Islamabad seminary teacher arrested for assaulting child
ISLAMABAD: A teacher at a seminary has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child, police said on Wednesday.
The man was arrested after the victim’s father got a case registered with the Kural police alleging that the man had assaulted his 12-year-old son.
The victim’s father told the police he had been working in the Philippines and was married to a woman there. He is currently residing in Kural with his family.
Police said his son was being taught by the suspect at a nearby mosque. On Tuesday, he refused to go there for his lessons and revealed to his mother that the teacher had sexually assaulted him at knifepoint.
The victim’s father, a neighbour and a relative went to the mosque, police said, and after hearing their claims some people took them to a nearby store where the caretaker of the mosque was present.
They informed the caretaker of the incident and were walking towards the mosque when the victim’s father spotted the teacher attempting to escape in a car with an employee of the caretaker.
The suspect managed to escape the victim’s relatives and the crowds that had gathered around them, but the mosque’s caretaker assured the victim’s father of justice, police added.
Kural police said the case was registered against the suspect, who has been arrested.
Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2018
Close all the seminaries and Madressas which are not registered with the government.
A lot of these caretakers are influential and dodgy. They hijack the mosques and use them for their political gains by appointing characterless Imams
A lot of bad happens in our seminaries - glad people find the courage and are now reporting the incidents.
Most of these uneducated preachers who had most probably gone through the same abuse are predators and who knows how many people do not even report. Majority of the time parents are threatened by them or feel ashamed to report due to social stigma.
Even the person arrested for Zainab's murder and rape was seen attending a congregation with various religious leaders.
Best is to arrest and shame these people
@Saif Zulfiqar and where is the government?
very sad for us.parents should aware their childs too