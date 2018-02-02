Army chief, Prince Salman hold meeting in Riyadh
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed the importance of mutual ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.
In a meeting held with the crown prince on Thursday, the army chief discussed matters of mutual interest and military ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom. The meeting was also attended by the Saudi vice president of the Council of Ministers.
Gen Bajwa also discussed military ties between the two countries with the Saudi Commander of Ground Forces Lieutenant General Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz in a meeting.
This is Gen Bajwa's second visit to the Kingdom in the last two months. On his last trip, in December 2017, he held a series of meetings with King Salman, the crown prince and other officials.
