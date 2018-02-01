DAWN.COM

Senator Nehal Hashmi found guilty of contempt of court, sent to prison for one month

Haseeb BhattiUpdated February 01, 2018

Senator Nehal Hashmi was taken into custody from the courtroom by the police after SC announced its verdict in contempt of court case registered against him.─DawnNews
The Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced Senator Nehal Hashmi to one-month imprisonment and barred him from holding public office for the next five years as it announced its verdict in the contempt of court case against the former PML-N stalwart.

A three-member bench of the apex court — headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Dost Mohammad — also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on the senator.

Further, the bench dismissed an unconditional apology, which Hashmi had submitted to the court on January 24 for his threatening video message against "those investigating" former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

As the verdict was announced, Hashmi was taken into custody by police from the courtroom and taken to Adiala Jail.

A few hours after the verdict was announced, Hashmi filed an appeal against the judgment, saying that he has already issued an apology. He maintained that he "did not threaten anyone" in his May 2017 speech.

While Justice Khosa and Justice Shah are in agreement over the punishment announced against Hashmi, Justice Dost Mohammad has written a dissenting note in the case that is expected to be made available later in the day.

In May 2017, as a Supreme Court-mandated joint investigation team was probing the Sharif family's business dealings in the Panama Papers case, Hashmi had warned those conducting the investigation will be "taken to task" for grilling the premier's family. The video of Hashmi's remarks had gone viral on social media and was also aired on news channels.

Hashmi’s controversial speech had landed him in hot water, as he was directed by his PML-N to tender his resignation from the Senate — which he later withdrew — while the party revoked his party membership.

On May 31, the apex court had taken notice of Hashmi's anti-judiciary speech. Enraged by the senator's incendiary remarks, the court, in one hearing of the case, had likened the government to the Sicilian mafia.

A case was registered against the senator on June 4 at Karachi's Bahadurabad police station under Sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 228 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding) and 505 (statements inciting public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code on behalf of the state after the attorney general asked the Sindh prosecutor general to initiate proceedings since the speech was made in Karachi.

In July, Hashmi was charged with 'contempt of court' under Article 204(2) of the Constitution of Pakistan, read with Section 3 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003.

The court had said at the time that Hashmi's speech sought to "scandalise the court, bring the authority of the court into ridicule and disrespect."

Ahmed
Feb 01, 2018 09:44am

He deserved this punishment.

Khan
Feb 01, 2018 09:46am

Great news!!

Ahsan Gul
Feb 01, 2018 09:46am

Very good judgment. Respect our Supreme Court and judges. If Pakistan has to survive we have to enforce laws. He must go to hard labor jail.

Husain
Feb 01, 2018 09:48am

Excellent !!!

Mehdi
Feb 01, 2018 09:48am

Good decision! Please ban NS also.

John
Feb 01, 2018 09:50am

Well done SC! A step towards the rule of law

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 01, 2018 09:52am

Good for him. That should teach other politicians to remain within limits while speaking out.

Khalil
Feb 01, 2018 09:52am

Very nice. I wish he could have been jailed for atleast 10 years.

Inayat khan
Feb 01, 2018 09:52am

Bury alive all dynasties, one to all

Farid
Feb 01, 2018 09:57am

Will he go to prison or he will be pardoned by his PMLN buddies? I will only trust Pakistan's justice system, if he is sent to prison.

Mudasser
Feb 01, 2018 09:58am

Reaction of fellow Pakistanis is extremely sad, a man is going to jail and they are exclaiming their joy

M. Mushtaq Ahme
Feb 01, 2018 09:58am

Great job SC, guess how should be next?

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Feb 01, 2018 09:58am

great verdict

IMRAN AHMED
Feb 01, 2018 09:59am

great decision ....we have to follow the orders of court otherwise country will become hopeless

Shah G
Feb 01, 2018 10:00am

A great decision to restore credibility of the supreme court in the eyes of the people of Pakistan

rajab
Feb 01, 2018 10:00am

Hats off.

its high time to call Sharif & Party and prosecute them as well.

Lahore---
Feb 01, 2018 10:01am

The best news of 2018 to date.

Saleem
Feb 01, 2018 10:01am

That is just a trailer with a film to follow.

Abbas
Feb 01, 2018 10:04am

Good I salute ur courage n cannot Control tears in my eyes

RRS
Feb 01, 2018 10:04am

Finally SC has set the example. Her Highness Marium Nawaz and His Highness Nawaz should be extra careful now or should follow the same path of prison. Good news.

Khan
Feb 01, 2018 10:04am

Not enough punishment. He deserved atleast 5 years for threatning jit and judges.

KB
Feb 01, 2018 10:08am

Thank You for such a hopeless verdict SC, this verdict will give shock and shiver to all those who do disgrace SC and all other institutes of Pakistan at there doorstep.

anees zed
Feb 01, 2018 10:08am

The best news this year so far !

