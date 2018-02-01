SC nullifies Sindh High Court's decision to order retrial in Shahzeb Khan murder case
The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Sindh High Court's (SHC) decision from last year ordering a retrial in the Shahzeb Khan murder case in a sessions court.
The apex court directed SHC to form a new bench that will decide the appeals in the case filed by the civil society petitioners within two months.
With its judgement, the SC also restored terrorism charges in the case against the accused — Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur and Sajjad Ali Talpur — that were earlier removed by SHC in its verdict.
The top court also held that the bails granted to the accused by the sessions court were against the law.
The accused, who had been released on bail after the SHC had ordered a retrial in the case, were immediately taken into custody by Islamabad police and will be handed over to the Sindh police. The court ordered that their names also be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).
The bench turned all petitions by the civil society into a suo motu notice. The reason for setting aside the SHC decision will be recorded later.
In his remarks, the chief justice also said that the victory sign made by Jatoi during one of his initial appearances before the court made a mockery of the judicial system and the people of the country. "The victory sign [Jatoi flashed] has led to his downfall."
A three-member bench of the SC, headed by the chief justice, was reviewing a civil petition on the Shahzeb Khan murder case, which is being re-examined after several petitioners contested a SHC decision to order a retrial of the case.
During the hearing Justice Nisar said that according to Article 187 of the constitution, the court has the right to ensure justice is provided. The chief justice also asked whether a settlement could be acceptable in a terrorism case.
Justice Asif Saeed Khosa inquired whether a suo moto notice can be taken on the release of suspect at which the accused's counsel said that he would welcome a suo moto notice in the case.
"The court will not review the entire case in the suo moto," the chief justice replied.
Latif Khosa also claimed that his client was subjected to oppression as he was kept in a death cell for five years and was not even allowed to give his examinations as he was deemed a dangerous criminal.
He also argued that the court should not accept petitions seeking dismissal of SHC decision as the justice system will suffer a setback if civil petitioners were allowed an appeal in a criminal case.
Lawyer and rights activist Jibran Nasir and other citizens of Karachi had filed an appeal in the SC against the SHC decision to retry Sharukh Jatoi and his accomplices in the Shahzeb Khan murder case.
In November, the SHC had set aside the death penalty awarded to the accused and ordered a retrial in the case in a sessions court. The court's decision was taken on a criminal review petition filed by Jatoi's lawyer, who argued that terrorism charges should be dropped as the prime suspect was a juvenile at the time of the offence.
"The citizens have been deeply affected and aggrieved by judgement of the SHC whereby terror charges were removed against Shahrukh Jatoi and three others in the case of killing of youth Shahzeb Khan," the appellants had said.
Terrorism or not?
The debate on whether Shahzeb's murder constitutes as an act of terrorism had continued in the SC earlier today, with the counsel of the accused, Latif Khosa, arguing that the first-information report (FIR) had mentioned that the incident was an escalation of a fight between children. He had said the allegation is that Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur both shot Shahzeb once.
"This is not an allegation but a fact," Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had corrected Khosa.
Shahrukh's counsel said his clients had accepted that they were in possession of a pistol at the time of the incident but that they were only indulging in aerial firing.
He added that his client has sympathy for the victim, which is why they have apologised to the family and also paid Diyat (blood money).
Khosa suggested that his client was being prosecuted for belonging to an affluent family. He told the court that the victim was also the son of a deputy superintendent police (DSP) and had slapped the accused first.
Khosa said there were multiple instances of the SC removing anti-terrorism act (ATA) sections, to which the chief justice had countered that there were also many cases where terrorism sections were added by the apex court.
The murder of Shahzeb Khan
On the night of December 24, 2012, 20-year-old Shahzeb Khan, the son of Deputy Superintendent of Police Aurangzeb Khan, was gunned down in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority when he was returning home with his sister from a wedding.
Shahzeb was killed during for picking a fight with one of the suspects’ servants, who had verbally threatened and harassed his sister.
Then chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry had taken suo motu notice of the incident, which sparked widespread outrage across the country through newspapers, TV channels and social media.
