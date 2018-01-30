Shahbaz forms committee to probe into Sanaullah's 'controversial' remarks

Hours after the four PML-N lawmakers in Punjab Assembly — who recently withdrew their resignations — called on Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, he constituted a committee to probe into the 'controversial' remarks reportedly made by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah in connection with Ahmadis.

The four provincial lawmakers ─ Maulana Rehmatullah, Khan Muhammad Baloch, Raza Nasrullah and Nizamuddin Sialvi, who is the nephew of Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi, a former senator — withdrew their resignations on Monday.

Pir Sialvi had last week called off the agitation against Sanaullah following a visit by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif during which the latter paid the caretaker of the Sial Sharif shrine traditional obeisance by bowing his head and touching his knees.

On Tuesday, the chief minister constituted an eight-member committee to investigate into the remarks Rana Sanaullah had passed while talking to a local TV channel in connection with Ahmadis.

The committee comprises six religious clerics, Punjab government spokesperson Malik Ahmed Khan and the adviser to Punjab CM, Zaeem Qadri. The committee will submit its report within seven days. It will also approach Rana Sanaullah and provide him with an opportunity to submit his video or written statement.

Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi of the Sial Sharif shrine had demanded the resignation of Sanaullah and threatened the government of agitation.

MPA Nizam Sialvi, after the meeting, told reporters that the MPAs put forward a condition that Sanaullah will have to resign if he failed in satisfying the committee over his controversial remarks. He further said that they will accept whatever the committee will decide on the matter.