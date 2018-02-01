8 wounded by Indian shelling across LoC
Indian shelling from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday left at least eight civilians, including four women, wounded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
According to AJK officials, the shelling that began in the morning targeted different villages in Khuiratta sector of Kotli district. Residents described it as the “heaviest” shelling in many weeks.
“They targeted civilian populations with heavy weapons, scaring women and children,” said Chaudhry Zarafat, a resident of Khuiratta sector.
A video clip of the latest instance of ceasefire violations made by a villager in Khuiratta shows shells landing in a field, emitting smoke. The sound of shelling can also be heard in the footage.
Kotli Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raja Irfan Saleem told Dawn that at least eight people were wounded in the village of Sehri Chattar in Khuiratta.
He identified them as Shahnawaz, 24, his 18-year-old brother Ehtisham, 25-year-old Muhammad Farooq, 35-year-old Fareeha, her 16-year-old daughter Amina Ilyas, 40-year-old Shaheena, 25-year-old Tussaraf Begum, and 50-year-old Muhammad Fiaz.
"Amina was referred to Rawalpindi on account of her critical condition, while all other injured were treated at Kotli's District Headquarters Hospital," Medical Superintendent Dr Tariq Mehmood said.
The worst hit sector in Kotli has been Nakyal where dozens of people have fallen victim to the fresh spate of ceasefire violations by Indian troops.
Though there is no statement as yet from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on the situation along the LoC, residents said Pakistan Army troops had responded to India’s “unprovoked shelling”.
SSP Saleem said that the Charhoi sector in Kotli had also been targeted by Indian troops but fortunately no casualty was reported from there.
The heavily militarised LoC is frequently witnessing ceasefire violations, in a serious breach of a truce agreement signed by the rival troops in November 2003.
Indian troops committed over 170 ceasefire violations across the LoC and Working Boundary (WB) in January 2018, according to information provided to the Senate by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif last month.
At least 11 civilians have died, whereas 59 others have been injured in the recent spurt of LoC violations.
Comments (10)
This is a routine news, when cease fire is broken more than 2000 times in a year which means 6 cases of cease fire broken per day, than what you can expect, both sides have stories to tell of befitting reply.
Very sad for both sides.
Both country should stop.
TLoss of lives will continue uless Pakistani Defence Forces take out positions which target civilians. This is a red line for any democracy and Pakistan should be clear on this: our people can not be targeted!
The whole purpose of having a democracy is that the government of the people protect the very same people. Our government must step up and show leadership. Indians can not be allowed to target our civilians in this manner. This is HR violations.
Stop hiding behind your civilians.
Now there will be befitting reply, which other side will respond back and then there will be another befitting reply and then ...
An increase in the violence from across the border is evident to all. What is going to be the outcome of this continuation remains to be seen. It is time to tell the people of the country that hard times are ahead and one should be prepared for the same any day now.
Leave Kashmir alone, problem solved.
The solution is staring Pakistan in the face.