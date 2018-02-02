Inflation jumps to 4.4pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s annual inflation climbed to 4.4 per cent in January from 3.7pc in the same month last year mainly due to hike in petroleum prices.

However, it eased from 4.6pc in December 2017 owing to a decline in the prices of some perishable products.

Inflation, measured through the consumer price index (CPI), tracks the prices of around 480 commodities every month in urban centres across the country.

This is still the second highest month-on-month increase since April 2017. The trend indicates that the consumer inflation will move up in the next months due to an increase in the petroleum prices, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The recent depreciation of rupee will also be reflected in the prices of imported goods in the coming months, in addition to the regulatory duties imposed on several products since October 2017 that will further push up the prices in the category.

Average inflation in July 2017-January 2018 was 3.85pc, registering no change compared to the last year. The annual inflation target for the current fiscal year was 6pc.

Food inflation was 3.7pc on an annual basis but dipped 1pc on a monthly basis.

On a monthly basis, prices of non-perishable food items increased 0.54pc while those of perishable products dropped 10.4pc.

Food items whose prices increased the most in January were betel leaves & nuts, up 74pc month-on-month, chicken 9.9pc, fresh fruits 4.6pc, rice 2.9pc, pulse moong 2.3pc, wheat 1.4pc and milk product 1pc.

In the same category, tomatoes dipped 37.3pc month-on-month, potatoes 25pc, fresh vegetables 13.9pc, eggs 10.7pc, onion 9.5pc, besan 1.8pc, pulse mash 1.6pc, gur 1.3pc and sugar 1.1pc.

Non-food inflation remained 4.9pc year-on-year and 0.8pc month-on-month.

Global crude oil prices increased in the past few months and their impact was passed on to the consumers in Pakistan.

Core inflation, measured by excluding volatile food and energy prices, was recorded at 5.2pc in January. The gradual build-up of domestic demand is evident in the rising core inflation. Of the 89 commodity groups of CPI, it covers the price movement of 43 items.

The core inflation has remained subdued since November 2015 because of a tighter monetary policy and is expected to go up.

Within the group, education and health indices rose 12.4pc and 4.7pc respectively on a year-on-year basis.

A decline of 18.2pc was witnessed in the index of alcoholic beverages and tobacco. The index of clothing and footwear rose by 4.3pc while that of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels by 4.1pc.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2018