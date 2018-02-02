DAWN.COM

Sialvi denies any deal with PML-N, accuses govt of spreading rumours

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated February 02, 2018

Email


SARGODHA: Pir of Sial Sharif Muhammad Hameeduddin Sialvi has categorically denied having striking any “deal” with the PML-N government, deploring what he called non-cooperative and non-serious attitude of the government about the finality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Pir Sialvi said he and his fellow companions adopted the course of dialogue with the government only to avoid any confrontational situation in the country.

He said Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had visited Sial Sharif on Dec 1 last year and sought time for clarifying the government’s stance on the Khatm-e-Nabuwat issue.

He added that the chief minister had assured him during his visit to Sial Sharif that law minister Rana Sanaullah would appear before a six member committee and clarify his position. But, the CM neither contacted the committee, nor the law minister appeared before it.

Will announce future strategy on 5th

“Hence, the Punjab government played a joke with us and was getting undue benefit by exploiting the meeting and spreading rumours that Pir of Sial Sharif met the chief minister in Lahore and finalised a deal on the issue.”

He said he would put a curse on those who dared to strike any deal on the issue of finality of the Prophet (PBUH).

The Pir said he would announce his future strategy in a meeting scheduled to be held on Feb 5 at Jhang to discuss the Punjab government’s attitude on the issue.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Qasim Sialvi, the spokesman of Sial Sharif shrine, said the “non-serious” attitude of the chief minister had disappointed the followers of Sial Sharif shrine and others who launched a movement for the sanctity of Khatm-i-Nabuwat.

He warned that although the shrine’s devotees believed in resolving the issue peacefully, but if the Punjab government persisted with supporting the law minister, it would be itself responsible for the consequences.

He said Pir Sialvi had started the movement for a supreme and noble cause irrespective of any political affiliation or material gain.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2018

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Aamir
Feb 02, 2018 08:54am

Pir Sb, this is called politics!

Concerned
Feb 02, 2018 10:00am

I am neither a fan of Sanaullah not supporter of PMLN, but can’t condone Pir Sb demands. After all Sanaullah is a Government minister, why should he appear Pir Sb committee. He is answerable to Punjab Assembly or people of Punjab only.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Feb 02, 2018 10:29am

Put this demagogue & rabble rouser behind bars and many of his peers with him

Altaf
Feb 02, 2018 10:31am

Hats off to today's religious scholars...

Shakeel Ahmed
Feb 02, 2018 01:17pm

Bogged down with finality issue. There are other pressing needs to get on with.

Imtiaz
Feb 02, 2018 03:48pm

The pir says he will put curse on people who do things what he finds undesirable. Let him use his curses to solve all the problems and leave the rest of us in peace.

