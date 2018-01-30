Police raid Rao Anwar's Islamabad residence as suspended cop remains missing
After Supreme Court's deadline to arrest former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, wanted in the Naqeebullah murder case, expired on Tuesday, a contingent of Sindh police raided the suspended cop's Islamabad residence but failed to make any arrests.
According to Islamabad police, Anwar's residence in F-10/4 was raided by a police team from Karachi, which had registered its arrival to the city at the Shalimar Police Station on Monday.
A 'wanted' poster seeking information about the whereabouts of the absconding police officer was pasted outside the house.
Meanwhile, a man who allegedly announced Rs5 million in head money for Anwar on Facebook was remanded to police custody for two days and is expected to be transferred from Rawalpindi to Karachi. The remand was granted by Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Sulaiman Baig.
No accused more powerful than the law
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said an inquiry committee constituted in the Naqeebullah case had given its report within 48 hours and, following its recommendations, action was being taken in letter and spirit.
He was speaking to media in Karachi after the launch of European Union-assisted Programme for Improved Nutrition in Sindh.
Responding to a question, the chief minister said that he doesn’t know where Rao Anwar is hiding, but "I know that no accused is more powerful than the law".
He added that the police was working hard to arrest Anwar and all other provincial governments and agencies have been requested to help.
Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old hailing from South Waziristan, was among four men killed in an alleged encounter with a police team headed by Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of Karachi.
Anwar had insisted at the time that Naqeebullah was a militant affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), but an inquiry committee on the issue later ruled that the encounter was staged.
Comments (18)
Why only Naqeebullah's murder being probed and three others killed with him are excluded?
When will investigation ofbhis previous encounter start?
Give him some credit, he was able to dismantle a big Mafia from Karachi.
The questions remains to be answered are - did they catch Rao Anwar, and where is he? Who is protecting him?
Oh how the mighty have fallen
There's something fishy about this situation. There are countless reports of police misconduct and none of them are ever pursued with this passion. What's going on here? Is this SSP being used as scapegoat to hide some big fish?
@T oh really!
he could not have staged the encounter alone . why others are not being arrested
Wasn't he supposed to be a brave man.
Plot twist: while the raids are being conducted, this guy is on his way to UK or Dubai. All this is just a way to take peoples attention away and divert their concentration towards these raids. As of now, court should issue a warrant so that his assets should be frozen and his name should be added on no fly list. This will ensure that he will stay in Pakistan and if he travels abroad, the security will capture him upon arrival. Additionally, there's a greater story behind all this. Knowing Pakistani politics, someone is pulling the strings to hide their corruption. Nonetheless, he should be captured and presented before the court and should punished if found guilty
@T He is mafia in himself.
Brave officer is now hiding! wow!!
@Well Meaning in due time..
Poor management by PML-N govt.
Will the police 'be able' to arrest Rao Anwar? Or search the places where he is not likely to be?
Has police searched CM's residence ?
Great going.Excellent training and approch.Looking for a fugitive in his home.
Why is he on the run? It is inevitable that he will be caught if lucky, or he may just become a statistic of an encounter himself.