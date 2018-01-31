DAWN.COM

Katas Raj case: Supreme Court dismisses Siddiqul Farooq from ETPB chairmanship

Haseeb BhattiJanuary 31, 2018

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed PML-N veteran Siddiqul Farooq from his chairmanship of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on the grounds that he had exceeded his three-year tenure.

An SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, made the decision while hearing a suo motu case based on media reports that the Katas Raj pond, considered by the followers of Hindu religion a sacred place, is drying out due to water consumption by nearby cement factories.

In Tuesday's session, the chief justice had questioned why Farooq continued to hold the position of ETPB chairman when his term had ended. The bench had previously expressed serious reservations with the way Farooq had administered his responsibilities.

The EPTB is a statutory board that manages religious properties and shrines of Hindus and Sikhs who had migrated to India following the partition.

Today, following a brief courtroom dialogue with the additional attorney general, the chief justice had relieved Farooq of his duties.

Upon being told by the additional attorney general that the tenure of an ETPB chairman is three years, Justice Nisar said: "If that's the case, then Siddiqul Farooq's tenure has ended. Why don't we remove him from his position."

The court proceeded with the dismissal, directing the government to "appoint a new chairman according to the law."

Khalid
Jan 31, 2018 05:56pm

I love this Chief Justice. Long may he continue.

Naveed
Jan 31, 2018 06:02pm

This is a very lovely story of love for our minorities.

Imran Ahmed
Jan 31, 2018 06:03pm

One hopes all Chairmen are holding their positions lawfully while competently and honestly discharging their responsibilities. Evacuee property seems to be neglected, this reflects badly on the outgoing administrator.

Dr Abdul Qadeer
Jan 31, 2018 06:04pm

Nice decision of SC against this Sidiqul Farooq

SaqibYounis
Jan 31, 2018 06:09pm

Simply Brilliant. Someone please make available list of ALL heads who are exceeding their tenure.

nazar naqvi
Jan 31, 2018 06:11pm

Well done CJ. The cases should be dealt with merit and similar spirit. In most of cases, long delays take place and hardly such decisions are taken.

aamir riaz
Jan 31, 2018 06:19pm

Issue is presence of cement factories that has ruined whole area. Water shortage is now common thing yet instead of fixing cement mafia, removal will not resolve issue

Sulaiman Baber UAE
Jan 31, 2018 06:35pm

Thank you SC dismissing Siddiq Farooq this is the 3 forth person in PMLN government without qualification performing duties, Marriyam from Benzir Income chair, 2) Nawaz sharif, 3) Absar alam PMRA, 4th Mr Siddiq. Thank you honorable judges keep ups removing these culprits.

Aleemmohyuddin
Jan 31, 2018 06:35pm

The Hon'b Chief Justice in same spirit should order list of all cases list relating to money laundering and corruption cases against F.B.R progress on monthly basis from N.A.B

M Akram
Jan 31, 2018 06:44pm

Good decision.

BhaRAT
Jan 31, 2018 06:44pm

This cheif justice is a great person true patriotic Pakistani

Ali
Jan 31, 2018 06:48pm

Finally someone who remember his oath.

ejaz
Jan 31, 2018 07:01pm

He can't be everywhere. Instead of just removing Siddiqul, Supreme court should fire him and if they found corruption, should have file criminal case against.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 31, 2018 07:01pm

Good news, one close associate of NS gone, more will go soon. This is the start of long waited justice and consolidating our institutions by getting rid of corrupt and black sheep from our society. Credit goes to honorable CJP and his honest judges for bold decisions without any pressure.

Shah
Jan 31, 2018 08:38pm

Thank you CJ. This was long overdue.

