CJP takes suo motu of Talal Chaudhry's 'contemptuous' anti-judiciary speeches
The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday took a suo motu notice of "contemptuous speeches" against judiciary made by PML-N leader and state minister Talal Chaudhry.
The court will hear the matter against the state minister for interior affairs on February 6, when Chaudhry has also been asked to appear.
During his speech at PML-N's rally in Jarranwala last week, Chaudhry had said: "There was an era when the Kaabah was full of idols. Today, the judiciary, which is the country's highest institution, is also full of PCO [Provisional Constitution Order] idols."
"Mian Nawaz Sharif, throw them out, throw him out of the court. They will not give justice but will continue their injustices."
He said that despite Sharif — the PML-N head — doing so much for the country, "They say that somebody else should become the prime minister."
The Lahore High Court (LHC) has already served notices to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah in a contempt of court petition regarding the same gathering.
Earlier in the day, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court found Senator Nehal Hashmi guilty of committing contempt of court. The court sentenced him to one-month imprisonment, barred him from holding public office for the next five years, and imposed a fine of Rs50,000.
Read: 'Nehal Hashmi is a firebrand speaker but he spewed fire in the wrong direction'
In May 2017, as a Supreme Court-mandated joint investigation team was probing the Sharif family's business dealings in the Panama Papers case, Hashmi had warned that those conducting the investigation would be "taken to task" for grilling the premier's family. The video of Hashmi's remarks had gone viral on social media and was also aired on news channels.
In December 2017, Sharif had also lashed out at the “PCO judges” who disqualified him and termed him dishonest.
Addressing a public meeting at the Ayub Stadium, he bitterly criticised the decision “made by five individuals” to oust a “thrice elected premier”.
“Those who had taken the oath under the PCO called me dishonest, those who had sworn in dictators,” he told the crowd at an event held to mark the 44th death anniversary of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) founder Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai.
Former president general Pervez Musharraf brought two PCOs — in 1999 and in 2007 — briefly suspending the constitution.
A case against judges who took oath under the November 2007 PCO was dismissed last month by a bench headed by the chief justice.
Any one found degrading judges or their judgements so as to get the venom out of him, irrespective of the fact that he belongs to this or that institution or party must be punished for his crime forthwith.
he should be given exemplary punishment
At least judiciary should be respected.
this is out of order to speak about judges in this manner, frankly this man should be thrown out of his job, this is not behaviour which is befitting of a minister.
No one should contemp court decisions, Court will never decide a single judgment in favour of anybody, court always follows laws of Pakistan
Root cause leading to crisis of good governance and instability-institutional disruption- is imminent .
The silence of Apex courts was misinterpreted and encouraged this everyday onslaught but today's verdict shall change the atmosphere for the better...
Parliamentarians should not threat the Judiciary but can disagree with interpretation of law. At the same time, Judiciary should continue performing their auspicious duties without resorting to media to express their personal views.
Social media is in the process of ruining developed nations. We need to learn from this observation.
you get respect by your positive actions not wrong actions & decisions.
Will also our supreme court judge take notice of the man who held Isb hostage for 3+ weeks and spewed his venom against all especially the judiciary.
or are they above board and untoucables
justice will never be fair if all are held accountable
Can these tirades be used to ban them for life. Good for nothing
Good move, these NS cronies are getting out of control, and should teach to respect our honourable judges and courts. They should think very carefully before opening their mouth or be prepared to face the consequences. Law must be respected and same for all - no matter, who they are or what is their social and political status.
@Arif why and for what reason..