'Thought of girl as my own daughter,' explains PML-N senator criticised for 'groping' minor
PML-N Senator Nisar Muhammad, who continues to face criticism for what has been widely perceived as the inappropriate touching of a minor girl, has said his actions during a speech he delivered in Karachi were misconstrued and that he regards the girl in question "as his own daughter."
A video of the speech in question had sparked widespread anger on social media. It was filmed while the senator was speaking to protesters gathered in Karachi's Sohrab Goth area to protest the alleged extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.
In a video message posted on a Facebook page, the senator stated that a young girl was speaking at the sit-in when he arrived at the venue as a part of a Senate delegation comprising Senators Nasreen Jalil, Farhatullah Babar, Shahi Syed and others.
He claimed that the "girl's speech about how she and her four sisters had lost their only brother had greatly moved the gathering, prompting many to cry."
"As I stood up to speak, I invited her to stand with me, seeing her as my own daughter, while her tears were still flowing," Nisar said. "I couldn't stop my own tears and found it difficult to continue speaking so I said that this is such a situation that I could not make a speech and that I would rather sit down and continue."
"What kind of humans are these? They are not humans but beasts," he said, referring to those using the incident to criticise him.
Complaining that the incident was misconstrued by people on Facebook and the media, he also criticised the "mentality" of social media users and the media who, he said, were "using the incident for ratings."
Awami National Party's (ANP) Senator Shahi Syed also released a video message in support of the senator, saying people had presented the incident with a "wrong angle".
Saying that Nisar had treated the girl in the same manner as an affectionate parent would, Syed criticised people who he said had "concocted" theories about the scene for their political objectives.
This was definitely an in appropriate behavior by the Senator and he should be punished for that. He being a public official needed to know that. If he didn't, he doesn't deserve to be a public official.
He is right..
Even the girl looked uncomfortable.
I don't know what to say but touching a girl like this who you have just met, a firm hand adoringly on her head is enough in our Pakistani Culture
This is very common line in Pakistan, she was like my sister or daughter..No father will lay his hand on her daughter's chest.
This is the 'bad touch' we need to educate our children against.
I don't believe you.
This is making a hue & cry of nothing. It would be so stupid to conclude that the senator would be groping a girl in front of the masses & camera. Real culprits r rarely caught .
With all due respect, he was not behaving with her, the way a father behaves with his daughter, esp on a stage. No sir. The child girl was definitely uncomfortable, the bad touch syndrome.
Shame on this senator
What else could he say. The only reason he let go of her is because she looked at him inquisitively. Not taking action on this because "she is like my daughter" is the reason these people get away with it so easily. What if someone was doing that to your daughter; would you still believe and let him do it ????
He should not take things for granted. The girl picture does not seem to like the way he is holding her.
Well, holding such a high office does not mean that you are well educated. It simply means you represent mean stream ordinary people and according to that he is what he is, an ordinary person.
In that case you should have kept your hand away from her chest. Because it was hovering around it. WHY?
Well, to me looking at the video it seem that the senator was nervous and was finding it difficult to speak, nevertheless he messed up. I am not trying to protect the senator or condoning his actions but rather stating the fact. However, based on the video no matter what the intentions a crime has been committed and for every crime there should be a punishment.
The case needs to be presented to the courts and let the courts decide based on evidence presented i.e. if more girls come out and confirm similar behavior from the senator then it is a pattern and he must be severely punished but if this is an isolated incident and their are numerous people who can confirm to senators good behavior then the judge should decide the case as a one time incident and punish the senator accordingly. To me its simple, the senator should resign immediately and face justice.
In the end the girl must be protected and get justice under all circumstances.
Strange that such divine feeling was misconstrued shame on those who have misuesed Social media and claim to be educated, he sounds truthful.
This man should be punished .....
It is clear case of groping. SC or HRC should take notice and move to court against him.An example must be set to address growing problem of child abuse. I was surprised that talk shows did not pick on it. In the US no teachers or adults (except parents/family, that to appropriate) touches any child. Law should be made to completely stop adults touching children, also children must be educated in schools to not allow anyone to touch them and to report and resist touching. We can learn a lot from US school system.
@N_Saq I agree with you the minister appears to be emotional after listening to her and behaved in the manner which has given wrong message to most of us. It highlights the confusion our society creats in the mind of our children's. They get mixed up with who is allowed and who is not allowed to touch and to what extent. As men we need to change also to the new standards which are being set by social media and technology.
It seems like this is being blown out of proportion. The guy clearly UNintentionally did what happened. If he wanted to do it, he would do it behind closed doors.
You all, who think this is clearly inappropriate and Dawn for keeping it on front page are sick. I see nothing conclusive in this video. Thanks for running a career and a young life. She is scared for life.
For what I saw in the photo it was not groping.
Picture itself gives idea that his intention was not bad. He is holding the girl like we hold our daughters and young sisters. I am sure he must be a corrupt person being part of PML-N leader but in this case his intention looks not bad.