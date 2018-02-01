DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

LHC withdraws ban on houbara hunting

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 01, 2018

Email


LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has withdrawn the ban on hunting of houbara bustard and directed the registrar office to fix the petitions against the hunting permits issued to foreign dignitaries before an appropriate bench afresh.

The chief justice through an oral order on Jan 25, on the basis of a report submitted by a local commission, stopped the hunting of houbara bustard invoking the precautionary principle.

“However, at the time dictating the order, I have gone through the report of the Commission in detail and requires further clarification on this principle. Therefore, the verbal order announced in the Court is recalled and this case is fixed for hearing before an appropriate bench as the case management plan for Feb 8, 2018,” observed the chief justice in his written order.

Advocate Sheraz Zaka and Naseem Sadiq had filed the petitions seeking a ban on the hunting of the internationally protected bird and cancellation of permits issued to foreign dignitaries especially Qatari royal family.

The commission headed by Dr Pervez Hassan had in its report recommended a ban on the hunting to protect breed of houbara bustard.

The commission in its report said the hunting of houbara bustard might endanger this rare species. It said the commission was not sure if the breed of the bird was under any serious threat of being vanished from the planet as no survey had so far been conducted to the effect. It suggested that the foreign ministry should be barred from issuing hunting permits and the ministry of climate change should be asked for issuance of such permits in future for their (houbara) safety and protection. It urged the court to restrain the government from issuing hunting permits until December 2018.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 01, 2018

Trump’s arrogance

Three particular international issues stood out from Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.
February 01, 2018

Malnourished nation

THERE are few issues in Pakistan both as urgent and important as that of malnutrition. Despite becoming a food...
February 01, 2018

Travesty of justice

THE extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud has sparked a much-needed national debate about excesses committed ...
January 31, 2018

‘Gift’ for Balochistan

YET another government has announced a so-called package for Balochistan, a grand scheme to deliver equal ...
January 31, 2018

Journalists’ safety

FOR too long, journalists in Pakistan have been at the mercy of various power centres that threaten, abduct and even...
January 31, 2018

Drug-testing law?

IT is routine in this country to try and address serious concerns by issuing highfalutin statements that are...