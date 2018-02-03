DAWN.COM

Baloch militants no longer a threat to CPEC, says Chinese envoy

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 03, 2018

KARACHI: The Baloch militant organisations are no longer a threat to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, adding that members of banned outfits were “not true Pakistanis”.

In an interview to BBC Urdu, he sounded confident that Gwadar port would soon become one of the world’s trading hubs as the security situation in Pakistan had improved to a large extent in the last few years. “If they [Baloch militants] are true Pakistanis, they should work in the interest of Pakistan,” he said brushing aside their capacity of becoming a threat to China, Pakistan and their CPEC project.

Mr Yao said he was satisfied with the security provided to about 10,000 Chinese nationals working on different CPEC projects in Pakistan which also has some 60,000 local people on different jobs.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2018

Chanakya
Feb 03, 2018 07:40am

They were just waiting for such statement, you will see some action soon.

PAKISTANI CHINESE
Feb 03, 2018 07:45am

Mr. Yao has been living in Balochistan for quite some time. This means a lot coming from him.

Fast
Feb 03, 2018 07:50am

I agree with this statement.

Kaleemuddin Khan
Feb 03, 2018 07:58am

Pak China friendship is time tested.

Mamamiya
Feb 03, 2018 08:04am

What is the need of 'if and but !!

Power
Feb 03, 2018 08:23am

100% correct. We will succeed and keep working hard, obstacles are no hindrance for us. Those who want to join in our progress and work for prosperity are welcome with open arms, and those elements who only want to contribute evil on a neighboring country's payroll will be dispatched to their eternal abode. Cheerio

Ãñgry ¶ïtbull
Feb 03, 2018 08:34am

This statement was not required at this moment.

R Rajendran
Feb 03, 2018 08:39am

They are not true Pakistanis! In fact they do not consider themselves to be Pakistanis at all !!

Ashish Kumar
Feb 03, 2018 08:51am

As you say, sir.

Reviews to ponder.
Feb 03, 2018 10:24am

His Excellency Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Yao Jing is correct, when he brush aside any fear or hitch or any hurdle in development project of CPEC. The Karakoram Highway which remained open round the year 24/7 is a wonder,it passes through long tunnels, over the lakes, and valleys, like CPEC there was identical hue & cry at that occasion too, but all were silenced after completion. Let the CPEC complete, here in Balochistan the people will feel green revolution,and Balochis will prosper the most. The smart Balochi leaders have positive sense of humor,and many Sardars abandoned the militancy and already joined the main stream politics,more yet to join. China & Pak both well know the defining moments are in progress, and the international community will soon witness a peaceful trade and development in Pakistan. Where there is a will there's way. And this is true whenever Pak- China jointly works on any project.

Hashmi
Feb 03, 2018 10:47am

@ Chanakya: Dream on

Neo
Feb 03, 2018 02:06pm

@R Rajendran speak for yourself.

Babu,
Feb 03, 2018 02:27pm

How much outgo ? Well managed.

Yasio
Feb 03, 2018 02:38pm

@Chanakya seems you know alot

M. Emad
Feb 03, 2018 02:49pm

Good.

