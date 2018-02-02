DAWN.COM

Jadhav may be serving naval officer, says Indian magazine

Monitoring DeskUpdated February 02, 2018

KARACHI: That India has unleashed a covert war against Pakistan and that convicted spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is a serving officer of Indian Navy is no longer news for Pakistanis because they already know that. But it’s surely news — big news — when a major Indian magazine, published by a reputable media house, finally comes around to admitting that.

The magazine concerned is Frontline that is published by publishers of the well-known newspaper The Hindu, which has not only acknowledged that India is engaged in a covert war but also said that Jadhav’s arrest and conviction by the Pakistan Army has underlined the need for New Delhi to review its policies.

The admission made by the Frontline is all the more significant because a similar report — discussing Jadhav’s career as an agent of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) — was canned just a few weeks ago. So much pressure was brought to bear on the staff of The Quint that it pulled the damning report from its website for “rechecking some of the information mentioned in the article”.

In his article in the Frontline, Praveen Swami writes: “Ever since 2013, India has secretly built up a covert action programme against Pakistan” that was initially led by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and now by RAW’s Anil Dhasmana. The programme registered unp­recedented success, according to him.

“...But the story of the man on death row [Jadhav] illustrates that this secret war is not risk-free. Lapses in trade-craft and judgement, inevitable parts of any human enterprise, can inflict harm far greater than the good they seek to secure,” Swami says.

Praveen Swami writes regularly for the Indian Express. His article’s publication in the Frontline, and not in the Express, suggests that the latter may have declined to publish it.

The article says that Jadhav joined the Indian Navy in 1987. “Inducted into the Navy in 1987, with the service number 41558Z, Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav would likely have been promoted to the rank of commander after 13 years of service, in 2000,” it says.

“But the digital archive of the Gazette of India, a public document, has removed all files relating to the Defence Ministry for several months in 2000. Files in subsequent years bear no record of Jadhav’s retirement....”

The Indian government has claimed before the International Court of Justice that Jadhav is a retired naval officer, but it has declined to state exactly when he retired.

“In response to a written question from this writer, the Naval Headquarters declined to confirm or deny whether Jadhav was a serving naval officer. Instead, it referred this writer to the Ministry of External Affairs. The ministry, in turn, said it had ‘nothing to add to whatever is already in the public domain’,” says Swami.

“In general, nation states simply deny any ties to individuals arrested for espionage. Thirteen Indians are being held in Pakistan on espionage charges, and 30 Pakistanis are in Indian jails, but in not a single case has either country officially concerned itself with its agent’s fate.”

The article quotes unnamed sources as saying that Jadhav volunteered for secret service. “‘Few sign up for these kinds of dangers,’ recalls a senior intelligence official who met Jadhav on one occasion. ‘His was a choice of exceptional courage’.”

However, there was a catch, a senior naval official told the writer. “The commander [Jadhav] was insistent that he be allowed to remain on the Navy’s rolls to secure his promotion and pay,” he said. “The Navy didn’t have a system for off-the-books operatives overseas, so this was how it had to be.”

The spy initially worked for Naval Intelligence, but later moved on to the Intelligence Bureau. He came in contact with RAW in 2010.

“(He) was greeted with consternation at RAW, where he first appeared in 2010, introduced as a former naval officer. Anand Arni, the head of RAW’s Pakistan desk, shot down proposals for Jadhav to work with the organisation, sources said, arguing that the naval officer had little intelligence that RAW did not already possess,” says Swami.

“But small cash payments, the source added, were made to Jadhav by successive RAW chiefs, beginning with K.C. Verma — ‘a standard practice to maintain a working relationship with potential sources’, said an official familiar with the payments.”

Interestingly, the payments appear to have continued through the tenures of several spymasters, running from Verma’s successor, Sanjiv Tripathi, chief from 2010 to 2012, and Alok Joshi, who led RAW from 2012 to 2014.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2018

Comments (32)

Lol
Feb 02, 2018 07:21am

Never heard about this magazine

Aamir
Feb 02, 2018 07:23am

Kulbhushan Jadhav is just tip of the iceberg!

