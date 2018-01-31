Man in Malakand on the run after throwing acid on wife and daughter

A man in Malakand on Wednesday threw acid on his second wife and his daughter when a heated family dispute took a turn for the worse.

The culprit fled the scene leaving the two women severely burnt. People of the area rushed both women to the Civil Hospital Thana for immediate medical assistance.

According to neighbours the family had shifted to Malakand from Swat last year and were often heard fighting.

The two women were later shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar after primary care was provided to them.

A first investigation report of the incident was registered at the Thana police station of Malakand division.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Malakand three contingents of Levy forces are currently searching for the suspect with the cooperation from his sons.

According to last year's World Health Organisation report, acid violence against women in Pakistan is increasing at an alarming rate, particularly in the southern part of Punjab. It says 450 gender-based acid violence incidents occur in the country every year and a majority of the cases remain untraced.

Acid violence in Pakistan came to global limelight after filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s documentary ‘Saving Face’ received an Oscar award in 2012.