DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nehal Hashmi disqualified from Senate

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated February 02, 2018

Email


Senator Nehal Hashmi was formally disqualified from public office by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the Supreme Court sentenced him to one month in jail for contempt of court after his controversial remarks against a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Sharif family.

The ECP announced Hashmi's disqualification ─ effective from Feb 1 ─ in a notification issued on Friday (today).

Hashmi, who had in a March 2017 video, lashed out at the Panamagate JIT and warned investigators that they would be "taken to task" for grilling the former premier's family, was also barred from holding public office for the next five years and handed a Rs50,000 fine by the apex court on Thursday.

According to DawnNews, Hashmi, who has three stents in his coronary arteries, had complained of poor health soon after the SC verdict against him. On Friday, he was admitted to the Adiala Jail hospital due to chest pain.

Some medical tests were also reportedly conducted, after which some PML-N politicians pushed for his transfer to PIMS Hospital.

Jail authorities are now considering whether to move Hashmi to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. A final decision in this regard will be taken by the penitentiary's resident heart specialist.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
DR RATHORE THROUGH THE LENS OF MIDDLE EAST
Feb 02, 2018 02:25pm

a good news

Neo
Feb 02, 2018 02:28pm

Justice has been served.

khaled
Feb 02, 2018 02:32pm

Good

Sheraz Ali
Feb 02, 2018 02:43pm

Justice has been served. He doesn’t deserve senate seat!

Ahmed
Feb 02, 2018 03:49pm

Medical problems in captivity are becoming a regular features for our politicians. It's another way to beat the system.

Amer Rao
Feb 02, 2018 04:14pm

Little good news from Pakistan.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

On the streets

On the streets

Drug abuse is most common among the country’s most ostracised social group — street children.

Editorial

February 02, 2018

Accountability delayed

A CURIOUS element of the national discourse at the moment is that the greater the political focus on accountability,...
Updated February 02, 2018

Child porn ring

IT is as if a dam has broken. The revulsion that spread through the public when the rape-murder of little Zainab ...
February 02, 2018

Pensioners’ fight

A LONG and difficult struggle by pensioners from the banking sector is nearing an end, and one can only hope that it...
Updated February 01, 2018

Trump’s arrogance

Three particular international issues stood out from Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.
February 01, 2018

Malnourished nation

THERE are few issues in Pakistan both as urgent and important as that of malnutrition. Despite becoming a food...
February 01, 2018

Travesty of justice

THE extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud has sparked a much-needed national debate about excesses committed ...