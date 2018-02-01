DAWN.COM

Petrol bomb thrown at Suu Kyi's lakeside villa: Myanmar govt

AFPFebruary 01, 2018

A petrol bomb was thrown at the lakeside Yangon compound of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday while she was away from her home, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

“It was a petrol bomb,” spokesman Zaw Htay confirmed to AFP, without giving further details on a possible motive for a small but rare attack targeting Myanmar's civilian leader.

The petrol bomb caused minor damage. But the attack on the villa where Suu Kyi was held for long years of house arrest by the former junta is hugely symbolic.

Suu Kyi has increasingly attracted the ire of the international community over her perceived failure to speak up on behalf of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim community.

Nearly 700,000 Rohingya have fled a brutal military crackdown in northern Rakhine state into refugee camps in Bangladesh since August, bringing with them testimony of murder, rape and arson.

But inside Myanmar Suu Kyi, who swept elections in 2015, is still widely regarded as a heroine by the majority-Buddhist population, who fondly dub her “The Lady”.

Many inside Myanmar regard the Rohingya as illegal “Bengali” immigrants.

Suu Kyi was in Naypyidaw at the time of Thursday's incident and is due to address parliament to mark the second anniversary of her NLD government coming to power.

Glimmer of Hope
Feb 01, 2018 12:23pm

When one keeps an eye close despite sensing the fire in one's backyard, its flames sooner or later cause a fire to one's entire house.

This is exactly what is happening in her case.

Samarkand
Feb 01, 2018 12:36pm

@Glimmer yes indeed

The monk who sold his Ferrari.
Feb 01, 2018 12:39pm

@Glimmer of Hope And what would happen if the people who fondly call her "the Lady" retaliates similarly and 6 lakh more people are forced to leave their home. Bravery is alright but bravado in a precarious situation is outright stupid. Remember the most important asset of any human is the brain. Use it. Personally I think its a ploy to take some heat off "the Lady". The one who wishes fire in others house should know that karma always comes back. Wish for peace and peace shall you have. Karma never fails.

Silent observer
Feb 01, 2018 12:50pm

Suu Kyi is the Mastermind behind Rohingya killings.

WM
Feb 01, 2018 01:02pm

As you sow so shall you reap

