you say, sir.
His Excellency Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Yao Jing is correct, when he brush aside any fear or hitch or any hurdle in development project of CPEC. The Karakoram Highway which remained open round the year 24/7 is a wonder,it passes through long tunnels, over the lakes, and valleys, like CPEC there was identical hue & cry at that occasion too, but all were silenced after completion. Let the CPEC complete, here in Balochistan the people will feel green revolution,and Balochis will prosper the most. The smart Balochi leaders have positive sense of humor,and many Sardars abandoned the militancy and already joined the main stream politics,more yet to join. China & Pak both well know the defining moments are in progress, and the international community will soon witness a peaceful trade and development in Pakistan. Where there is a will there's way. And this is true whenever Pak- China jointly works on any project.
@ Chanakya: Dream on
@R Rajendran speak for yourself.
How much outgo ? Well managed.
@Chanakya seems you know alot
Good.