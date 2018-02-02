DAWN.COM

BZU student rape case: Six accused sent on physical remand

Taser SubhaniFebruary 02, 2018

A duty magistrate on Friday granted police four-day physical remand of six men arrested in connection with the alleged rape and sexual harassment of a female student of the Bahauddin Zakariya University.

The girl had on January 25 claimed that one of her class fellows had developed relations with her by making false promises of marriage. She said the suspect had also made objectionable videos and pictures of her and used them to blackmail her into staying in a physical relationship with her for the past one year.

The complainant had alleged that a varsity lecturer and four other students also tried to develop relations with her through blackmail. Subsequently, a first-information report (FIR) was filed against the six accused and arrests were made.

City Police Officer Sarfraz Falki had until yesterday found no video or photograph of the complainant in the mobile phones of the suspects. He had also said that as per initial investigations, only the prime suspect had been found to have had physical relations with the victim.

On Friday, the defendants were presented in the court, where police requested a 14-day physical remand, but duty magistrate Riaz Ahmed Khan granted four days only.

