Video of PML-N senator 'groping' girl during Karachi protest sparks anger online
A video showing a senior lawmaker apparently groping a minor girl sparked widespread anger on social media on Wednesday evening after it was circulated by at least one Facebook page, with many viewers tying it to recent cases of child abuse which have shaken the nation.
The lawmaker in question has been identified by Dawn.com as PML-N Senator Nisar Muhammad, who hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is a member of Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights.
When contacted by Dawn.com for a comment, the senator refused to talk, asking that he be called later. His number was switched off when he was called again.
The video was filmed while he was speaking to protesters gathered in Karachi's Sohrab Goth area to protest the alleged extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud. The senator had been at the gathering as part of a Senate delegation.
The delegation — which incidentally represented the Senate's Standing Committee for Human Rights — had been led by Senator Nasreen Jalil and comprised senators Farhatullah Baber and Shahi Syed, among others.
The parliamentarians had met with the organizers of the jirga at Sohrab Goth, where they were joined by Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and the emir of Jamaat-i-Islami, Sirajul Haq.
Jirga called off; protest to resume in Islamabad tomorrow
It has been reported separately that the jirga was called off after the delegation's visit.
Zafar Mehsud, one of the organizers of the jirga, told Dawn that they had called off the protest as the senators and Durrani had given them assurances that their legitimate demands would be fulfilled.
The jirga had convened at Sohrab Goth on January 18.
Zafar said it had now been called off in Karachi and the protesters have decided to join the protest in Islamabad from Thursday to push their demands.
With additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali.
Go after him and go after anyone who use their positions to exploit minors. There is a hope that this will ultimately end as we have now started talking about it. Hope this doesn't lose momentum.
The standard reply would be: "She is like a daughter to me" and even that is not acceptable from such a low mentality ill minded person. He must be charged.
He is a member of Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, he should be banned from it for life and put in jail. Each individual has to stand up against these crimes, don't expect anything from these politicians.
How shameful...show it to his daughters and his mother!
This disgraceful video highlights the sick mindset of some of the people in our society, including our corrupt politicians. It's looks suspicious, the way PML-N senator is touching the little girl - was it accidentally or deliberate. It is difficult to judge, but, in my opinion, a respectable person won't react abnormally, the way the senator did. This is my honest assessment after watching the said video.
Did not see video but photo show hand on shoulder. Why is that wrong?
Let wait please. First take version of the other side and embark.
The video is not clear, nor can you ascertain what the senators intentions are!! His hands are on her folded hands.
the standard reply could be....i did not do it intentionally. but the video shows the way he is trying to feel her by his hands and her private areas...it is disgusting. i don't think he has a daughter at home or maybe he is having the same attitude for all females. very sad to see this.
What a shame!
Why to blame the surrounding when our leaders are having such kind of character. It's time to get rid of them.
@KAHN, well of course he is a member of human rights committee. Human rights will do anything to protect their rights as human beings. Groping is not an exception.
Shameful !!
It is rubbish and character assisination, society is in extreme anxiety and doubtful on every act of kindness.
His hand should be nowhere near that child.
Google statistics showed the Pakistani as No. searchers for sex related stuff.. Comments on the said video seems to prove the depraved mentality of majority of people.
@Hameed khan Why couldnt he keep his hands away during act of kindnesd ( as per your definition)
Whenever I see such disgraceful act of parliamentarians I recall IK words
This is what power do to you and the confidence that no one can touch me, what a sick man
@dabangg check the video
@dabangg Look again, his hand were on shoulder??
Offcourse he must be a charged
yick! this guy needs to be get punished in public like he harassed innocent girl.
Is it surprising? People groping girls on the name of Human Rights.
Heres the thing, it is time for schools to implement sex education courses. There's no harm in teaching childeren about certain things. This will also help people to report incidents regarding such harassments. These courses should be made mandatory at age 13. If anything, seperate the classes for boys and girls for this course. Our societies have this stigma that its women fault for getting harassed but in reality its the fault of both genders. If a guy harasses a women then he should be punished accordingly, regardless what clothing or makeup shes wearing. You cant just pin all the blame on women and get away with it. Lately, there have been a lot of reports regardong rape and harrasments in Pakistan. These incidents should open our eyes and see how stagnant our society is. And that action is not forcing women to wear hijabs and burqas or forcing them to stay in home. Education is the key here. Without education, no matter what you wear harrasments like these will continue to happen.
sicko - but i'm sure he is a conservative, therefore, acceptable
Doesn't seem wrong to me at least in this Picture
He must be booked for this act of harassment. This is no sympathy it's clear cut abuse of a powerless minor girl in front of a crowd, wherein no one had the courage to stop this molester.
@dabangg
Check YouTube
He should not have touched her, period. Stop child abuse in the name of culture, sympathy or whatever you call it. This is abuse.
@Hameed khan why are his hands near her chest? this is absolutely righteous outrage.
Remove him from senate and bar him for life. Does he not have daughters.
@Ali shameful that you've already tried this story..
This is absolutely disgusting. Action must be taken!