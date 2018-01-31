DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 men gunned down outside Lahore court

Waseem Riaz | Rana BilalUpdated January 31, 2018

Email


A suspected murderer who was set to appear in court and a police constable were gunned down within the premises of a sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday, DawnNews reported.

The suspected murderer, identified as Amjad Malik, died on the spot, while Head Constable Asif Jamal succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

At least one person was injured in the incident, according to a district and sessions judge.

The assailant fled the scene of the attack.

A heavy contingent of police reached the site of the attack and began gathering evidence to aid the investigation, police sources told DawnNews, adding that two teams had been set up to probe the attack and preparations are being made to arrest the assailant.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz took notice of the attack and directed the district police officer Lahore to submit a report on the incident at the earliest.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Zak
Jan 31, 2018 03:22pm

Knowing this was an enmity case, security should have been tighter. Specially murder cases.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 01, 2018

Trump’s arrogance

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address was an opportunity to allay the anxieties of much of...
February 01, 2018

Malnourished nation

THERE are few issues in Pakistan both as urgent and important as that of malnutrition. Despite becoming a food...
February 01, 2018

Travesty of justice

THE extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud has sparked a much-needed national debate about excesses committed ...
January 31, 2018

‘Gift’ for Balochistan

YET another government has announced a so-called package for Balochistan, a grand scheme to deliver equal ...
January 31, 2018

Journalists’ safety

FOR too long, journalists in Pakistan have been at the mercy of various power centres that threaten, abduct and even...
January 31, 2018

Drug-testing law?

IT is routine in this country to try and address serious concerns by issuing highfalutin statements that are...