5-year-old boy abducted, assaulted in Faisalabad: police

A five-year-old boy who was abducted and physically assaulted by unknown assailant(s) in the Jamilabad area of Faisalabad on January 30 is now in stable condition, DawnNews reported on Friday.

The parents of the child said the boy had gone outside his home to play, but when he did not return until evening, they grew suspicious and contacted the police.

The police found the child in an injured state within the premises of a government school. The child, who had a deep cut on his neck, was rushed to the General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad, where the parents identified him. The child is now in stable condition and undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A first-information report (FIR), mentioning clauses 363 and 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code, was lodged against unknown assailant(s), but so far no arrests have been made.

Cases of violence and sexual abuse against children have come under greater scrutiny in the country following the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur, whose body was recovered from a trash heap in the city on January 9.

The news shocked the entire country with #JusticeforZainab becoming a rallying cry for catching and punishing perpetrators of such heinous crimes.