Notification to ban 'designed beards' in Dalbandin withdrawn

Syed Ali ShahUpdated January 30, 2018

A senior administration officer in the city of Dalbandin in Balochistan's Chagai district had barred barbershops in the region from styling customers' beards "in designs" but later — on the same day as the notice was issued — withdrew the decree.

Signed by Assistant Commissioner Dalbandin, Habibullah Mandokhel, the original decree was titled "Immediate ban on designed beards", and stated that "in accordance with Sunnah lifestyle of the Holy Prophet, the barbershop owners are being strictly instructed against styling their customers' beards with designs."

"There is a complete ban on this act (designed beards) and whosoever is found in violation will have to face strict legal action," the first notification, drafted on January 29, had warned.

Copies of the notification were dispatched to police, Levies and other district administration officials for implementation.

Later in the day, the assistant commissioner issued a second notification, which retracted the original notification banning the styling and designing of beards.

Mandokhel, while talking to Dawn.com, said he retracted the notification because the issuance of such decrees is not within his jurisdiction.

The controversial ban, which now stands nullified, had triggered debates on social media where some had raised questions if a Taliban-style Sharia was being imposed in parts of Pakistan.

Forcing clean-shaven men to grow beards but banning "un-Islamic" styling was a hallmark of the Taliban rule. In 2008, the then Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan spokesman Maulvi Umar had threatened people in Bajaur tribal region to grow beards within two months or face consequences.

Parts of mainstream Pakistan are also not strangers to such decrees. In June 2017, a similar notification banning designed beards was issued in Balochistan's Kharan district.

wolverine
Jan 30, 2018 01:17pm

NOW we see a government serving issuing such orders.

ameen
Jan 30, 2018 01:22pm

I think beards should be made compulsory in Pakistan

Rizvi
Jan 30, 2018 01:24pm

It must be encouraged

Thank you Jinnah
Jan 30, 2018 01:33pm

This will bring stability to the already restive region. It would also improve the electricity situation while helping repay at least 50% of the CPEC loans after the trade and fiscal deficit is also made into surpluses due to this single decision.

ali
Jan 30, 2018 01:36pm

I think there should also be some restrictions on movement. for example, no one should be allowed to go out after 8pm.

Khan
Jan 30, 2018 01:38pm

Excellent, better ban altogether.

Ahmed
Jan 30, 2018 01:40pm

Extremists in bureaucracy are showing their strength.

Rehan babri
Jan 30, 2018 01:43pm

good

abuzar
Jan 30, 2018 01:48pm

@ameen its the personal choice. not state affair.

Noor ul hadi
Jan 30, 2018 01:58pm

good decision

Ahmed1
Jan 30, 2018 01:58pm

Well done...

Talha
Jan 30, 2018 02:03pm

Excellent move! I fully support it.

Prateik
Jan 30, 2018 02:09pm

Government should concentrate on poverty reduction notifications.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 30, 2018 02:11pm

Wish everyone was doing his or her own job and not transgressing on others' rights or privileges. Life for everyone would have been better than.

Faisal
Jan 30, 2018 02:16pm

Not sure how instructions pertaining to growing and grooming beards will address : Lawlessness in the country Corrupt ruling the land Innocent children being molested

Time to grow up!

nahktana
Jan 30, 2018 02:17pm

I appreciate the commissioner , Great.

Zoya
Jan 30, 2018 02:18pm

Good decision

WM
Jan 30, 2018 02:28pm

Good decision

Zeeshan
Jan 30, 2018 02:30pm

Instead of providing jobs for the youth, education for children and electricity to their already backward region these fake officials are issuing ridiculous decrees. Shameful!

