Kicking off 'European tour', Tahirul Qadri leaves for London

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chairperson Tahirul Qadri on Thursday left for London, kicking off his month-long tour of Europe.

"Dr Qadri left for London on a connecting flight of Turkish Airlines at 6am. In London, he will undergo some medical tests," PAT spokesman Noorullah Siddiqui told DawnNews.

After a brief stay in London, Qadri will visit other European countries, including France and Belgium, where he will meet with party workers. "He will return to Pakistan after a month," Siddiqui said.

Qadri's departure from Pakistan comes days after he 'unilaterally' deferred the joint opposition’s protest movement on the Model Town killings.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), PPP and Pakistan Mulsim League-Quaid (PML-Q) ─ the main components of the 12-party alliance forged with the stated aim of seeking justice for Model Town victims’ families ─ said they had not been consulted by the PAT chief before he announced the ‘temporary postponement’ of the movement to oust the PML-N governments in the Centre and Punjab.