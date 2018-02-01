DAWN.COM

Body of 11-year-old exhumed in Abbottabad on court's order

Rashid JavedFebruary 01, 2018

A team of doctors and forensic experts on Thursday exhumed the body of an 11-year-old maid, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances, to take samples from her body for forensic examination.

Misbah and her elder sister were employed at the house of Shoaib Ghani, the brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Minister Mushtaq Ghani. She was brought to the district headquarters hospital, Abbottabad, for emergency treatment where she could not survive and lost her life in the ICU on January 25, following which she was laid to rest.

On Wednesday, a magistrate in Abbottabad had ordered the exhumation of the body.

Samples from the body of Misbah were taken in the presence of a judicial magistrate to ascertain the cause of her death. SHO Cant Abdul Hafeez told media that all the material collected by the team will be sent to a laboratory under strict security. He said that the police were expecting the report in next seven days.

Misbah had been working at the house of Shoeeb Ghani, the younger brother of the provincial minister Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, for the last couple of years. She was shifted to hospital with complaints of breathing problems. However, she could not survive and breathed her last on January 25.

Her death sparked anger and unrest as well as a debate on mainstream as well as social media. The KP police chief had constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate the matter. On Wednesday, the chief justice also took a suo motto in this regard, directing the KP Inspector General to submit a detailed enquiry report within three days.

However, the father of the girl did not express any doubt over her death. Talking to media on Thursday he said that he was not in favour of the postmortem examination of her daughter. He held asthma responsible for the death of her daughter as well as one of his sons.

On the other hand, civil society and various NGOs have demanded of the government to conduct an impartial inquiry into the case. They feared involvement of the minister family in her death and demanded free and fair judicial inquiry into the matter.

I m Pakistan
Feb 01, 2018 09:19pm

If there was an unnatural reason for her death, her father should have expressed doubt on her death. Why is name of mushataq ghani being used when the girl was employed at his brother's residence.

Sameer Waheed
Feb 01, 2018 11:02pm

Poor little soul. It's heart breaking to see these kids working at this age when they should be playing with dolls.

RobbingHoods
Feb 02, 2018 12:09am

This is VERY troubling if you don't have respect for kids in a culture. This is very shameful.

