Female Imam from Kerala faces death threats

Dawn.comJanuary 30, 2018

A female Muslim religious scholar who led Friday prayers in the Indian state of Kerala last week is now facing death threats, Indian media has reported.

The 34-year-old Jamida, the general secretary of Quran Sunnath Society, had led the congregational prayers in defiance of norms which allow only men to be Imams.

"It's written nowhere in Islam that women will be barred from leading prayers. We have to wean the religion from the hands of a patriarchal band of Imams and preachers," she told the Hindustan Times.

"Quran is not discriminatory against women. People who interpret it do this. There is nothing in the holy book that prevents a woman from being an Imam," she added.

After garnering initial praise for her act, Jamida is now facing death threats on social media and otherwise, and has sought police protection.

"I have received many threatening calls. On social media, too, people are openly speaking against my decision," she says, undeterred.

The Quran Sunnath Society, which Jamida is a part of, was formed by "reformist preacher Chekanur Moulavi who was allegedly murdered by extremists in 1993 for questioning some [...] customs and practices," the Hindustan Times reported.

A fan of Amina Wadud, the scholar who led prayers in New York more than a decade ago, Jamida believes men have interpreted Islam for their own convenience and that she is hopeful of change.

"Changes are visible in the community. Women will have to come forward to end the dominance of the clergy who interpret religion as per their own way to enjoy an upper hand."

Ashish Kumar
Jan 30, 2018 08:44pm

peaceful and tolerant men of the community will soon be seen on the streets.

Heen
Jan 30, 2018 08:44pm

Some people want to be controversial, take unnecessary steps, to create stir, do not want to live in peace.

Ahsan Gul
Jan 30, 2018 08:58pm

Since Arabic is not our language and majority of us know our religion from hearsay, I do feel that a lady can lead prayers.

Nisar khan
Jan 30, 2018 09:04pm

@Heen you are right

Lost name
Jan 30, 2018 09:15pm

She will be safe. Fatwas don't carry any meaning under Indian law.

Sumera
Jan 30, 2018 09:16pm

Women can not be imam. How she did it. I am surpriseed.

Sumera
Jan 30, 2018 09:21pm

@Heen well said.

karima
Jan 30, 2018 09:36pm

This is important. We need to take religion out of men's hands who abuse it to maintain their own dominance.

Silent Observer
Jan 30, 2018 09:38pm

@Ashish Kumar : without prior knowledge it is not wise to say anything.

Haji
Jan 30, 2018 09:48pm

@Ahsan Gul not really, a women cannot lead the prayers of men.

Khalid
Jan 30, 2018 10:20pm

@Sumera A woman can lead prayers all women congregation.

Salman
Jan 30, 2018 11:12pm

@karima Without prior knowledge, commenting is not good.

Khan USA
Jan 30, 2018 11:52pm

@Khalid No Sir , you are wrong !

Exlim
Jan 31, 2018 12:01am

I commend her for her stance. I hope Pakistani women can also stand up for their right as an equal.

HumanA
Jan 31, 2018 12:01am

Would be nice If she leads my prayer. I don't mind seeing her bend when I'm standing behind.

Khan USA
Jan 31, 2018 12:35am

@HumanA Very inhuman !

