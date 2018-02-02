DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bilawal says Faryal not to contest for Senate chairmanship

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 02, 2018

Email


KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said Faryal Talpur is not a candidate for the Senate chairmanship and added that she would only be contesting the general election.

In an interview to a news channel, Bilawal brushed aside all such ‘rumours’ and said the PPP board selected candidates for the upper house of Parliament and his paternal aunt was not among the contenders.

“Oh really,” he said and smiled when asked about Ms Talpur’s nomination for the chairmanship after the upcoming Senate election.

“This is a classic example of fake news that how it’s created and then spread to achieve certain objectives. She will be contesting the general election and the party will decide for which constituency.”

When asked about Rao Anwar’s close relationship with the PPP leadership, Bilawal denied any contacts with the suspended policeman and said his party had zero tolerance for such officers.

“No judicious system in the world justifies [fake] encounters,” he said.

“I immediately took notice when reports of [Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud’s] killing emerged in a fake encounter. We suspended that police officer.

“And remember it was our government and our chief minister who had suspended the same officer when he raided the house of opposition leader [Khawaja Izharul Hassan] in the Sindh Assembly but at that time the PML-N and PTI were criticising the PPP government for suspending such a ‘brave’ and ‘intelligent’ officer.”

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
James
Feb 02, 2018 09:49am

Just shows how a family owned corporation is run. Democracy is of the family, by the family and for the family. What position, which constituency, when and how - it is for the family to decide.

Mohsin
Feb 02, 2018 09:50am

Classic case of reverse psychology

Reviews to ponder.
Feb 02, 2018 10:41am

PPP must review its decision. Mohtarma Faryal Talpur is best candidate for Senate Chairmanship. She has an outstanding record, and quite capable for the slot.

Suleman
Feb 02, 2018 11:07am

Bilawal appears more mature than old politicians like Imran, Zardari and Nawaz.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

On the streets

On the streets

Drug abuse is most common among the country’s most ostracised social group — street children.

Editorial

February 02, 2018

Accountability delayed

A CURIOUS element of the national discourse at the moment is that the greater the political focus on accountability,...
Updated February 02, 2018

Child porn ring

IT is as if a dam has broken. The revulsion that spread through the public when the rape-murder of little Zainab ...
February 02, 2018

Pensioners’ fight

A LONG and difficult struggle by pensioners from the banking sector is nearing an end, and one can only hope that it...
Updated February 01, 2018

Trump’s arrogance

Three particular international issues stood out from Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.
February 01, 2018

Malnourished nation

THERE are few issues in Pakistan both as urgent and important as that of malnutrition. Despite becoming a food...
February 01, 2018

Travesty of justice

THE extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud has sparked a much-needed national debate about excesses committed ...