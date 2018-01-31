DAWN.COM

Khanewal man beaten up, humiliated for alleged relationship with girl

Sajjad AkbarJanuary 31, 2018

A young man was beaten up and abused in a grotesquely inhumane way in the Mohri Pur area of Khanewal district's Kabirwala town after area residents suspected him of being in a relationship with a girl, DawnNews reported on Wednesday.

The man, Amir, a resident of Ali Pur and labourer by profession, was initially severely beaten up. His face was then blackened and he was dragged into the alleys and forced to act like a dog.

The culprits, believed to be people of influence in the locality, later handed him over to police, who are reported to have let him go after being 'paid' Rs30,000. They have also seized the victim's motorcycle.

The young man's ordeal created a wave of terror in the area, but police sprang into action only after the story was picked up by media.

District Police Officer (DPO) Khanewal Rizwan Umar Gondal visited the area and suspended the SHO of Sarai Sidhu and an assistant sub-inspector for 'neglecting their duties.'

A first-information report of the incident, however, has still not been filed, with police insisting upon first identifying and arresting the accused.

Asjad
Jan 31, 2018 04:42pm

Women are routinely beaten up and killed but somehow that's not news, that's life

ahmad
Jan 31, 2018 04:56pm

why the fir is not registered

AKS
Jan 31, 2018 05:31pm

FIR should also be registered against all who were involved in beating.

Ahmad
Jan 31, 2018 05:47pm

Typical of Punjab Police. Not to register FIR by making lamest of excuses.

ejaz
Jan 31, 2018 07:10pm

I don't understand this FIR thing. Why the police always oppose to registering FIR? Is this a British system. Any citizen should be to file a FIR. Police should investigate and if it is false and malicious, that citizen should be liable for the consequences.

MSA
Jan 31, 2018 09:57pm

The man must be poor; no one can dare touch an influential man.

