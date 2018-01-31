Red warrant issued against Asma's suspected killer who fled to Saudi Arabia

A red warrant was issued on Wednesday for the arrest of Mujahidullah Afridi, the absconder accused of murdering a third-year medical student named Asma Rani in Kohat last Saturday before fleeing the country for Saudi Arabia on an Umrah visa.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Abbas Majeed Marwat said that the red warrant against the main accused, whose accomplice is in police custody, was issued in order to seek the help of International Police Organisation (Interpol) for his repatriation.

The DPO also said that all the relevant data of Mujahidullah has been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Mujahid is accused of killing Asma with the help of his brother Sadiqullah Afridi, for allegedly refusing a marriage proposal.

The victim's family had informed the police that the suspect is the relative of a local leader of a political party. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, however, had told DawnNews that the police has faced no political pressure in probing the case.

Safia Rani, the victim's sister, said that Mujahidullah had earlier threatened her over the phone that he would kill Asma. Police, however, said that they had not received any complaints from the family regarding such threats.

The Supreme Court took a suo moto notice of the case on Tuesday, with Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar telling the police to submit a report on the case's progress within 24 hours — an order DPO Kohat said was fulfilled.