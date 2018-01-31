Student in Multan accuses professor, fellow student of raping her

A female student from Bahahuddin Zakria University on Wednesday levelled allegations of sexual abuse against her professor and a fellow student, DawnNews reported

The girl approached police along with her father and informed that she had reported her ordeal to the vice-chancellor of the university a year ago when the incident happened, but the administration failed to take any action against the accused.

She also alleged that both the accused persons had filmed her while raping her. On the basis of the tapes, she said, she was being blackmailed. The girl accused that a professor of Saraiki department had invited her to his home for a meeting with his wife, but she was raped when she reached there.

She nominated six persons in her report and alleged that they all blackmailed her.

Gulgasht SP Imran Jalil told DawnNews that the incident was being probed and a case would be filed after an initial investigation. The SP shifted the girl to the Women Protection Centre in Multan, where her medical test would be conducted and she would also be provided with legal assistance.