As the prime accused belonged to powerful feudal families of Sindh, the incident had triggered a nationwide debate over whether the country’s elite could be held accountable for crimes they committed.
Later, after a speedy trial, Judge Ghulam Mustafa Memon of Anti-Terrorism Court-3 sentenced Shahrukh Jatoi and co-accused Nawab Siraj Talpur to death. Sajjad Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari, the Talpurs’ servant, were handed life imprisonment for their involvement in the murder.
A couple of months after the sentence, however, Shahzeb's parents had issued a formal pardon to the convicts.
Correction: An earlier version of this article erroneously stated that the Supreme Court has ordered a retrial of the case. The error is regretted.
Comments (34)
Bravo!
Good. Try him in ATC and please once and for all finish this
Thank You Chief Justice of Pakistan. No one is above law and it should prevail rather than money.
Make an example out of this killer. Well done SC
Great decision. Thanks SC.
Well done Supreme Court!
Bravo! Waderas should know that they are superior to none.
Excellent decision
Thank you Honourable Sir Chief Justice Of Pakistan.
@yasser and were gonna let them know that!
Murder is crime against state. Forgiveness by the family or money shouldn't come here!
Thank you CJ. Hope the elite of the country also face the justice, so no one dare to do crime. I am really hopeful, after seeing the decision on Nehal Hashmi, still I feel it was not harsh enough but I appreciate. We want a safer and law abiding Pakistan for our children. There is no place like home, I strongly believe situation is improving, a lot of technocrats and business magnate would be returning back to Pakistan with a hope of making it a better place.
Very well done. You should not be able to make the mockery of law because you are rich. Enough is enough, dear Pakistani elite!
Correct decision by the apex court.
Thank you CJ sahab. Kudos to Jibran Nasir for his sincere struggle.
A good decision, indeed!
Why the re-trial, wasn’t he already convicted in ATC, what's the point?
Great that the SC has ordered arrest, but should also either fire or arrest the judge who declared a mistrial. Shows incompetency of both judiciary and our legal system, as well as LEA
Well done SC!
A highly commendable decision by the SC which was made possible through admirable concerted efforts of the members of the civil society. This will be milestone decision which may prove to be a deterrent to similar future happenings in any part of part of the country. The crux of the issue that medievalism is very much in vogue in many enclaves spread over all the four provinces of the country and where those having political clout due to their prominent position in the prevailing tribal or clan set up remain untouchable, commit highhandedness with impunity resulting in death and injury to commoners. In this particular very sad and painful moment for the family, who going through rigorous proceedings of the case were coerced into making a financial deal, of collecting blood money, with transgressors, due to future safety of their other family members. The arrogant and callous attitude of main culprit making a victory sign in a court appearance should be paid back to him in kind.
I want to propose a victory sign for the Supreme Court amd for justice served
Allowing kids of elite to go wild, kill innocent citizens and then get away with the murder by paying Diyyat would have far reaching consequences for the society at large. Therefore Supreme court has correctly allowed an appeal lodged by civil petitioners in a criminal case. Well done CJ.
Shahzeb’s parent may have been forced to forgive the known killer Shahrukh Jatoi but State or “Riyasat” has the utmost responsibility to uphold the law and punish Shahrukh appropriately. Failure to punish this known killer will be seen as failure of State!!
He should not be allowed to get away with murder
Excellent!
And what about Zain a teenage boy shot dead by mustafa kanju son of former foreign minister
Salams to most ever respected Chief Justice of Pakistan.
The state should have taken up the case - to protect the weak of the society
Salute to.Apex Court Justice is not only done but appears to have been done.
Very good decision. Now well off people and Waderas should understand even 'settlement' with the grief families law would not forgive a heinous crime that affects a society.
Salute to Jibran Nasir and other civil society members who pursued the case. People like you are the last hope sir !! Hats off to you.
A sign of bright future of Pakistan...a sign of rule of law...Salute SC....
The SC should make it a test case of justice for the oppressed from the elite feudals who mock at the courts!
Salute to the chief justice! Great sir!