Zulfiqar ali
Feb 01, 2018 10:10am

Great decision. Example set for others.

Mehmood
Feb 01, 2018 10:14am

@Mudasser Pls listen audio clip again, then comment.

Zulfiqar ali
Feb 01, 2018 10:15am

Great decision. One rule for all. we should obey court decision and not instigating public against SC judgment.

MYRESPONSE
Feb 01, 2018 10:15am

Nehal Hashmi went too far to show his loyalty to Nawaz Shareef, in the process crossed the red line and paid the penalty. How bad it is Nawaz Shareef has been using his own people as scapegoats for his own political purposes.

JAk
Feb 01, 2018 10:18am

He deserved better. At least 6 months RI.

khanm
Feb 01, 2018 10:19am

A mafia got to know their limitations. let us remove all the opportunity after all ...Wherever there's opportunity, the mafia will be there.

BYE BYE
Feb 01, 2018 10:21am

Why only rupees fifty thousand? He has wasted court's time valued manifold.

Irfan-Sydney
Feb 01, 2018 10:21am

After 5 years he will join PTI and then everyone who is criticizing him will praise him to be so honest.

Ahmed
Feb 01, 2018 10:23am

Making mockery of justice system should be stopped.

Husain
Feb 01, 2018 10:24am

@Mudasser he deserved it. He was threatening judges. He should have thought about it before. SC should hold NS & MNS accountable as well.

Hussain
Feb 01, 2018 10:24am

Now, At least Mr. Sharieff will think before to speak

Rakaposhi
Feb 01, 2018 10:24am

Love this verdict! Thank you SCP! For the first time, an elite has seen rule of law!

khaled
Feb 01, 2018 10:26am

Good news, hope similar verdict will be forthcoming for some few others who have been hurling threats at the judiciary.

Riz Ahmed
Feb 01, 2018 10:26am

I hope this applies to all the politicians who are saying worst things every day against judiciary including the whole PML n and their allies ....law should be applied to all. I know he was asked to do this but now he must face the consequences alone...

Starr
Feb 01, 2018 10:27am

PTI trolls are applauding this harsh sentence.

Sanaullah
Feb 01, 2018 10:28am

Next turn For Dar and then NS . SC at its best, Pakistan Zindabad

Abdul Haseeb Chaudhry
Feb 01, 2018 10:29am

Well done SC. Request the same treatment for Talal Chaudhry, Mariam Nawaz, NS & SS for ridiculing judiciary.

sadiqain
Feb 01, 2018 10:30am

excellent news

Masood
Feb 01, 2018 10:30am

Keep it up.

Harris Mustafa
Feb 01, 2018 10:30am

Get this guy behind bars.

kabeelakhan
Feb 01, 2018 10:31am

@Mudasser In what world are you living in? this is the least done to him.

Mr. Ambitious
Feb 01, 2018 10:35am

What a monumentally symbolic decision by SC ! Kudos !

Shah
Feb 01, 2018 10:36am

Tip of the iceberg. More people must be banned from holding public offices.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 01, 2018 10:42am

Excellent news after a long time. Nehal Hashmi deserved the five years ban and one month prison sentence for threating JIT. Now justice prevailed, starting with a close crony of Nawaz Sharif - this is a start, more will come soon for contempt of judges and courts. SC has proved that nobody is above LAW.

shahid
Feb 01, 2018 10:42am

Punishment is not enough. More jail time and fine of at least 1 million should have been imposed. What is 50,000 for these corrupt elite?

N K Gujaranwala
Feb 01, 2018 10:44am

SC has upheld its respect by punishing those who dafame it.

kanza
Feb 01, 2018 10:44am

this news just made my day !!

Ayesha
Feb 01, 2018 10:46am

Congratulations, judicial martial law in full swing.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 01, 2018 10:48am

@Mudasser - don't be so negative, NH is sentenced for contempt of our honorable Supreme Court. Remember, nobody is above law, no matter who is it or his social status is. Our SC has restored it's authority, and wait, more will be sentenced soon - this is a great victory for justice and, bad news for corrupt mafia and their associates.

Iram
Feb 01, 2018 10:48am

yes there is time to reward/punish people accordingly. These elite and rulers made life miserable of a common man. These Badmashia do whatever they want. Nawas sharif should also be punished in contempt of court. But instead of barred him should imposed heave penalty so that state could benefit.

Umair
Feb 01, 2018 10:49am

@Mudasser either you are unaware of what he did or ur just implying that every person who goes against the law should be rewarded. I guess u were expecting the court to grant him a villa and a luxury car for the threats??

