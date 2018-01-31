Pakistan ready to extend rail link agreement with India
ISLAMABAD: Despite tense ties with New Delhi due to frequent ceasefire violations on the Line of Control and Working Boundary, Pakistan on Tuesday gave its consent for a three-year extension to an agreement with India on Munabao-Khokhrapar rail link.
“The government of Pakistan has agreed to extend the agreement of the rail link between Munabao (India)and Khokhrapar (Pakistan) for another three years,” a Foreign Office statement said.
The extension will take effect from Feb 1, 2018.
The rail link facilitates people-to-people contact that Pakistan believes is essential for improving relations between the two countries, the FO said.
The signing of the rail link agreement in 2006 had restored the route after 41 years. The connection substantially reduced travel time between Sindh (Pakistan) and central and southern Indian states.
Over 200 ceasefire violations by India have taken place so far this year, resulting in the killing of 12 people, including four soldiers. Since 2003, the highest number of ceasefire violations by India (1,881) was recorded last year with 87 killings. Earlier this month, Indian army chief Gen Bipin Rawat had admitted that his troops were deliberately targeting Pakistani posts.
Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2018
Comments (15)
Congratulation! Good job it may help improve Indo pak relation hopefully.
Great move, the people of both sides of the fence need not suffer, the interaction is too vital, and a great step towards peace.
Why does it need renewal?
Let it remain for perpetuity, it can be halted at will by either side
Excellent move..people to people contacts are necessary..we have same roots
Good initiative! Hope it helps the relations of both countries.
Good job.
Lastly some good new for common man of both side.
@Ali seriously?
@Riaz Uddin no need thank you.
When ideologies are different on both sides of the border then why this symbolic gesture?
Unnecessary.
@Himmat : Agree. Cooperation should be amongst the nations of relevance and you know who is irrelevant in the scheme of things here
Good news. Start moving from border to border and send happiness, peace and prosperity message to each other.
Pointless gesture as it will achieve nothing.
At least Pakistan is playing the grown up. Can't say the same about others.