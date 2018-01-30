DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Police raid Rao Anwar's Islamabad residence as suspended cop remains missing

Imtiaz Ali | Shakeel Qarar | Tahir NaseerUpdated January 30, 2018

Email


Poster put up outside Anwar's Islamabad residence. —Photo by Shakeel Qarar
Poster put up outside Anwar's Islamabad residence. —Photo by Shakeel Qarar

After Supreme Court's deadline to arrest former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, wanted in the Naqeebullah murder case, expired on Tuesday, a contingent of Sindh police raided the suspended cop's Islamabad residence but failed to make any arrests.

According to Islamabad police, Anwar's residence in F-10/4 was raided by a police team from Karachi, which had registered its arrival to the city at the Shalimar Police Station on Monday.

A 'wanted' poster seeking information about the whereabouts of the absconding police officer was pasted outside the house.

Meanwhile, a man who allegedly announced Rs5 million in head money for Anwar on Facebook was remanded to police custody for two days and is expected to be transferred from Rawalpindi to Karachi. The remand was granted by Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Sulaiman Baig.

No accused more powerful than the law

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said an inquiry committee constituted in the Naqeebullah case had given its report within 48 hours and, following its recommendations, action was being taken in letter and spirit.

He was speaking to media in Karachi after the launch of European Union-assisted Programme for Improved Nutrition in Sindh.

Responding to a question, the chief minister said that he doesn’t know where Rao Anwar is hiding, but "I know that no accused is more powerful than the law".

He added that the police was working hard to arrest Anwar and all other provincial governments and agencies have been requested to help.

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old hailing from South Waziristan, was among four men killed in an alleged encounter with a police team headed by Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of Karachi.

Anwar had insisted at the time that Naqeebullah was a militant affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), but an inquiry committee on the issue later ruled that the encounter was staged.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

1000 characters
M.Saeed
Jan 30, 2018 07:14pm

Why only Naqeebullah's murder being probed and three others killed with him are excluded?

Abdul Rahman
Jan 30, 2018 07:18pm

When will investigation ofbhis previous encounter start?

T
Jan 30, 2018 07:34pm

Give him some credit, he was able to dismantle a big Mafia from Karachi.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 30, 2018 07:41pm

The questions remains to be answered are - did they catch Rao Anwar, and where is he? Who is protecting him?

Arsalan
Jan 30, 2018 07:50pm

Oh how the mighty have fallen

TI
Jan 30, 2018 08:00pm

There's something fishy about this situation. There are countless reports of police misconduct and none of them are ever pursued with this passion. What's going on here? Is this SSP being used as scapegoat to hide some big fish?

zees
Jan 30, 2018 08:18pm

@T oh really!

Well Meaning
Jan 30, 2018 08:26pm

he could not have staged the encounter alone . why others are not being arrested

Irfan Gowani
Jan 30, 2018 08:41pm

Wasn't he supposed to be a brave man.

Flippy
Jan 30, 2018 09:00pm

Plot twist: while the raids are being conducted, this guy is on his way to UK or Dubai. All this is just a way to take peoples attention away and divert their concentration towards these raids. As of now, court should issue a warrant so that his assets should be frozen and his name should be added on no fly list. This will ensure that he will stay in Pakistan and if he travels abroad, the security will capture him upon arrival. Additionally, there's a greater story behind all this. Knowing Pakistani politics, someone is pulling the strings to hide their corruption. Nonetheless, he should be captured and presented before the court and should punished if found guilty

Nasir
Jan 30, 2018 09:01pm

@T He is mafia in himself.

Habibi
Jan 30, 2018 09:14pm

Brave officer is now hiding! wow!!

JoeEdwardGunner
Jan 30, 2018 09:15pm

@Well Meaning in due time..

Shan
Jan 30, 2018 09:22pm

Poor management by PML-N govt.

S K Roy
Jan 30, 2018 09:34pm

Will the police 'be able' to arrest Rao Anwar? Or search the places where he is not likely to be?

Last Word
Jan 30, 2018 09:35pm

Has police searched CM's residence ?

Ayub
Jan 30, 2018 10:19pm

Great going.Excellent training and approch.Looking for a fugitive in his home.

Hopeful
Jan 30, 2018 11:35pm

Why is he on the run? It is inevitable that he will be caught if lucky, or he may just become a statistic of an encounter himself.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 30, 2018

Preparing for polls

THE swirl of speculation, uncertainty and rumours that had engulfed the upcoming Senate elections to be followed by ...
Updated January 30, 2018

Mountain rescue

Over the weekend, we all witnessed one of the most dramatic mountain rescues of all times.
Updated January 30, 2018

Lyari Expressway

Originally launched in 2002, the project had been under discussion by planners since at least the mid-1980s.
Updated January 29, 2018

Afghanistan: the internal mess

THE number of dead and injured, the site of the attack deep inside Kabul, and the fact that an ambulance was...
Updated January 29, 2018

Yellow journalism

Some sections of the media in Pakistan operate in an ethics-free zone, often crossing the line between fact and fiction.
January 29, 2018

Trump on Palestine

DONALD Trump’s debut at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week was — as most things associated with the US...