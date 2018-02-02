NAB orders inquiry into Imran Khan's alleged underpayment for use of KP helicopters

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Friday took notice of Pakistan Tehrek-i-Insaf leader Imran Khan's alleged underpayment for the use of two helicopters owned by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, according to a press release issued by the bureau.

The release stated that there is documentary evidence that Khan paid Rs2.1 million for using an Mi-171 and an Ecureuil helicopter belonging to the KP government for a total of 74 hours, which amounts to Rs28,000 spent for every hour the helicopters were used.

The NAB report claims that had Khan used a private company's choppers, it would have cost him an hourly fare of between Rs1m and Rs1.2m for the Mi-171, and between Rs0.5m and Rs0.6m for the Ecureuil.

Citing Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak's principal advisor on technical training and avaition, the report adds that the use of KP helicopters can cost as much as Rs0.2m per hour.

The report claims that Khan should have paid the KP government Rs11.1m, but official documents only mention payments worth Rs2.1 million.

The NAB chairman directed the director general of NAB KP to launch an inquiry into allegations of Khan's alleged underpayment and misuse of powers by Khattak.

He also asked the DG to find out if the KP CM had the power to hand over 'sensitive' assets such as helicopters for non-governmental usage.