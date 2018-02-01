DAWN.COM

Three online child pornography cases unearthed in Punjab

Zulqernain TahirUpdated February 01, 2018

LAHORE: Even as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been able to track down three men who are allegedly involved in uploading and selling child pornographic content online, the agency has proposed the setting up of a fully equipped ‘cyber patrol wing’ at its headquarters to unearth other such cases in the country.

At the moment, there is no team at any FIA office that’s working full time to track down the suspects involved in selling or uploading pornographic material online. The FIA goes after suspects on the basis of tip-offs or complaints.

Three cases involving child pornography have surfaced in the country since the cybercrime wing of the FIA was set up a few years ago, according to Dr Usman Anwar, the director of the Punjab chapter of FIA.

“We have so far traced three cases of child pornography either on tip-offs from inside the country or outside of it. We do not have any other mechanism to track down the suspects involved in this heinous crime,” he said.

“That’s why we have proposed to the federal government that a ‘cyber patrol wing’, comprising a dedicated team of FIA personnel and equipped with the latest software, be set up.”

FIA proposes ‘cyber patrol wing’ to control such cases

Dr Anwar said an FIA team continuously engaged in ‘patrolling online’ might be able to track down the suspects on its own; otherwise the agency would always be dependent on complaints of people to go after the criminals.

In response to a question, he said: “The FIA has found cases of child pornography in Sargodha, Fateh Jang and Jhang in which the suspects were involved in selling and sharing child pornographic material online.”

Taimur Maqsood, a suspect from Jhang, has been accused of exchanging child pornographic content online. Saadat Amin of Sargodha allegedly sold such material online and Nabil of Fateh Jang allegedly made porn videos/pictures of some children.

In the first two cases, Norwegian and Canadian authorities alerted the FIA to the crimes. And in the third case, the families of five children reported the matter to the agency, said Dr Anwar.

He said the case involving Amin of Sargodha would likely be decided next month while the case of Nabil of Fateh Jang was still being processed and witnesses were being produced.

In the case of Maqsood, who has been on physical remand, the FIA has written to banks to collate information about his accounts and investigation is under way.

Dr Anwar said the FIA had found no evidence, neither in the case of Zainab Amin nor the other child abuse cases of Kasur, of pornographic content online.

In a letter sent to the federal government, the agency said that extensive research should be carried out to determine how the cyberspace could be made safe for Pakistanis.

The letter further said the ‘cyber patrol wing’ would help stop transnational high-tech crimes and other illegal activities and thus secure cyber-boundaries of Pakistan.

“It will also help in monitoring and preventing propagation of terrorism through social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook…,” the letter said.

Meanwhile, after discovery of several child pornography cases in the country, questions are being raised about the lenient sentences allowed in such cases (only seven years’ imprisonment).

According to the new cybercrime law, Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, “a child pornographer shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of up to seven years or with a fine of up to Rs5 million or with both”.

When asked if the FIA would want to take steps for enhancing punishment for a pornographer, the FIA director said: “Like the West, we should notify the area people through local police once a convicted pornographer returns to the area after completing his/her sentence.”

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2018

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN Pakistan

Zanoc
Feb 01, 2018 07:36am

It is happening in Pakistan. Dr. Shahid Masood was right and goverment of PMLN has msjor income

Aman
Feb 01, 2018 07:39am

why now all of sudden found those heinous sites ? That shows how much our politicians and police are corrupt and took these heinous crimes lightly.

Pakistan First
Feb 01, 2018 07:40am

This is beyond barbaric, inhumane and nasty practice, an example needs to set of these individuals.

Inam Zia
Feb 01, 2018 07:57am

So dr Shahid was right. Shame on those trying to malign him. Rest in peace dirty politics

Syed Ahmed
Feb 01, 2018 08:06am

The fact that the FIA had found no evidence so far of pornographic content online in the case of Zainab Amin nor the other child abuse cases of Kasur, does not necessarily mean that that such content does not exist. The FIA has admitted that the three cases of child pornography that they have been able to trace so far have been either on tip-offs from inside the country or outside as the FIA does not have any mechanism to track down the suspects involved in this heinous crime. FIA should speedily upgrade its capabilities otherwise the criminals involved will continue to ply their trade without any fear.

Salim Khan
Feb 01, 2018 08:38am

Means Dr.Shahid Masood has material to present it to the JIT. If this what will happen, then shame on other journalists who went after him.

Athar Sherwani
Feb 01, 2018 08:46am

@Zanoc Ilzam without any proof?

Masoud
Feb 01, 2018 08:52am

What is shahbaz sharif doing. Shame for Pakistan.

Ali Ali
Feb 01, 2018 08:52am

Dr S Masood, thanks for exposing the demons

Husain
Feb 01, 2018 09:25am

@Athar Sherwani Please open your eyes. Dr. Shahid must have been approached by parents who must have felt helpless against these powerful politicians. There were 280 such cases before. Why govt. didn't resolve those cases. Now FIA wants to set up special wing to catch such cases and you see no proof. You need to wake up.

SYED HASSAN HASEEB
Feb 01, 2018 10:07am

the film makers have protection of govt . through some high officials and ministers . FIA and police is just story

JA-Australia
Feb 01, 2018 10:15am

Dr. Shahid Masood was right.

The anchors attacking him, those whose own shows consist of nothing more than a bunch of people shouting and talking over each other for 40 minutes, were attacking Dr. Masood because they are jealous of the attention.

Sheeraz ashiq Khan
Feb 01, 2018 10:25am

Dr. Shahid Masood ! Hats off to you!

Athar Sherwani
Feb 01, 2018 10:57am

@Husain Please pay attention to my comment. It refers to unfounded allegation that PML(N) is earning income from these disgraceful acts. It is very easy to make allegations but in Pakistan conspiracy theories abound with no hint of proof. So far as usual so called Dr Shahid Masood has provided no proof to SC. In consequence SC has warned him of serious repercussions.

syed wasim haider
Feb 01, 2018 11:14am

First he is saying that his agency does not have enough facility to trace down the culprits and then he is saying that he has no clue in Zainab case.

wow
Feb 01, 2018 12:33pm

Welldone Dr Shahid Masood.

Mrs.Khan
Feb 01, 2018 01:28pm

@Masoud What are other provinces ministers and police doing? you are forgetting that this is happening all over Pakistan.

