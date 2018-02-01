DAWN.COM

Will make Karachi a city the world admires, Nawaz promises

Dawn.comUpdated February 01, 2018

Nawaz Sharif addresses a press conference in Karachi. ─ DawnNews
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made a rare visit to Karachi on Thursday as the PML-N seeks to expand its influence in the sprawling metropolis ─ traditionally a stronghold of the MQM and PPP ─ in the run up to the General Election this year.

The ex-PM addressed a public gathering in the provincial capital where he spoke of the difficulties he faced when visiting Karachi.

"I have issues when I visit Karachi," he said. "It is not the Karachi it was supposed to be in 2018."

"There are trash heaps everywhere, pollution, and unhygienic water ─ if there is water at all," he observed.

"Lahore has surpassed Karachi," he told the crowd which appreciated the government's efforts particularly in Lahore.

"No, this is not something to be happy about" he chided. "It pains my heart because Karachi could have been the best city in Pakistan. Sindh could have been a more developed province," he said.

"If we [the PML-N] are given a chance, I promise that Karachi will become a city that not only the people of Karachi appreciate, but that the world will admire," he vowed.

"And you know that when we make promises, we fulfil them," he claimed, explaining how his government had decreased loadshedding and terrorism and improved business.

Karachi has benefited a great deal from the steps taken by the PML-N government since 2013, Sharif reminded the crowd.

"It is not like it was in 2013... Where can you see terrorism? Torture? Extortion? Theft? Law and order issues? Mobile snatching? Kidnappings? Shootings? Strikes? The people of Karachi couldn't sleep peacefully. When mothers sent their children to school in the mornings, they would remain anxious until they returned home," he said.

"There was chaos in Karachi, and we ended it," Sharif told the crowd, recalling the launch of the Rangers operation in the city in 2013.

"Karachi has become a lively city again... What we promised, we delivered," he claimed.

"We will, God willing, change the face of Sindh and Karachi both," he said. "Karachi will become a city that the whole world admires," he vowed.

He is not the first PML-N leader to address the matter of development in Karachi.

In January, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif vowed his party would work day and night to make Karachi and Peshawar like Lahore if the PML-N was voted into power in the upcoming General Election.

Like his brother, Nawaz today also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"They used to call the Metro bus a jangla bus. Now they're building the same jangla bus in Peshawar... when the elections are right around the corner. They should have started work on it in 2013," he said. "It was quite a u-turn."

He also criticised the BillIon Tree Tsunami project, claiming only 200 trees had been planted. "Where is the money for the trees?" he asked.

He reminded the crowd of a Mardan rapist and murderer who killed a minor girl in January and has yet to be traced.

"I couldn't even complete my term. I was removed because I did not accept a salary from my son," he said, repeating a common refrain of his since the July 28 Supreme Court Panamagate judgement that disqualified him from public office.

"They are plotting to keep Nawaz Sharif away from elections... maybe for my entire life," he added. "The people will not accept this."

Nawaz Sharif arrived in Karachi earlier today on a non-commercial flight with a retinue comprising PML-N leaders Pervaiz Rasheed, Ahsan Iqbal, Abid Sher Ali and Asif Kirmani.

The former PM is set to head a Provincial Executive Committee meeting in the city today, DawnNews reported.

Comments (42)

1000 characters
Abdul wahid
Feb 01, 2018 03:23pm

He was once prime minister of karachi

Qaisar
Feb 01, 2018 03:24pm

If you spend the entire federal budget for Lahore, how will Karachi do better than Lahore?

Silent observer
Feb 01, 2018 03:25pm

Because Lahore has always been the ONLY Pakistan for you.

faisal
Feb 01, 2018 03:25pm

Being from Karachi, I agree what he said.

S. Nasheed Ahmed
Feb 01, 2018 03:30pm

Nearly 5 years in power, he denied Karachi the resources it needs to maintain its infrastructure, while extracting 80% revenues from this city. Now he laments that the city is not doing well.

anwar
Feb 01, 2018 03:31pm

vote for Nawaz this time. He is right in his saying

saad
Feb 01, 2018 03:34pm

@Qaisar Karachi comes under Sindh Government, Sindh Government got their due share through NFC Distrubution of fund to Provinces. It is Sindh & city Government responsibility to make it Karachi like Lahore as was done by CM Punjab.

Dawn
Feb 01, 2018 03:43pm

Mr. NS you should had thought about Karachi 5 years back. Now these utterings are hollow slogans. To win hearts of Karachiites PMLn should do something real concrete.So far the BRTS project is more of a headache for all the citizens travelling in its site.Please complete whole project asap.otherwise if you inaugurate incomplete project, which u are very fond of doing, then this project will become a useless project

iffi
Feb 01, 2018 03:45pm

@saad but he could have spent some federal funds in karachi ....

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 01, 2018 04:07pm

You could have been the prime minister of the whole Pakistan but your choice didn't include Karachi, which you left for your partners in the race. They played havoc with the city all this while and now you have come to get our votes. Do you think Karachiites are fools who would vote for you this time? We have tried the PPP; MQM and others who are all interested in getting their pound of flesh. We shall vote for someone who is not saleable at any price and who would look after this city's affairs in an honest manner. That excludes PTI as well in case anyone thinks we are going to try them.

rahil hassan
Feb 01, 2018 04:09pm

i really do not understand why do not people get this that they need to be elected in provincial government too to deliver. VOTE FOR THEM IN SINDH and you will see the difference.

When it was PPPs gov in center still punjab was prosperous as it had PMLN as provincial gov. people just speak without knowing the facts.

