DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Eight-year-old Karachi girl raped in Landhi area

Imtiaz AliFebruary 02, 2018

Email


An eight-year old girl was allegedly subjected to sexual assault in the Labour Square neighbourhood of Karachi's Landhi area on Friday, according to Sukhan police and hospital officials.

Sukhan Station House Officer (SHO) Javed Ahmed Jalbani told Dawn that the girl had gone to a neighbour’s home to play. There were no adults present at the house at the time since the friend's mother was at work.

The SHO said there was a knock on the door, to which the victim responded. The assailant was said to have barged in, locked the door from inside and subjected the girl to sexual assault before fleeing the scene.

The officer added that the victim's mother works at a factory in the area, while her father is currently in Punjab.

The police detained the landlord of the home where the incident occurred for questioning.

The girl, meanwhile, was taken to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre where a medico-legal examination was conducted.

The hospital's Executive Director, Dr. Seemin Jamali, confirmed that the victim was subjected to rape.

The girl was later shifted to the National Institute Of Child Health for further treatment.

A first-information report (FIR) of the incident has yet to be registered.

Cases of sexual assault against minors have come under greater scrutiny in the country following the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur, whose body was recovered from a trash heap in the city on January 9.

The news shocked the entire country with #JusticeforZainab becoming a rallying cry for catching and punishing perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Waseem Abbas Mr
Feb 02, 2018 06:14pm

Totally Disgusted By This Incident!

Javed
Feb 02, 2018 06:30pm

@Waseem Abbas Mr. really, just this incident, not the dozens of others?

Javed
Feb 02, 2018 06:34pm

First Information as the name implies should be registered as soon as information is received. In Pakistan, the so-called 'first information' is anything but first information when it is registered days or weeks later.

A shah
Feb 02, 2018 07:18pm

Frustrated people and country

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

On the streets

On the streets

Drug abuse is most common among the country’s most ostracised social group — street children.

Editorial

February 02, 2018

Accountability delayed

A CURIOUS element of the national discourse at the moment is that the greater the political focus on accountability,...
Updated February 02, 2018

Child porn ring

IT is as if a dam has broken. The revulsion that spread through the public when the rape-murder of little Zainab ...
February 02, 2018

Pensioners’ fight

A LONG and difficult struggle by pensioners from the banking sector is nearing an end, and one can only hope that it...
Updated February 01, 2018

Trump’s arrogance

Three particular international issues stood out from Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.
February 01, 2018

Malnourished nation

THERE are few issues in Pakistan both as urgent and important as that of malnutrition. Despite becoming a food...
February 01, 2018

Travesty of justice

THE extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud has sparked a much-needed national debate about excesses committed ...