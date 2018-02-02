Nehal Hashmi disqualified from Senate

Senator Nehal Hashmi was formally disqualified from public office by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the Supreme Court sentenced him to one month in jail for contempt of court after his controversial remarks against a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Sharif family.

The ECP announced Hashmi's disqualification ─ effective from Feb 1 ─ in a notification issued on Friday (today).

Hashmi, who had in a March 2017 video, lashed out at the Panamagate JIT and warned investigators that they would be "taken to task" for grilling the former premier's family, was also barred from holding public office for the next five years and handed a Rs50,000 fine by the apex court on Thursday.

According to DawnNews, Hashmi, who has three stents in his coronary arteries, had complained of poor health soon after the SC verdict against him. On Friday, he was admitted to the Adiala Jail hospital due to chest pain.

Some medical tests were also reportedly conducted, after which some PML-N politicians pushed for his transfer to PIMS Hospital.

Jail authorities are now considering whether to move Hashmi to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. A final decision in this regard will be taken by the penitentiary's resident heart specialist.