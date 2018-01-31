DAWN.COM

Abbottabad court allows body of 11-year-old girl to be exhumed

Ali AkbarJanuary 31, 2018

A magistrate in Abbottabad, acting upon the request of local police, ordered the exhumation of the body of an 11-year-old girl who died under mysterious circumstances last week.

Misbah and her elder sister were employed at the house of Shoaib Ghani, the brother of Higher Education Minister Mushtaq Ghani.

She was brought to the district headquarters hospital, Abbottabad, for emergency treatment where she could not survive and lost her life in the ICU, following which she was laid to rest.

The family of Shoaib Ghani had claimed that Misbah and her family members were chronic patients of asthma and some months ago, her four-year-old brother had also lost his life due to the same disease, adding that their other brother and father were also suffering from the same ailment.

Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud had taken notice of Misbah's death after the news was picked up by the media, ordering an inquiry into the incident.

A seven-member investigation committee probed the tragedy and recommended a post-mortem of Misbah's body — a process for which the magistrate's permission was sought.

According to District Police Officer Abbottabad Ishfaq Khan, the exhumation will take place on Thursday.

Imran Ahmed
Jan 31, 2018 02:59pm

Forensic Postmortem examinations must be made compulsory for all unexplained or suspicious deaths. Consent from next of kin is not essential in such cases. The Police should routinely request permission from a magistrate in such cases. Law Enforcement budgets will need to be directed to this necessary service. Perhaps mini VIPs like provincial ministers and lower could make do with smaller security contingents to re-assign the money for better allocation.

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Jan 31, 2018 04:53pm

justice must prevail..

zahid
Jan 31, 2018 07:23pm

What about child labour? Any case registered?

