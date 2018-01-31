DAWN.COM

Student in Multan accuses professor, fellow student of raping her

Taser SubhaniJanuary 31, 2018

A female student from Bahahuddin Zakria University on Wednesday levelled allegations of sexual abuse against her professor and a fellow student, DawnNews reported

The girl approached police along with her father and informed that she had reported her ordeal to the vice-chancellor of the university a year ago when the incident happened, but the administration failed to take any action against the accused.

She also alleged that both the accused persons had filmed her while raping her. On the basis of the tapes, she said, she was being blackmailed. The girl accused that a professor of Saraiki department had invited her to his home for a meeting with his wife, but she was raped when she reached there.

She nominated six persons in her report and alleged that they all blackmailed her.

Gulgasht SP Imran Jalil told DawnNews that the incident was being probed and a case would be filed after an initial investigation. The SP shifted the girl to the Women Protection Centre in Multan, where her medical test would be conducted and she would also be provided with legal assistance.

saqib ghumman
Jan 31, 2018 07:47pm

Tip of iceberg.....

Javed Hameed
Jan 31, 2018 07:49pm

Deplorable

M.Saeed
Jan 31, 2018 07:55pm

How could she be medically tested to confirm the crime a year after the fact?

Veer
Jan 31, 2018 08:07pm

An eye opener

WM
Jan 31, 2018 08:14pm

Forget the past, Be careful in the future

Faisal
Jan 31, 2018 08:22pm

People being victimised now stand up and raise their voices against the culprit!

Ahsan Gul
Jan 31, 2018 08:26pm

Very encouraging that these ladies are coming forward to state their horrible incidents. Full investigation is required and these people if proved to be wrong be given jail terms.

Abdul Basit
Jan 31, 2018 08:33pm

Uncertainty has begun in Pakistan.

Saad Malik
Jan 31, 2018 08:34pm

I am trying to understand why did the lady not go to the police when this incident happened a year ago instead of having gone to the university management!!

N_Saq
Jan 31, 2018 08:58pm

@M.Saeed Good question? :) It is called khata puri i.e. paperwork. It has nothing to do with investigation.

The video is there and it should be quite evident from the video whether the women is telling the truth or not. Remember everyone is innocent until proven guilty and the guilty plea should be based on without any reasonable doubt i.e. the evidence presented by the prosecution should be admissible in any court in the world and every court should reach the same conclusion based on the country laws.

Alba
Jan 31, 2018 10:09pm

Very believable. I believe her.

