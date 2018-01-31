DAWN.COM

Pakistan ready to extend rail link agreement with India

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 31, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Despite tense ties with New Delhi due to frequent ceasefire violations on the Line of Control and Working Boundary, Pakistan on Tuesday gave its consent for a three-year extension to an agreement with India on Munabao-Khokhrapar rail link.

“The government of Pakistan has agreed to extend the agreement of the rail link between Munabao (India)and Khokhrapar (Pakistan) for another three years,” a Foreign Office statement said.

The extension will take effect from Feb 1, 2018.

The rail link facilitates people-to-people contact that Pakistan believes is essential for improving relations between the two countries, the FO said.

The signing of the rail link agreement in 2006 had restored the route after 41 years. The connection substantially reduced travel time between Sindh (Pakistan) and central and southern Indian states.

Over 200 ceasefire violations by India have taken place so far this year, resulting in the killing of 12 people, including four soldiers. Since 2003, the highest number of ceasefire violations by India (1,881) was recorded last year with 87 killings. Earlier this month, Indian army chief Gen Bipin Rawat had admitted that his troops were deliberately targeting Pakistani posts.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2018

Riaz Uddin
Jan 31, 2018 10:18am

Congratulation! Good job it may help improve Indo pak relation hopefully.

LAHORI KID
Jan 31, 2018 10:18am

Great move, the people of both sides of the fence need not suffer, the interaction is too vital, and a great step towards peace.

Anand Kumar Singh
Jan 31, 2018 10:23am

Why does it need renewal?

Let it remain for perpetuity, it can be halted at will by either side

salmandasti
Jan 31, 2018 10:26am

Excellent move..people to people contacts are necessary..we have same roots

Addy
Jan 31, 2018 10:33am

Good initiative! Hope it helps the relations of both countries.

IKE
Jan 31, 2018 10:48am

Good job.

Ali
Jan 31, 2018 10:52am

Lastly some good new for common man of both side.

papa
Jan 31, 2018 11:21am

@Ali seriously?

papa
Jan 31, 2018 11:22am

@Riaz Uddin no need thank you.

Riaz
Jan 31, 2018 11:58am

When ideologies are different on both sides of the border then why this symbolic gesture?

Himmat
Jan 31, 2018 12:00pm

Unnecessary.

Dr. Bitter Truth
Jan 31, 2018 01:51pm

@Himmat : Agree. Cooperation should be amongst the nations of relevance and you know who is irrelevant in the scheme of things here

MSQAZI
Jan 31, 2018 01:52pm

Good news. Start moving from border to border and send happiness, peace and prosperity message to each other.

timetostopthis
Jan 31, 2018 01:54pm

Pointless gesture as it will achieve nothing.

Neo
Jan 31, 2018 01:56pm

At least Pakistan is playing the grown up. Can't say the same about others.

January 31, 2018

‘Gift’ for Balochistan

YET another government has announced a so-called package for Balochistan, a grand scheme to deliver equal ...
January 31, 2018

Journalists’ safety

FOR too long, journalists in Pakistan have been at the mercy of various power centres that threaten, abduct and even...
January 31, 2018

Drug-testing law?

IT is routine in this country to try and address serious concerns by issuing highfalutin statements that are...
Updated January 30, 2018

Preparing for polls

THE swirl of speculation, uncertainty and rumours that had engulfed the upcoming Senate elections to be followed by ...
Updated January 30, 2018

Mountain rescue

Over the weekend, we all witnessed one of the most dramatic mountain rescues of all times.
Updated January 30, 2018

Lyari Expressway

Originally launched in 2002, the project had been under discussion by planners since at least the mid-1980s.