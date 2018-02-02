11-year-old Abbottabad girl choked on a piece of orange: medical report

The initial medical report of Misbah, an 11-year-old maid who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Abbottabad, states that she choked to death on a piece of orange, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Muhammad Saeed Wazir said on Friday.

However, police are awaiting the radiology and forensic reports to form a final opinion on the matter.

Misbah and her elder sister had been employed at the house of Shoaib Ghani, the brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Minister Mushtaq Ghani. She was brought last month to the District Headquarters Hospital, Abbottabad, for emergency treatment but could not survive and lost her life in the hospital's ICU on January 25, following which she was laid to rest.

Her body was later exhumed following a debate and campaign on social and mainstream media.

DIG Wazir said that detailed reports on her death shall be available in a week's time and will be submitted to the provincial inspector general (IG) and the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, who had taken suo motu notice of the girl's death.

The DIG further said that no sign of torture or any kind of sexual abuse were found on the body according to the initial medical report.

A fact-finding committee has already been formed by DIG Wazir, which comprises government officials, members of civil society and a medical team. It is expected to submit its report to a district and sessions judge.

Kamran, the father of the deceased girl, had not accused anyone following her death and had stated that his daughter died of asthma, which was prevalent in the family. He had further recalled that his four-year-old son had also died of asthma.

During the post-mortem examination of his daughter, Kamran had told media persons that the exhumation of the girl's body "was a disgraceful act."

Nadra blocks Mujahid Afridi's CNIC

National Database Regulatory Authority (Nadra) on Friday blocked the national identity card (CNIC) of the prime accused in Asma Rani murder case, Mujahid Afridi.

Nadra officials confirmed the blockage of the CNIC of Mujahid Ullah S/O Waleem Khan, resident of Kohat district.

Red warrants of the accused, who escaped to Saudi Arabia soon after the murder, have already been issued and Interpol has been contacted for his arrest.

According to Kohat district police officer (DPO), police have obtained an extension in remand of co-accused Sadiqullah. A pistol, recovered on information gathered from the suspect, has been sent for forensic examination.

Asma Rani, a student, was allegedly shot dead outside her home in Kohat on refusal to marry Mujahid.