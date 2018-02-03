Sharif shrugs off contempt ruling, raises ante in criticism of judiciary
KARACHI: Undeterred by the jail term handed down to PML-N’s Senator Nehal Hashmi for committing contempt of court and the apex court’s suo motu notice of “anti-judiciary speeches” by two federal ministers, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif continued to slam the judiciary as he said that the PCO judges and the infamous doctrine of necessity had caused an irreparable loss to the country and democracy.
Mr Sharif told the participants of a seminar, titled Future of democracy in Pakistan, that the movement to restore the judiciary was not for mere reinstatement of a few judges. The movement restored the judiciary, but the people could not get justice. It’s time to launch a movement for “restoration of justice”, he said.
He expressed almost similar views at a lawyers’ programme later in the day.
Says long hands of judicial power have reached legislature after overpowering executive
He said that in the Supreme Court alone over 18,000 cases had been pending, but the judiciary always decided cases of political nature on a fast-track basis.
“Today, the office of prime minister has been paralysed and the PM and the federal cabinet cannot even appoint an administrative officer,” he said, adding: “Recently, the authority of the prime minister and chief ministers to form a judicial commission on any important matter has also been curtailed.”
Talking about the discretionary powers of the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, Mr Sharif said that the “long hands of this discretionary power have reached legislature after overpowering the executive.”
He said a part of the judiciary had also caused an irreparable loss to Pakistan, where four dictators had ruled for 30 years while those who got the people’s mandate could not survive more than two years.
He said that the judiciary had adopted a strict attitude, which was often “against the norms of justice”, about politicians and elected representatives compared to dictators who were always “dear to them”.
The ousted PM added that while the judiciary had reviewed the laws made by parliament, it not only provide justification to dictators for violating constitution, but also allowed them to do whatever they wanted to do with the Constitution.
“You know I am talking about Irshad Hasan Khan,” he said while obliquely referring to the then Chief Justice of Pakistan who endorsed the Provisional Constitution Order of former military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf.
He said words like “godfather and Sicilian mafia” were used against him in the Panama case verdict. He said it was not his insult but the insult of the office of prime minister.
“I agree that the judiciary do command respect, but it is also necessary that the judiciary in view of its position and honour should care about the self respect of others,” he said.
He paid tributes to former CJP Justice Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui for not bowing before the dictator.
He said he could say with certainty that the future of democracy was bright in the country. “Democracy has taken roots and cannot be buried. There is political awakening among the people.”
Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2018
Looters on the blaming spree.
It is sad to see the ex-PM conducting himself in such an irresponsible fashion. To bring this shameful and sorry facade to an end the SC has no option but to expedite the process and find all parties who in their opinion have stated publicly, derogatory, insulting statements, and most of all dared to call SC's decisions unacceptable, to appear before the Court, for judgment.
If NS was so concerned about the law reaching the legislature, he and his friends shouldn't have broken so many laws and should not have been involved in corruption.
Mr. NS these are not the long arms of the judiciary, they are the long arms of the law. Something you find difficult to abide by.
I’ll be glad to see this guy behind bars for good and his assets distributed amongst the masses...
Auction off his mills, give all his land back to ordinary citizens, and bring his overseas assets back to Pakistan to use for loan repayments...
The future of democracy is secured as long as the present judiciary continue to perform and play its role in eleminating corrupt and psychopath elements from face of Pakistan. Long live our brave Judiciary, keep up the good work. The nation is all behind you in your noble effort to hold culprits accountable.
Whatever Nawaz is saying is correct and nobody can say that it is not true.
It is by now, clear that the de-seating verdict smacked of bias and was unjustified. PML-N has communicated this message to general public.
The party should now leave it behind and come forward with its plans for benefiting the general masses. It has the history of putting our country on the path to progress.
Unfortunately for NS, democracy means my kind of justice.
NS try to portray as a champion of democracy but he remains clueless about responsibilities and accountability of elected office holders in a democracy!
Now he is trying his best as a shrewd and corrupt politician to commit daily contempt of court as a his election strategy!
NS does not matter any more; he does not realize he is spent fuel!
Mr. Nawaz Sharif is absolutely right!
It is clear that many verdicts of this SC need to be reviewed, perhaps by an international court.
It amazes me that he is a leader ........
If I can remember correctly Imran has said that since Nawaz is out the race he is trying to get himself arrested so that more public sympathies are earned on account of victimization and as a result PML (N) sweeps in next election whereby Nawaz family and friends rule the country for another five years terms. Now the picture is becoming clearer and hence day and night Nawaz is commenting and attacking judiciary both directly and indirectly. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Both Sharif brothers need to be arrested and awarded punishment for damaging the credibility of the institutions. The elder Sharif continues to malign the Supreme Court in public meetings while the younger brother has launched a country wide advertisement campaign in the newspapers to discredit the NAB. Shame on both of them!
@Iqbal Hadi Zaidi but why should he get sympathy votes, if he is violating the law???
Another family run business is coming to an end - it is a shame and a disgrace that a family is trying to dictate to the state and thinks that it will get away with it.
Even if he is correct, he should leave us poor Pakistanis alone. You have been PM three times. Surely there are capable minds among 220 million Pakistanis who can replace you. Please go and enjoy your retirement in your London flats rather than clashing and damaging institutions here in Pakistan.