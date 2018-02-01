DAWN.COM

Kicking off 'European tour', Tahirul Qadri leaves for London

Zulqernain TahirFebruary 01, 2018

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chairperson Tahirul Qadri on Thursday left for London, kicking off his month-long tour of Europe.

"Dr Qadri left for London on a connecting flight of Turkish Airlines at 6am. In London, he will undergo some medical tests," PAT spokesman Noorullah Siddiqui told DawnNews.

After a brief stay in London, Qadri will visit other European countries, including France and Belgium, where he will meet with party workers. "He will return to Pakistan after a month," Siddiqui said.

Qadri's departure from Pakistan comes days after he 'unilaterally' deferred the joint opposition’s protest movement on the Model Town killings.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), PPP and Pakistan Mulsim League-Quaid (PML-Q) ─ the main components of the 12-party alliance forged with the stated aim of seeking justice for Model Town victims’ families ─ said they had not been consulted by the PAT chief before he announced the ‘temporary postponement’ of the movement to oust the PML-N governments in the Centre and Punjab.

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Feb 01, 2018 01:55pm

man, you left...what about your statements to bring the culprits to justice of model town?. why don't you get medical treatment in pakistan?. do you not trust pakistani doctors?

Sheharyar javaid
Feb 01, 2018 02:46pm

What i can presume from Mr Qadris regular tours to Pakistan and abroad is that whenever he is out of money. Comes to Pakistan, stages a protest and gets an amount to wrap it up.

Ali
Feb 01, 2018 03:05pm

@Sheharyar javaid ..my thoughts exactly

salman
Feb 01, 2018 03:07pm

He is a good scholar but he has spoiled his reputation.

Janib
Feb 01, 2018 04:00pm

Good riddance. Please don't come back