Iram
Feb 01, 2018 10:49am

Great news, made my day :)

Fawad
Feb 01, 2018 10:50am

good one

Haroon Nisr
Feb 01, 2018 10:51am

Excellent decision.

Mushahid
Feb 01, 2018 10:51am

Well done SC; no one should be allowed to belittle the SC! Now its time to tame others!

Mirza
Feb 01, 2018 10:51am

@Ahsan Gul he should have been given 5 years not one month, that's too little.

Shami
Feb 01, 2018 10:52am

Great news....A thousand mile journey starts with one step

Fahad
Feb 01, 2018 10:52am

Rule of law must prevail in Pakistan and it bodes well for posterity.

Nazir Shah
Feb 01, 2018 10:53am

Good Job....

Mirza
Feb 01, 2018 10:55am

Should be jailed at least for one year.

syed wasim haider
Feb 01, 2018 10:58am

What about NS,SS,IK,Mahmood Achakzai,Capt.Safdar , Maryam Nawaz?

Ghayur Baig
Feb 01, 2018 11:05am

Enforcement of law across the board is very necessary for our ailing society. Great job, wish for the same treatment for Nawaz Sharif and company.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 01, 2018 11:06am

In my view, one month sentence for threating behavior and contempt of court is not enough. Nehal Hashmi is a crony of Nawaz Sharif, and should had been sentenced for a minimum of one year in ordinary prison without any special favour. SC has maintained it's authority with high notes - well done, and you made nation proud!

Jawad
Feb 01, 2018 11:09am

Should have been 6 months with hard work and 25 lac fine.

MA
Feb 01, 2018 11:10am

It seems justice is being upheld in Pakista. Good job.

Hira Shah
Feb 01, 2018 11:11am

Finally the law of rule prevail.. now NS must accompany this guy soon in Adiala Jail.

Jawad
Feb 01, 2018 11:12am

This is not harsh.

Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Feb 01, 2018 11:17am

Mr. Nehal Hashmi deserves this punishment. The SC has set a precedent for others who are committing similar crimes. Let us wait and see, if everyone is equal in Pakistan.

Mohsin Aziz
Feb 01, 2018 11:20am

Hardly enough but a good precedence nonetheless.

Zulfiqar
Feb 01, 2018 11:24am

@Mudasser if it was an innocent man, yes this would be sad, however he’s paying the price for threatening the honourable judges in a case that is still subjudice. One month jail and 50000 rupees fine is too lenient. He should consider himself lucky!

straightForward
Feb 01, 2018 11:25am

Day of Judgment for him !

Ayub
Feb 01, 2018 11:33am

All country men and women to respect the law of the land. Any deviation to be taken care of by the Superior Courts.

Pakistan_Zindabad
Feb 01, 2018 11:33am

This is a GREAT news, indicating nobody is above law - a clear victory for SC and very BAD news for corrupt mafia and their close assocites. In my opinion, Nehal Hashmi should had been sentenced for minimum 6 months with hard labour. JUSTICE prevailed and SC restored their AUTHORTIY!

Fahad Arshad
Feb 01, 2018 11:39am

Good decision. A beware everyone who threatens or abuses the judiciary. This decision is not to punish those who threaten the judges. This decision is to punish those who threaten the law.

Tariq Aziz
Feb 01, 2018 11:41am

There must not be anyone above the law. I fully support this decision but at the same time the SC should work to improve justice system on equal bases. I hope Pakistan is going toward right direction and poor citizen of Pakistan will get easy and fast justice. InshaAllah.

RIAZ ULLAH BAIG
Feb 01, 2018 11:42am

@Mudasser I like your sense of humor!

Dawn
Feb 01, 2018 11:42am

@Inayat khan . Bury all the dynasties. Great comment. Its the people who has to bury these leaders by Not to Vote them.

Agnostic
Feb 01, 2018 11:45am

Good decision. Pakistan does not only need the law, it also needs rule of law in true letter and spirit. Our lawmakers must understand that they are not above or beyond the law.

This decision can be termed as a good omen for the country.

Safir Siddiqui
Feb 01, 2018 11:47am

Well deserved punishment.The party loyalty should not make one blind and devoid of common sense.Using threatening words against honorable judges who were simply discharging their duties is mindboggling and totally unacceptable in any decent society of the world.

Bulls Eye
Feb 01, 2018 11:49am

This is what happens to the people who are more loyal than the king himself.

Waheed Akhtarm
Feb 01, 2018 11:55am

This is what they deserve and understand, Weldon pak supreme Court ,u r last hope for Pakistan's poor masses

M Riaz Malik
Feb 01, 2018 12:02pm

Long overdue action but good to teach nasty individuals to teach how to live in civilize socity

Awais
Feb 01, 2018 12:04pm

He deserved it

Fazza
Feb 01, 2018 12:10pm

Bravo PAK SC ! It’s a good beginning, let this momentum flow uninterrupted.

