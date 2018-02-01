Will make Karachi a city the world admires, Nawaz promises
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made a rare visit to Karachi on Thursday as the PML-N seeks to expand its influence in the sprawling metropolis ─ traditionally a stronghold of the MQM and PPP ─ in the run up to the General Election this year.
The ex-PM addressed a public gathering in the provincial capital where he spoke of the difficulties he faced when visiting Karachi.
"I have issues when I visit Karachi," he said. "It is not the Karachi it was supposed to be in 2018."
"There are trash heaps everywhere, pollution, and unhygienic water ─ if there is water at all," he observed.
"Lahore has surpassed Karachi," he told the crowd which appreciated the government's efforts particularly in Lahore.
"No, this is not something to be happy about" he chided. "It pains my heart because Karachi could have been the best city in Pakistan. Sindh could have been a more developed province," he said.
"If we [the PML-N] are given a chance, I promise that Karachi will become a city that not only the people of Karachi appreciate, but that the world will admire," he vowed.
"And you know that when we make promises, we fulfil them," he claimed, explaining how his government had decreased loadshedding and terrorism and improved business.
Karachi has benefited a great deal from the steps taken by the PML-N government since 2013, Sharif reminded the crowd.
"It is not like it was in 2013... Where can you see terrorism? Torture? Extortion? Theft? Law and order issues? Mobile snatching? Kidnappings? Shootings? Strikes? The people of Karachi couldn't sleep peacefully. When mothers sent their children to school in the mornings, they would remain anxious until they returned home," he said.
"There was chaos in Karachi, and we ended it," Sharif told the crowd, recalling the launch of the Rangers operation in the city in 2013.
"Karachi has become a lively city again... What we promised, we delivered," he claimed.
"We will, God willing, change the face of Sindh and Karachi both," he said. "Karachi will become a city that the whole world admires," he vowed.
He is not the first PML-N leader to address the matter of development in Karachi.
In January, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif vowed his party would work day and night to make Karachi and Peshawar like Lahore if the PML-N was voted into power in the upcoming General Election.
Like his brother, Nawaz today also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
"They used to call the Metro bus a jangla bus. Now they're building the same jangla bus in Peshawar... when the elections are right around the corner. They should have started work on it in 2013," he said. "It was quite a u-turn."
He also criticised the BillIon Tree Tsunami project, claiming only 200 trees had been planted. "Where is the money for the trees?" he asked.
He reminded the crowd of a Mardan rapist and murderer who killed a minor girl in January and has yet to be traced.
"I couldn't even complete my term. I was removed because I did not accept a salary from my son," he said, repeating a common refrain of his since the July 28 Supreme Court Panamagate judgement that disqualified him from public office.
"They are plotting to keep Nawaz Sharif away from elections... maybe for my entire life," he added. "The people will not accept this."
Nawaz Sharif arrived in Karachi earlier today on a non-commercial flight with a retinue comprising PML-N leaders Pervaiz Rasheed, Ahsan Iqbal, Abid Sher Ali and Asif Kirmani.
The former PM is set to head a Provincial Executive Committee meeting in the city today, DawnNews reported.
He was once prime minister of karachi
If you spend the entire federal budget for Lahore, how will Karachi do better than Lahore?
Because Lahore has always been the ONLY Pakistan for you.
Being from Karachi, I agree what he said.
Nearly 5 years in power, he denied Karachi the resources it needs to maintain its infrastructure, while extracting 80% revenues from this city. Now he laments that the city is not doing well.
vote for Nawaz this time. He is right in his saying
@Qaisar Karachi comes under Sindh Government, Sindh Government got their due share through NFC Distrubution of fund to Provinces. It is Sindh & city Government responsibility to make it Karachi like Lahore as was done by CM Punjab.
Mr. NS you should had thought about Karachi 5 years back. Now these utterings are hollow slogans. To win hearts of Karachiites PMLn should do something real concrete.So far the BRTS project is more of a headache for all the citizens travelling in its site.Please complete whole project asap.otherwise if you inaugurate incomplete project, which u are very fond of doing, then this project will become a useless project
@saad but he could have spent some federal funds in karachi ....
