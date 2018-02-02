Pakistan urges Afghanistan to support border fencing, terms it mutually beneficial

Pakistan on Friday observed that the Afghan reaction on terrorism activities in Kabul was based on misconceptions created by certain foreign elements, and urged Afghanistan to support the process of fencing the Pak-Afghan border terming it mutually beneficial, read a press release issued by the PM House.

This was observed during the 18th session of National Security Committee held in Islamabad on Friday.

The committee, however, expressed the resolve to forge ahead, despite difficulties. It also decided to continue positive engagements with Afghanistan, including the already planned visit of a delegation to Kabul on February 3 (tomorrow) for discussions on Pakistan’s proposed “Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Solidarity”.

The NSC meeting reviewed the security situation in the region and strongly condemned the recent spate of terrorist attacks in Kabul. It observed that the government and people of Pakistan "shared the shock, grief and sorrow of their Afghan brethren" and stood by their side in complete solidarity.

The meeting expressed satisfaction on the progress made on border controls with Afghanistan. It also discussed the actions taken by the federal and provincial governments to fulfil the country’s international responsibilities under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) framework.

The NSC meeting also expressed satisfaction over the objectives achieved so far and directed the concerned ministries to complete the few outstanding actions at the earliest. The committee expressed its hope that the FATF will not be politicised by a few countries.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman JCSC General Zubair Mehmood Hayat, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, National Security Advisor retired Lt Genl Nasser Khan Janjua and other civil and military officials attended the meeting.