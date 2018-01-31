DAWN.COM

PCB tribunal waives Rs1 million fine, maintains 5-year ban on Khalid Lateef

Zeeshan AhmedUpdated January 31, 2018

The Appellate Tribunal of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday waived a Rs1 million fine imposed earlier on disgraced cricketer Khalid Lateef for his involvement in spot-fixing, but upheld the five-year ban handed to him.

The right-handed top-order batsman had faced six charges, including that of persuading or attempting to persuade three other cricketers — Mohammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan and Sharjeel Khan — to get involved in spot-fixing.

The reports of the cricketers' misdoing had surfaced on the opening day of the second Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 tournament held in Dubai last year.

Khalid was tried by the PCB's Anti-Corruption Tribunal (ACT), which had awarded him a five-year ban and Rs1 million fine in September last year.

After the verdict was announced, Khalid’s lawyer, Badar Alam, had said since the PCB did not file any appeal to enhance the punishment given to Khalid by the PCB ACT, his client is confident about fighting his case.

PCB’s lawyer Taffazal Rizvi, however, said the body did not appeal Khalid’s punishment because it considered it enough.

The Appellate Tribunal had already upheld the ACT’s order in the case of Sharjeel, rejecting the appeal of both PCB and the cricketer. The ACT has announced a five-year ban for Sharjeel with half of the period suspended in case he strictly adheres to the Code of Conduct of the PCB. While the PCB had contested to get Sharjeel’s punishment enhanced, the opener had fought for it to be reduced.

Comments (1)

Neo
Jan 31, 2018 02:27pm

These players are a disgrace to the nation and the game of cricket. Good riddance.

Naxalite
Jan 31, 2018 02:41pm

Very good!

Sammy
Jan 31, 2018 02:43pm

I have a feeling that there isn't enough proof against the cricketers, hence the decision modification. If this goes to court, the PCB wont be able to win it.