A Pakistani
Feb 01, 2018 04:15pm

What were you doing for the past 4 years before your disqualification?. We don't trust you, you are not trustable in any way.

ruby
Feb 01, 2018 04:16pm

Pls let us have KCR first which Pakistan Railways is blocking.

Concerned
Feb 01, 2018 04:20pm

His words and his works are both promising

Observer - Canada
Feb 01, 2018 05:24pm

I have a question: When he was PM what did he do for Karachi? Karachi is a mega city of Pakistan and generated major chunk of revenue to run the government. Did Federal Government have no responsibility in the improvement of infrastructure, law and order etc. Was it solely the responsibility of Sindh provincial government?

Shahida Khan
Feb 01, 2018 05:28pm

One question: What stopped you from doing this during past 4 years when you were the PM of this country? Your party is non-existent in Sindh; you are knocking on the wrong door, sir.

Nomansland
Feb 01, 2018 05:34pm

Forget Karachi, first make Pakistan a country which world recognises at least !!

zia
Feb 01, 2018 05:35pm

@Qaisar all provinces got their share through NFC now its upto them how they spend.

salman
Feb 01, 2018 05:41pm

@anwar I can't. Nawaz is disqualified. And judging by the comments of SC recently, I don't think that decision is going to be overturned.

Wasif
Feb 01, 2018 05:51pm

Orange train was for Karachi and they push to lahore.

asad
Feb 01, 2018 05:56pm

You never did this, you will never do this, its all closed for you, you only usurp resources of Karachi. Nothing elise

Too late
Feb 01, 2018 06:07pm

Too little too late his time is over, never did anything while in Power!

Tariq
Feb 01, 2018 06:19pm

He can think only of making city why not a good society .

Rishant
Feb 01, 2018 06:19pm

Cannot do anything when he was in power and now fooling people by selling new dreams. It would have been better if he had done work when he was in power rather than showing dreams when he wants to be in power

Imran
Feb 01, 2018 06:27pm

Typical. Promises before the election and nothing after.

Yaqoob
Feb 01, 2018 06:47pm

Kudos to politicians who have kept future tense alive and well.

Salman
Feb 01, 2018 06:51pm

Only false promises.

Naeem
Feb 01, 2018 06:56pm

Empty promises Why did you not do it before when you were PM You can not fool the people all the time

naeem
Feb 01, 2018 07:01pm

This man is good at only one thing. ....making false promises and fooling people. ..though people have now realized who is actually the fool

ShahNoor Syed
Feb 01, 2018 07:07pm

So True! In past four years, NS and his team changed the face of pakistan especially Punjab where they also have provincial Govt.,brought peace by crushing terrorists and almost brought Electricity Loadshedding to end just to name a few.

So we need to be Honest and Truthful while we post our comments or opinions and give credit to the one who deserves most.

Aa
Feb 01, 2018 07:12pm

@Observer - Canada I live in karachi since 2015 the city has not been shut down and I don't have a fear of going to my place of work

Concerned
Feb 01, 2018 07:23pm

Where were you for last three decades...

akbar
Feb 01, 2018 07:33pm

only 200 trees planted in KPK??? one a liar always a LIAR

Noman
Feb 01, 2018 07:35pm

He was the prime minister of Pakistan and Karachi is part of it, so the intention was not there!!!

My Advice
Feb 01, 2018 07:35pm

Of course. More promises needed to get votes, as its close to election times.

Indranil Dhar
Feb 01, 2018 07:35pm

Maybe the best city in the world by 2350.....

Mo Ash
Feb 01, 2018 07:36pm

Mr Sharif you were elected multiple times as a PM and couldn't make Karachi safe let alone develop to an extent where the Pakistanis would admire. You need to accept that you are no longer a viable option for development of Pakistan.

Optimitic
Feb 01, 2018 07:49pm

@iffi that is what he did. Provided funding for K2 water supply project and green line metro project. Gave a package of 57 billion for development of karachi. Sindh govt, Punjab govt and federal govt have different jurisdictions and budgets.

Truth
Feb 01, 2018 07:54pm

Read the headlines " a RARE visit". A rare visit is enough to show NS intention about Karachi.

Reviews to ponder.
Feb 01, 2018 08:09pm

We believe you Mian Nawaz Sharif, we still remember your earlier visits wherein you promised funds for Karachi Projects, those projects still on waiting lists. We do know that since 1986 to 2014 Karachi was under fear and threat of a so called political but actually linguistic pressure group. Alhamdolillah now Karachi is breathing freely, but the myth of feudal mindset is still there, the quota system still in place, nepotism,favoritism, still applied. The educated guys of Karachi are not getting jobs at home, but their high demands & prospects in ME, UK, USA, and Australia , yes they are working abroad as overseas Pakistan, and still serve their motherland by way of major chunk of remittances being regularly sent home to help trade deficit or balance of payments. This hard earned currency must not be wasted on non-essential items imports, but only for essential items, and ban all luxury items, untill we are free from foreign debt. Lastly I believe PML(N) still relevant & can deliver.

Dr. Doctor
Feb 01, 2018 08:17pm

@saad

Rightly put. Our people are just emotional and biased.

Centre can't do a thing other than providing due share of funding. If PML-N is voted into power in Sindh, which is not something we will see in the near future, Karachi can literally change.

Or there was this mayor of Karachi who could've done lots but then the majority of them (PPP and MQM) are useless people voted to power.

Pakistan deserves better
Feb 01, 2018 09:04pm

I am amazed your are not promising much much more! Anything to get power, people are not stupid OR maybe they are lets wait and see.

