NAB orders inquiry into Imran Khan's alleged underpayment for use of KP helicopters

Inamullah KhattakFebruary 02, 2018

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Friday took notice of Pakistan Tehrek-i-Insaf leader Imran Khan's alleged underpayment for the use of two helicopters owned by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, according to a press release issued by the bureau.

The release stated that there is documentary evidence that Khan paid Rs2.1 million for using an Mi-171 and an Ecureuil helicopter belonging to the KP government for a total of 74 hours, which amounts to Rs28,000 spent for every hour the helicopters were used.

The NAB report claims that had Khan used a private company's choppers, it would have cost him an hourly fare of between Rs1m and Rs1.2m for the Mi-171, and between Rs0.5m and Rs0.6m for the Ecureuil.

Citing Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak's principal advisor on technical training and avaition, the report adds that the use of KP helicopters can cost as much as Rs0.2m per hour.

The report claims that Khan should have paid the KP government Rs11.1m, but official documents only mention payments worth Rs2.1 million.

The NAB chairman directed the director general of NAB KP to launch an inquiry into allegations of Khan's alleged underpayment and misuse of powers by Khattak.

He also asked the DG to find out if the KP CM had the power to hand over 'sensitive' assets such as helicopters for non-governmental usage.

Yasir Israr
Feb 02, 2018 05:12pm

Finally

Andy
Feb 02, 2018 05:24pm

Glad that an inquiry has begun, but private companies have huge margins, and their rates cannot be compared to owned vehicles. An audit must be done and Khan should pay the exact amount spent on expenses / maintenance during the flights.

SaqibYounis
Feb 02, 2018 05:33pm

Well Done Captain, at least you PAID. Can you imagine anyone from PML-N bothering to do that? Rates can be disputed and made up after if required.

Zeeshan
Feb 02, 2018 06:19pm

Captain should set the correct example and pay the complete dues what he owes to KP for using the choppers. U can't compare the govt chopper woth the private companies chopper. But he should make the full payment for the bill of KP chopper only to set the right example. Set high moral grounds.

Javed
Feb 02, 2018 06:36pm

If IK paid what he was billed, then the question needs to be asked of the KPk govt. not IK.

Mehmood
Feb 02, 2018 06:59pm

Thanks.....no more holy cows

Ahsan Gul
Feb 02, 2018 08:04pm

Any unpaid balance must be paid.

Aman
Feb 02, 2018 08:46pm

Must be paid with consequences