Mazhar.A.Khan
Feb 01, 2018 12:12pm

Very good decision. Salute to the honourable court. Anyone violate the court, law should be answerable.

sfomann
Feb 01, 2018 12:18pm

These thieves must be punished. Its now or never

Nawaz
Feb 01, 2018 12:24pm

Excellent judgement. Supreme Court has still shown leniency otherwise could have been sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Syeds
Feb 01, 2018 12:27pm

Very Good. Excellent. No more Badmashi

Ahmed
Feb 01, 2018 12:27pm

Super news to start the day with !! well done our honorable judiciary.

wow
Feb 01, 2018 12:30pm

Best news so in 2018.

Although it should have miniim 3 years and 1m fine. Nevertheless good move. It is beginning.

Tamza
Feb 01, 2018 12:31pm

@Mudasser Of course -- when crooks who in the past would have been 'free' to incite violence are being jailed -- rule of law. It is time for joy.

Fareed N
Feb 01, 2018 12:38pm

Nehal Hashmi acted like a Mafia goon to curry a favour with his Mafia bosses. He will be compensated by his bosses.

on FLIP SIDE
Feb 01, 2018 12:39pm

Rule of Law .....at least some ray of hope for ordinary citizens of Pakistan.

Tariq
Feb 01, 2018 12:42pm

Nehal Hashmi punishment is well deserved as he himself a lawyer utter such horrible words against honorable judges that he cannot be spare and made example to others specially NS and Co.

Proud Pakistani
Feb 01, 2018 12:44pm

excellent judgement........now precedence is set for all future contempt of court cases for hate speeches against the judiciary. hope NS and family is next inline for these punishments

Afzal khan
Feb 01, 2018 12:46pm

Justice Asif Saeed khosa knows how to deal with this Sicilian Mafia!

Zulfi
Feb 01, 2018 12:48pm

He deserved this after his vulgar outburst unbecoming of someone holding public office

Masoud
Feb 01, 2018 12:50pm

He is lucky to receive this lenient punishment. His insulting and threatful outburst deserved a minimum of 5 years in jail together with a 20 years ban.

Ali Vazir
Feb 01, 2018 12:51pm

Excellent verdict. Yes, such bullying through words or actions must not be tolerated. It would serve as a good precedence and example for others.

atif khan
Feb 01, 2018 01:04pm

its good to see things have started rolling..well done keepers of the law.

atif khan
Feb 01, 2018 01:05pm

some one show make Hasmi sb the comments ..these people should know what people think of them it is necessary to end their beauty sleep

iffi
Feb 01, 2018 01:05pm

@Ayesha have you heard what he said about JIT members & courts ?// i am sure you have't otherwise you shouldn't have made such comments

ishrat salim
Feb 01, 2018 01:20pm

@Mudasser Do you know why the SC sentenced him at all ? are you o ignorant or just trying to be ? watch his video on YouTube then comment.

CKhan
Feb 01, 2018 01:21pm

A fantastic decision, now please lets see all the other people engaged in similar activities get the same treatment.

Shafi
Feb 01, 2018 01:22pm

Shouldn't a criminal be Brought out of "Supreme Court" in hand cuffs ?

Thakur
Feb 01, 2018 01:30pm

Finally he got justice that he deserved, however jail term is a bit soft, it should have also been for 5 years to treat him right.

NWA
Feb 01, 2018 01:45pm

Great, Great, thats the way SC.

A;taf Mppr A;o
Feb 01, 2018 01:47pm

He deservf it!

irfan farooqui
Feb 01, 2018 01:50pm

Best news of the day. Good decision.

Changez Khan
Feb 01, 2018 01:57pm

These kind of politicians who threaten justice have no place in parliament, must be barred for life in politics and they deserve to be behind bars.

Mohsin
Feb 01, 2018 02:06pm

Well done by the supreme court.

Mo Ash
Feb 01, 2018 02:37pm

Bravo! Thank you.

Naeem Farhan
Feb 01, 2018 03:40pm

He threatened not only the judges but also their children. He should now face the consequences rather than chickening out.

Amer Rao
Feb 01, 2018 04:04pm

He should get minimum 10 years jail.

Ejaz karim
Feb 01, 2018 04:45pm

This is a very sad news . He should have been sent to Adiala jail for at least 10 years fined for a million and banned for life.

Abdul Khaliq
Feb 01, 2018 05:14pm

@Ahmed ..very much

Shahid
Feb 01, 2018 05:25pm

Let us hope this will open eyes, ears and wits of this lawyer and once-upon-a-time senator, and those of others like him waiting their day in the same court.

Alba
Feb 01, 2018 06:16pm

This is a man who respects nothing and no one.