ABCD
Feb 02, 2018 07:44am

You can not put it as a proof before ICJ dear, find something else.

Mohan
Feb 02, 2018 07:55am

May be? Always a question mark

Mehdi
Feb 02, 2018 07:57am

Well, truth can't be hidden forever.

Komal s
Feb 02, 2018 08:05am

This article does not say anything new that is not already known.

Rathod
Feb 02, 2018 08:08am

Nice story

SATT
Feb 02, 2018 08:47am

"Jadhav is Naval Serving officer".That's an old news.

Fast Growth
Feb 02, 2018 08:50am

He said.. She said.that someelse said..

Aam
Feb 02, 2018 09:04am

Nothing new and let's wait till picture is clear from ICJ.

Tell us more
Feb 02, 2018 09:15am

"Jadhav volunteered for secret service. “‘Few sign up for these kinds of dangers,’ recalls a senior intelligence official who met Jadhav on one occasion. ‘His was a choice of exceptional courage’."

Likewise, he volunteered for confessing to his crimes under Pakistan's custody. Few sign up for this kind of courage. His was a choice of exceptional courage under Pakistani custody.

brr
Feb 02, 2018 09:38am

Spying and espionage is as old as history, big deal. The price one pays for security.

Singh
Feb 02, 2018 10:01am

This is outrageous and unforgivable. They have been taking 1.2 billion people for a ride. I really have no words. Time to own the man and start afresh for peace.

Ash20
Feb 02, 2018 10:09am

Magazines has to sell so they will say anything to make money. Around 500 magazines said opposite but that is not believed but one magazine publish something else that is completely believed. Wow

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Feb 02, 2018 10:21am

Parween Swami is a person of great courage and moral character to speak out truth with such clarity and in such irrefutable detail. Bravo Mr. Swami.

kirkir
Feb 02, 2018 10:42am

all the best to both countries spies.. keep fighting.. meanwhile people have their own problems in their own countries

Naxalite
Feb 02, 2018 11:14am

@ABCD Keep trying my friend

point of view
Feb 02, 2018 11:16am

Media reports are not admissible as a proof in any court of justice.

Raj
Feb 02, 2018 11:27am

If press reported something, it must be true.

Bhavin
Feb 02, 2018 11:45am

Bring peace to this region and not animosity

Safdar
Feb 02, 2018 11:45am

Indians will never admit!

Makhani
Feb 02, 2018 11:47am

@Singh Exacltly same feelings from a Pakistani. War and destruction will be bad for all South Asians. Trump and Netanyahu can care less. They would like South Asia to start a war.

think tank
Feb 02, 2018 12:13pm

both countries to blame equally!

Shahid
Feb 02, 2018 12:24pm

Both countries need sincere leadership who can sit down together and work out the differences and settle issues. Lets not leave this mess for our children too.

Cincinatti
Feb 02, 2018 12:33pm

The authenticity of the claims made in this article is doubtful. So far as normalization of relations between the two neighbors is concerned, as wished by some, less said the better.

Desi Dimag
Feb 02, 2018 12:46pm

Aah, Praween Swami.

Sympathiser
Feb 02, 2018 01:15pm

When we have such a clinching evidence, why not produce it in ICJ ??

Raj
Feb 02, 2018 01:15pm

Nothing new here. We already knew all this.

Mohajir
Feb 02, 2018 01:17pm

Forget Jadhav and Kashmir and lets concentrate on Pakistan's falling economy and rising CPEC loans

A Comment
Feb 02, 2018 02:20pm

@Aamir Break the ice and explore what is in.

shan
Feb 02, 2018 02:36pm

Well. Its a media article. How much of it is true and how much isn't we will never know. So quoting pieces that are convenient and omitting others is of little use

Neo
Feb 02, 2018 02:37pm

@Makhani good for arms trade at the cost of poor populations.