You could have been the prime minister of the whole Pakistan but your choice didn't include Karachi, which you left for your partners in the race. They played havoc with the city all this while and now you have come to get our votes. Do you think Karachiites are fools who would vote for you this time? We have tried the PPP; MQM and others who are all interested in getting their pound of flesh. We shall vote for someone who is not saleable at any price and who would look after this city's affairs in an honest manner. That excludes PTI as well in case anyone thinks we are going to try them.
i really do not understand why do not people get this that they need to be elected in provincial government too to deliver. VOTE FOR THEM IN SINDH and you will see the difference.
When it was PPPs gov in center still punjab was prosperous as it had PMLN as provincial gov. people just speak without knowing the facts.
What were you doing for the past 4 years before your disqualification?. We don't trust you, you are not trustable in any way.
Pls let us have KCR first which Pakistan Railways is blocking.
His words and his works are both promising
I have a question: When he was PM what did he do for Karachi? Karachi is a mega city of Pakistan and generated major chunk of revenue to run the government. Did Federal Government have no responsibility in the improvement of infrastructure, law and order etc. Was it solely the responsibility of Sindh provincial government?
One question: What stopped you from doing this during past 4 years when you were the PM of this country? Your party is non-existent in Sindh; you are knocking on the wrong door, sir.
Forget Karachi, first make Pakistan a country which world recognises at least !!
@Qaisar all provinces got their share through NFC now its upto them how they spend.
@anwar I can't. Nawaz is disqualified. And judging by the comments of SC recently, I don't think that decision is going to be overturned.
Orange train was for Karachi and they push to lahore.
You never did this, you will never do this, its all closed for you, you only usurp resources of Karachi. Nothing elise
Too little too late his time is over, never did anything while in Power!
He can think only of making city why not a good society .
Cannot do anything when he was in power and now fooling people by selling new dreams. It would have been better if he had done work when he was in power rather than showing dreams when he wants to be in power
Typical. Promises before the election and nothing after.
Kudos to politicians who have kept future tense alive and well.
Only false promises.
Empty promises Why did you not do it before when you were PM You can not fool the people all the time
This man is good at only one thing. ....making false promises and fooling people. ..though people have now realized who is actually the fool
So True! In past four years, NS and his team changed the face of pakistan especially Punjab where they also have provincial Govt.,brought peace by crushing terrorists and almost brought Electricity Loadshedding to end just to name a few.
So we need to be Honest and Truthful while we post our comments or opinions and give credit to the one who deserves most.
@Observer - Canada I live in karachi since 2015 the city has not been shut down and I don't have a fear of going to my place of work
Where were you for last three decades...
only 200 trees planted in KPK??? one a liar always a LIAR
He was the prime minister of Pakistan and Karachi is part of it, so the intention was not there!!!
Of course. More promises needed to get votes, as its close to election times.
Maybe the best city in the world by 2350.....
Mr Sharif you were elected multiple times as a PM and couldn't make Karachi safe let alone develop to an extent where the Pakistanis would admire. You need to accept that you are no longer a viable option for development of Pakistan.
@iffi that is what he did. Provided funding for K2 water supply project and green line metro project. Gave a package of 57 billion for development of karachi. Sindh govt, Punjab govt and federal govt have different jurisdictions and budgets.
Read the headlines " a RARE visit". A rare visit is enough to show NS intention about Karachi.
We believe you Mian Nawaz Sharif, we still remember your earlier visits wherein you promised funds for Karachi Projects, those projects still on waiting lists. We do know that since 1986 to 2014 Karachi was under fear and threat of a so called political but actually linguistic pressure group. Alhamdolillah now Karachi is breathing freely, but the myth of feudal mindset is still there, the quota system still in place, nepotism,favoritism, still applied. The educated guys of Karachi are not getting jobs at home, but their high demands & prospects in ME, UK, USA, and Australia , yes they are working abroad as overseas Pakistan, and still serve their motherland by way of major chunk of remittances being regularly sent home to help trade deficit or balance of payments. This hard earned currency must not be wasted on non-essential items imports, but only for essential items, and ban all luxury items, untill we are free from foreign debt. Lastly I believe PML(N) still relevant & can deliver.
@saad
Rightly put. Our people are just emotional and biased.
Centre can't do a thing other than providing due share of funding. If PML-N is voted into power in Sindh, which is not something we will see in the near future, Karachi can literally change.
Or there was this mayor of Karachi who could've done lots but then the majority of them (PPP and MQM) are useless people voted to power.
I am amazed your are not promising much much more! Anything to get power, people are not stupid OR maybe they are lets wait and see.