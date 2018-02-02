DAWN.COM

Army chief, Prince Salman hold meeting in Riyadh

Dawn.comUpdated February 02, 2018

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meet in Riyadh.—Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meet in Riyadh.—Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed the importance of mutual ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

In a meeting held with the crown prince on Thursday, the army chief discussed matters of mutual interest and military ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom. The meeting was also attended by the Saudi vice president of the Council of Ministers.

Gen Bajwa also discussed military ties between the two countries with the Saudi Commander of Ground Forces Lieutenant General Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz in a meeting.

This is Gen Bajwa's second visit to the Kingdom in the last two months. On his last trip, in December 2017, he held a series of meetings with King Salman, the crown prince and other officials.

Miko
Feb 02, 2018 11:24am

Two very powerful men

Talha Masood
Feb 02, 2018 11:26am

What's cooking?

King
Feb 02, 2018 12:02pm

Where is the elected representative ?? great Democratic country

Adnan Mazher Khan
Feb 02, 2018 12:09pm

It speaks volumes about an ineffective and inefficient foreign ministry.

Jainy
Feb 02, 2018 12:44pm

Just sit back and secure your borders. You don't need to play international politics... You people have destroyed this beautiful country.

Singh
Feb 02, 2018 12:53pm

Maybe its the annual review, time to pay respects!

wellwisher
Feb 02, 2018 12:54pm

who is runnin forein affairs

Pakistani
Feb 02, 2018 01:11pm

@King We decided to send the capable representative. That is a better criteria anyway.

Surendra Ghate
Feb 02, 2018 01:19pm

@Miko which power you think about?

Fahim Khan
Feb 02, 2018 01:22pm

nonsense

Hyder
Feb 02, 2018 01:32pm

@Jainy very well said. Get one's house in order before think of anything else

Naveed Jafri
Feb 02, 2018 01:38pm

I think Pakistani security establishment is expecting some hostile initiative from the US and now trying to make sure Saudis are on their side

Janib
Feb 02, 2018 02:14pm

Military must allow democratically elected civilian government to run the affairs. It has no business in matters other than military.

King
Feb 02, 2018 02:29pm

@Janib I fully agree with you bro

